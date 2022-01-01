New Berlin restaurants you'll love
New Berlin's top cuisines
Must-try New Berlin restaurants
More about Matty's Bar & Grille Catering
Matty's Bar & Grille Catering
14460 W. College Avenue, New Berlin
|Popular items
|Mother's Day Packages Adult
|$23.99
Each dinner includes Tenderloin Beef Tips in a mushroom demi glace and Apple Jack Brandy Pork Loin. Served with Red Jacket Mashed Potatoes, Broccoli and Carrot Medley, Dinner Rolls and butter and a slice of NY Cheesecake.
|Mother's Day Packages Child 3 and under
Each dinner includes Tenderloin Beef Tips in a mushroom demi glace and Apple Jack Brandy Pork Loin. Served with Red Jacket Mashed Potatoes, Broccoli and Carrot Medley, Dinner Rolls and butter and a slice of NY.
|1 lb. of Hot Ham w/ (6) FREE Rolls
|$8.95
Includes (6) Fresh Rolls
More about Matty's Bar & Grille
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Matty's Bar & Grille
14460 College Ave, New Berlin
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Logs
|$8.99
4 flash fried mozzarella logs, served with house made marinara
|New Berlin Burger
|$15.00
Our signature burger with sautéed mushrooms and caramelized onion topped with smoked brisket and smoked Gouda cheese on a pretzel bun.
|Little Leaguers Chicken Tenders
|$6.35
Two breaded chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce as well as a side.
More about being rebuilt
being rebuilt
14460 W. College Avenue, New Berlin