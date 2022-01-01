Oak Creek restaurants you'll love

Oak Creek restaurants
Toast
  • Oak Creek

Oak Creek's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Latin American
Must-try Oak Creek restaurants

Cubanitas Oak Creek image

SANDWICHES

Cubanitas Oak Creek

7973 S. Main St, Oak Creek

Avg 4.3 (480 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Papas Fritas Half$3.00
Coco Loco Bowl$14.00
Beef Empanada$4.00
More about Cubanitas Oak Creek
Valentine Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Valentine Cafe

7981 S 6th Street, Oak Creek

Avg 4.5 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PLAIN EGG SAND$4.50
Egg Sandwich
egg on toasted English muffin with your choice of cheese
cheese: cheddar, swiss, or gouda
add bacon, turkey sausage, or ham
16oz Americano$2.50
Cafe Latte
More about Valentine Cafe
Blue Bear Food Truck

Racine, Racine

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Brisket & Egg Bagel$10.50
house smoked brisket, arugula, spicy aioli, Kindred creamery sharp cheddar, local farms egg, house made bagel
Breakfast Power Bowl$12.00
organic quinoa, roasted red peppers, tomato, red onion, local farm egg, chicken sausage, chive basil pesto.
Pumpkin Muffin (GL-Free)$3.00
More about Blue Bear Food Truck
MATC - Food Service

6665 S. Howell, Oak Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich$6.49
Tender chop steak with onions, peppers, and swiss cheese
French Fries$1.89
Lightly battered and seasoned
Milk$0.80
8 oz.
More about MATC - Food Service
Jim Dandy's image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • STEAKS

Jim Dandy's

8900 S 27th St, Oak Creek

Avg 3.1 (41 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
New York strip$28.00
12oz choice and hand cut new york steak char grilled to perfection
Beef Dip Sandwich$12.99
Oak smoked tri-tip, topped with melted jack cheese on a french roll. served with au jus
Mac & Cheese$3.99
More about Jim Dandy's

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Oak Creek

French Fries

More near Oak Creek to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 3 (8 restaurants)

Waterford

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
