New Berlin restaurants you'll love

Toast
New Berlin's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Caterers
Must-try New Berlin restaurants

Matty's Bar & Grille Catering image

 

Matty's Bar & Grille Catering

14460 W. College Avenue, New Berlin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mother's Day Packages Adult$23.99
Each dinner includes Tenderloin Beef Tips in a mushroom demi glace and Apple Jack Brandy Pork Loin. Served with Red Jacket Mashed Potatoes, Broccoli and Carrot Medley, Dinner Rolls and butter and a slice of NY Cheesecake.
Mother's Day Packages Child 3 and under
Each dinner includes Tenderloin Beef Tips in a mushroom demi glace and Apple Jack Brandy Pork Loin. Served with Red Jacket Mashed Potatoes, Broccoli and Carrot Medley, Dinner Rolls and butter and a slice of NY.
1 lb. of Hot Ham w/ (6) FREE Rolls$8.95
Includes (6) Fresh Rolls
More about Matty's Bar & Grille Catering
Matty's Bar & Grille image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Matty's Bar & Grille

14460 College Ave, New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (534 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mozzarella Logs$8.99
4 flash fried mozzarella logs, served with house made marinara
New Berlin Burger$15.00
Our signature burger with sautéed mushrooms and caramelized onion topped with smoked brisket and smoked Gouda cheese on a pretzel bun.
Little Leaguers Chicken Tenders$6.35
Two breaded chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce as well as a side.
More about Matty's Bar & Grille
Restaurant banner

 

Matty's Food Truck

14460 W. College Avenue, New Berlin

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Matty's Food Truck
Restaurant banner

 

being rebuilt

14460 W. College Avenue, New Berlin

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about being rebuilt
