Brunch - Milwaukee
2,211 Reviews
$$
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Brunch is a modern breakfast and lunch restaurant serving upscale fare while providing a fun, cheerful environment! We Cater!
Location
714 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Gallery
