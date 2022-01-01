Oak Creek restaurants you'll love
More about Cubanitas Oak Creek
SANDWICHES
Cubanitas Oak Creek
7973 S. Main St, Oak Creek
|Popular items
|Papas Fritas Half
|$3.00
|Coco Loco Bowl
|$14.00
|Beef Empanada
|$4.00
More about Valentine Cafe
SANDWICHES
Valentine Cafe
7981 S 6th Street, Oak Creek
|Popular items
|PLAIN EGG SAND
|$4.50
Egg Sandwich
egg on toasted English muffin with your choice of cheese
cheese: cheddar, swiss, or gouda
add bacon, turkey sausage, or ham
|16oz Americano
|$2.50
|Cafe Latte
More about Blue Bear Food Truck
Blue Bear Food Truck
Racine, Racine
|Popular items
|Smoked Brisket & Egg Bagel
|$10.50
house smoked brisket, arugula, spicy aioli, Kindred creamery sharp cheddar, local farms egg, house made bagel
|Breakfast Power Bowl
|$12.00
organic quinoa, roasted red peppers, tomato, red onion, local farm egg, chicken sausage, chive basil pesto.
|Pumpkin Muffin (GL-Free)
|$3.00
More about MATC - Food Service
MATC - Food Service
6665 S. Howell, Oak Creek
|Popular items
|Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
|$6.49
Tender chop steak with onions, peppers, and swiss cheese
|French Fries
|$1.89
Lightly battered and seasoned
|Milk
|$0.80
8 oz.
More about Jim Dandy's
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • STEAKS
Jim Dandy's
8900 S 27th St, Oak Creek
|Popular items
|New York strip
|$28.00
12oz choice and hand cut new york steak char grilled to perfection
|Beef Dip Sandwich
|$12.99
Oak smoked tri-tip, topped with melted jack cheese on a french roll. served with au jus
|Mac & Cheese
|$3.99