APPETIZERS

Garlic Bread

$4.95

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$6.95

Calamari Fritti

$14.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.95

Eggplant Strips

$10.95

Bruschetta

$14.95

Meatballs Marinara App (2)

$9.95

Arancini Italian Rice Balls

$10.95

OUT FIRST

CHICKEN WINGS & TENDERS

Chicken Wings

Wings - 10 Piece

$12.75

Wings - 20 Piece

$23.00

Boneless Chicken Wings

Boneless Wings - 10 Piece

$10.25

Boneless Wings - 20 Piece

$18.75

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders - 4 Piece

$9.25

Chicken Tenders - 6 Piece

$12.75

SOUP & SALADS

Soup

Minestrone Soup

Salads

Sicilian Salad

$12.50

Caesar Salad

$9.75

Caprese Salad

$9.75

Tossed Salad

$6.95

Tossed Side Salad

$3.95

SIDES

Sauces

DiCarlo Red Sauce

$1.95

Marinara

$1.95

Pink Vodka Sauce

$1.95

Siciliana Sauce

$1.95

Meat Sauce

$1.95

Fries

French Fries - Side

$3.45

SANDWICHES

Meatball Sandwich with Fries

$11.95

Italian Sausage Sandwich with Fries

$11.95

Chicken Parmiggiana Sandwich with Fries

$11.95

Italian Beef Sandwich with Fries

$11.95

CALZONES

Veggie Calzone

$12.95

BYO Calzone

$12.95

PINSA

Pinsa Romana

Pinsa Margherita

$14.95

Pinsa Sausage & Pepperoni

$14.95

Pinsa Caprese

$14.95

Pinsa Spicy Italia

$14.95

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZAS

12" Build Your Own Pizza

12" Regular

$13.00

12"Extra Thin

$13.00

12"Thick

$16.00

12"Stuffed Chicago Style

$16.00

12"Pan Style

$16.00

14" Build Your Own Pizza

14" Regular

$16.00

14" Extra Thin

$16.00

14" Thick

$19.00

14" Stuffed Chicago Style

$19.00

14" Pan Style

$19.00

16" Build Your Own Pizza

16" Regular

$19.00

16" Extra Thin

$19.00

16" Thick

$21.00

16" Stuffed Chicago Style

$21.00

16" Pan Style

$21.00

SPECIALTY PIZZAS

12" Specialty Pizzas

12" Pizza

$13.25

di Carlo pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese

12" O.C. Special (Oak Creek Special)

$19.25

di Carlo pizza sauce, mozzarella, sausage, mushroom, onion

12" Everything but Kitchen Sink

$20.25

Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, green pepper, green olive, black olive, bacon, onion

12" Hawaiian

$19.25

Cheese, pineapple, canadian bacon

12" Garden Pizza

$19.25

Cheese, onions, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives

12" Meatza

$20.25

Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, canadian bacon

12" BBQ Chicken

$19.25

Cheese, grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion

12" Pizza Bianca

$19.25

Cheese, fresh tomatoes, basil, alfredo sauce

12" Margherita

$14.25

Red sauce, mozzarella and basil

12" Buffalo Chicken

$19.25

Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, roasted chicken breast, drizzled with ranch sauce

14" Specialty Pizzas

14" Pizza

$16.00

di Carlo pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese

14" O.C. Special (Oak Creek Special)

$22.25

di Carlo pizza sauce, mozzarella, sausage, mushroom, onion

14" Everything but Kitchen Sink

$23.25

Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, green pepper, green olive, black olive, bacon, onion

14" Hawaiian

$22.25

Cheese, pineapple, canadian bacon

14" Garden Pizza

$22.25

Cheese, onions, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives

14" Meatza

$23.25

Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, canadian bacon

14" BBQ Chicken

$22.25

Cheese, grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion

14" Pizza Bianca

$22.25

Cheese, fresh tomatoes, basil, alfredo sauce

14" Margherita

$17.50

Red sauce, mozzarella and basil

14" Buffalo Chicken

$22.25

Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, roasted chicken breast, drizzled with ranch sauce

16" Specialty Pizzas

16" Pizza

$18.00

di Carlo pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese

16" O.C. Special (Oak Creek Special)

$25.25

di Carlo pizza sauce, mozzarella, sausage, mushroom, onion

16" Everything but Kitchen Sink

$26.25

Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, green pepper, green olive, black olive, bacon, onion

16" Hawaiian

$25.25

Cheese, pineapple, canadian bacon

16" Garden Pizza

$25.25

Cheese, onions, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives

16" Meatza

$26.25

Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, canadian bacon

16" BBQ Chicken

$25.25

Cheese, grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion

16" Pizza Bianca

$25.25

Cheese, fresh tomatoes, basil, alfredo sauce

16" Margherita

$20.75

Red sauce, mozzarella and basil

16" Buffalo Chicken

$25.25

Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, roasted chicken breast, drizzled with ranch sauce

DESSERTS

Handmade Desserts

Tiramisu

$6.95

Cannoli

$6.95

Chocolate Cake

$6.95

LIQUOR & COCKTAILS

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$8.00

Appletini

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Champagne Cocktail

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$8.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Hurricane

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mint Julep

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Mudslide

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Rob Roy

$8.00

Sangria

$8.00

Sazerac

$8.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Sidecar

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Whiskey Smash

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Vodka

Rail Vodka

$5.00

Titos

$6.00

Grey Goose

$6.50

Grey Goose Citron

$7.50

Ketel One

$6.50

DBL Rail Vodka

$8.00

DBL Titos

$9.00

DBL Grey Goose

$9.50

DBL Grey Goose Citron

$10.50

DBL Ketel One

$9.50

Gin

Rail Gin

$5.00

Beefeater

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Hendricks

$6.50

Tanqueray

$6.50

Gordon's London Dry

$6.00

DBL Rail Gin

$8.00

DBL Beefeater

$9.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

DBL Hendricks

$9.50

DBL Tanqueray

$9.50

Gordon's London Dry

$9.00

Rum

Rail Rum

$5.00

Bacardi Silver

$6.00

Bacardi Limon

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Bacardi Black

$6.00

DBL Rail Rum

$8.00

DBL Bacardi Black

$9.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$9.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$9.00

DBL Bacardi Silver

$9.00

Tequila

Rail Tequila

$5.00

Don Julio Anejo

$8.00

Casa Migos-Blanco

$10.00

Patron Silver

$6.00

Cazadores Reposado

$7.00

Casamigos-Anejo

$8.00

DBL Rail Tequila

$8.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$11.00

DBL Patron Anejo

$13.00

DBL Patron Silver

$9.00

Whiskey

Rail Whiskey

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Jameson

$7.00

CC Canadian Club

$6.00

VO Whiskey

$8.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Rail Scotch

$5.00

Chivas Regal

$6.00

Dewars

$7.00

Dewars 12yr

$8.00

J & B

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

Bulleit Rye Bourbon

$8.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Buffalo Trace

$7.00

Angie's Evy

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$7.50

DBL Rail Scotch

$8.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$9.00

DBL Dewars

$10.00

DBL Dewars 12yr

$11.00

DBL J & B

$10.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

DBL Bulleit Rye Bourbon

$9.00

DBL Makers Mark

$10.00

DBL Jim Beam

$9.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$10.00

DBL Angie's Evy

$11.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$10.50

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$5.00

Aperol

$5.00

Campari

$5.00

Chartreuse, Green

$5.00

Cointreau

$5.00

Drambuie

$5.00

Frangelico

$5.00

Godiva Chocolate

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$5.00

Irish Mist

$5.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Lemoncello

$5.00

Licor 43

$5.00

Mathilde Cassis

$5.00

Molly's Irish Cream

$5.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$9.00

DBL Aperol

$9.00

DBL Campari

$9.00

DBL Chartreuse, Green

$9.00

DBL Cointreau

$9.00

DBL Drambuie

$9.00

DBL Frangelico

$9.00

DBL Godiva Chocolate

$9.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$9.00

DBL Irish Mist

$9.00

DBL Jagermeister

$9.00

DBL Kahlua

$9.00

DBL Lemoncello

$9.00

DBL Licor 43

$9.00

DBL Mathilde Cassis

$9.00

DBL Molly's Irish Cream

$9.00

Hard Seltzer

Carbliss Pineapple

$6.50

Carbliss Black Cherry

$6.50

Carbliss Lemon

$6.50

WINE

Red Wine by the glass/bottle

One Hope Pinot Noir on/p only

$8.00+

Diora La Petite Grace Pinot Noir on/p

$12.00+

Santa Marina Merlot

$7.00+

Coppola Claret Cabernet Sauvignon on/p

$12.00+

Daou Cabernet Sauvignon on/p

$14.00+

Gran Passione Rosso

$10.00+

Mellini Chianti Riserva

$10.00+

Daou Pessimist Red on/p

$12.00+

Cavicchioli 1928 Lambrusco

$8.00+

BTL Pinot Noir Kris, Sicily

$38.00

BTL Pinot Noir Meomi, California

$45.00

BTL Chianti Classico Catello di Abola, Tuscany, Italy

$45.00

BTL Primitivo Castello Monaci, Salento, Italy

$38.00

BTL Merlot Ca 'Donini Della Venezie, Italy

$29.00

BTL Malbec Trapiche Mendoza, Argentina

$38.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon J. LOHR, California

$38.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon CA Donnie, Venezie Italy

$29.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon JOEL GOTT, California

$45.00

BTL Valpolicella Superior Santi, Italy

$41.00

BTL Syrah Rocca delle Marie, Tuscany, Italy

$45.00

BTL Red Blend Alegrini Pallazo dwlle Torre, Tuscany, Italy

$45.00

BTL Nero d' Avola Sicillia, Italy

$41.00

White Wine by the glass/bottle

Maschio Brut Prosecco (187 ml)/ SPLIT

$7.00

Kris Artist Cuvee Pinot Grigio on/p

$8.00+

Stoneleigh Sauvignon Blanc on/p

$10.00+

Coppola Chardonnay on/p

$9.00+

Daou Chardonnay on/p

$11.00+

Ricossa Moscato d Asti

$10.00+

Wollersheim Priarie Fume' /Glass

$8.00

BTL Pinot Grigio dipinti, Trentino, Italy

$37.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc Glazbrook Marlborough, New Zealand

$41.00

BTL Riesling J.J.Muller, Rheinhessen, Germany

$34.00

BTL Chardonnay Nozzole, Tuscany, Italy

$41.00

BTL Chardonnay Decoy, Sonoma California

$45.00

Rose Wine by the glass

Daou Rose' on/p

$12.00

BTL Sangiovese Rose , Ferrari-Carano, Sonoma, California

$41.00

BTL Bianco Moscato Villa M, Piedmont, Italy

$41.00

BTL Rosso Moscato, Villa M, Red Moscato, Piedmont, Italy

$41.00

France wine by the bottle

Pascal Jolivet "Attitude" Sauvignon Blanc

$50.00

Gerard Bertrand Heresie GSM

$50.00

Chateau St Sulpice Bordeaux Rouge

$48.00

Domaine Faiveley Bourgogne Rouge

$75.00

Lallier R.018 Brut Champagne

$100.00

New World wines by the bottle

Rombauer Chardonnay

$85.00

Flowers Chardonnay on/p

$60.00

Cuvaison Estate Sauvignon Blanc

$54.00

Flowers Pinot Noir on/p

$80.00

Benton Lane First Class Pinot Noir on/p

$75.00

Rombauer Zinfandel

$75.00

BTL Leviathan Red on/p

$65.00

Giannecchini Estate Red

$75.00

Rombauer Merlot

$90.00

Daou Cabernet Sauvignon on/p

$50.00

Faust Cabernet Sauvignon on/p

$90.00

Frog's Leap Cabernet Sauvignon on/p

$95.00

Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon

$130.00

Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon

$155.00

Layer Cake Cabernet Sauvignon

$32.00

Italy wines by the bottle

Cavicchioli 1928 Prosecco

$38.00

Ricossa Barolo

$85.00

Ricossa Langhe Nebbilo

$48.00

Marchesi di Barolo Barberessco

$95.00

Bolla Amarone della Valpolicella

$99.00

Santi Ventale Valpolicella

$45.00

Barbi Brunello di Montalcino

$120.00

Marchesi di Barolo Tradizione

$105.00

Rapitala Alto Nero d Avola

$49.00

Marchesi di Barolo Ruvei Barbera d alba

$54.00

Dessert wines by the glass/bottle

Sandeman 10 year Tawny

$12.00

Villa M Sweet Red Brachetto

$11.00+

Catering

1/2 Pan Chicken Parmigiana (8 Chicken Breast)

$50.00

1/2 Pan Lasagna

$62.50

1/2 Pan Mostaccioli (8 Meatballs)

1/2 Pan of Siciliana Salad

$25.00

1/2 Spaghetti (4 Meatballs)

$37.50

Full Pan Chicken Parmigiana (16 Chicken Breast)

$100.00

Full Pan Lasagne

$125.00

Full Pan Mostaccioli (4 Meatballs)

$75.00

Full Pan of Siciliana Salad

$50.00

Full Pan Spaghetti (8 Meatballs)

$75.00

Garlic Bread (10 Loafs)

$30.00

Garlic Bread (20 Loafs)

$60.00