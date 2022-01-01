Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brunch - Milwaukee

2,211 Reviews

$$

714 N Milwaukee St

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Perfect Breakfast
Chicken & Waffle
Breakfast Burrito

Sharables

Bacon Flight

$13.00

French Toast Stix

$13.00

Croissant Beignets

$13.00

Breakfast Egg Rolls

$13.00

Favorites

Avocado Egg BLT

Avocado Egg BLT

$14.00

honey bacon, avocado, sunny up egg, lettuce, tomato, sriracha aioli, sourdough toast, side of waffle fries

The Perfect Breakfast

The Perfect Breakfast

$11.00

two eggs any style, choice of breakfast meat (see a la carte), side of breakfast potatoes

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

chorizo, pico de gallo, scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, side of waffle fries

Brunchkin

Brunchkin

$10.00

Breakfast Sandwich Made to Order!

Chicken & Waffle

$16.00

house breaded and marinated crispy chicken, Belgian waffle, sriracha aioli, whipped maple honey butter, spicy. side of waffle fries

Dad Bod

Dad Bod

$16.00

two eggs any style, two strips of bacon, two sausage patties, honey ham, side of breakfast potatoes, side pancake

Quinoa Power Bowl

Quinoa Power Bowl

$15.00

potatoes, quinoa, brown rice, mushrooms, red pepper, turkey sausage, avocado, two eggs, sweet chili sauce

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$13.00

choice of toast with avocado, pico de gallo, queso fresco, chive oil

Not Chicken Burrito

$16.00

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus Toast

$13.00

Chicken Salad Croissant

$14.00

Hot Ham and Cheese Croissant

$13.00

Benedicts

Brunch Benedict

$13.00

poached eggs, Canadian bacon, English muffin, hollandaise, chive oil, chives

Chorizo Benedict

Chorizo Benedict

$15.00

poached eggs, traditional style cured lox, hollandaise, fried capers

Fried Green Tomato Benedict

$14.00

poached eggs, fried green tomatoes, pesto mayo, english muffins, hollandaise

Biscuit and Gravy Benedict

$14.00

Omelettes

honey ham, roasted red pepper, onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese

Egg White

$13.00

Margarita Egg White

$13.00

Milwaukee Street

$14.00

sausage links, bacon, onions, cheddar cheese

Cheesesteak Omelette

$13.00

Philly cheesesteak, mushrooms, caramelized onions, Muenster cheese

Denver Omlette

$13.00

honey ham, roasted red pepper, onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese

Kat’s Omelette

$14.00

Sweets

Brunch Pancakes

$10.00

our signature pancakes served with powdered sugar, syrup and butter

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$12.00

cinnamon sugar swirl, topped with maple cream cheese and cinnamon sprinkle

Lemonberry Pancakes

Lemonberry Pancakes

$12.00

blueberry pancakes topped with lemon curd, blueberry syrup and whipped cream

S’mores Pancakes

$12.00

chocolate chip pancakes with toasted marshmallow, graham crackers and chocolate syrup

Single Cinnamon Roll Pancake

$6.50

Single Lemonberry Pancake

$6.50

Single S'mores Pancake

$6.50

Brioche French Toast

$11.00

cinnamon maple sprinkle, fresh berries

Ala Carte

2 Eggs

$3.00

Bacon - Applewood

$4.00

Bacon - Cherry

$4.00

Bacon - Jalapeno

$4.00

Sausage - Links (3)

$4.00

Sausage - Pork Patties (3)

$4.00

Sausage - Turkey (3)

$6.00

Side Canadian Bacon (3)

$4.00

Side Ham

$4.00

Side of Sauce

$0.50

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Side Fruit

$4.00

Single Brunch Pancake

$5.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Toast - English Muffin

$2.00

Toast - Sourdough

$2.00

Toast - Wheat

$2.00

Veggie Sausage (3)

$6.00

Waffle

$5.00

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Croissant

$4.50

Kids Menu

Kids Brunchkin Platter

$5.00

2 eggs, bacon and potatoes

The Link

$5.00

mini pancakes and sausage links

Kids S’mores Pancake

$5.00

a kids version of our s’mores pancake. Toasted marshmallow, chocolate chips, graham crackers

PB & J

$6.00

peanut butter and jelly sandwich served with waffle fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

choice of bread and cheese with waffle fries

Kids Brunch Pancake

$4.00

one giant pancake served with butter and syrup

Kids Waffle

$4.00

Belgian waffle served with butter and syrup

Kids French Toast

$4.00

thick cut brioche with cinnamon sugar and berries

Specials

Pancake of the Month

Pancake of the Month

$12.00

Our signature brunch pancakes topped with crispy cheddar, bacon, and jalapenos to help keep things warm.

Single Pancake of the Month

$6.00

Downtown Dining week

Appetizer

$25.00

Entree

Dessert

Catering

Prices Per Person. Minimum 20 People.
Coffee - 160oz (20 cups)

Coffee - 160oz (20 cups)

$65.00

A traveler of hot and delicious Milwaukee Premium Valentine Coffee

Scramble It Up

Brunch Scramble

$14.00

Chorizo Scramble

$14.00

Carnitas Scramble

$14.00

Veggie Scramble

$14.00

Chicken & Feta Scramble

$14.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary Package

Bloody Mary Package

$35.00

Choice of House Infused Vodka and Bloody Mary Mix

Bottled Service Mimosas

Bottled Service Mimosas

$30.00

makes 5-7 mimosas

Brunch Blast

$10.00

Brunch Michelada

$8.00

Brunch Palmer

$9.00

Hazelnut Coffee

$7.00

Hot Coffee with Frangelico and Chila Orchata Liquor.

Infused Vodka Bottle

Infused Vodka Bottle

$25.00

Flavors: Bacon, Citrus, Horseradish, Pickle, 3 Pepper, and Basil & Garlic

Salty Dog

$9.00

Spiked Hot Cocoa

$6.00

Sunny Side Up

$9.00

Toffee Coffee

$7.00

Coffee with Toffee Liquor and Creme.

Beers

Chaser Shortie

$1.00

Leinenkugels Seasonal

$5.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

PBR Hard Coffee

$6.00

Post Shift Kitchen Beers

$10.00

Spotted Cow

$5.00

Whiteclaw

$6.00

Sprecher Seasonal

$5.00

NA Drinks

12oz Bag of Coffee

$12.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Coffee

$3.25

Coke

$3.50

Cold Brew Coffee (Valentine)

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.50

French Press Coffee

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Lemon Lime Soda

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.50

Rishi Tea - Chamomile

$3.50

Rishi Tea - Earl Grey

$3.50

Rishi Tea - Jade Cloud

$3.50

Rishi Tea - Peppermint

$3.50

Rishi Tea - Turmeric

$3.50

Rishi Tea- English Breakfast

$3.50

Rishi Tea- Ginger

$3.50

San Pellegrino

$4.00

To Go Coffee 20 oz

$4.50

To Go Juice

$4.50

To Go Soft Drinks

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.50

Virgin Bloody

$4.00

Wines

Champagne Brut - Bottle

$20.00

Champagne Brut - Glass

$7.00

House Red

$5.00

House White

$5.00

Veuve Cliquot Bottle

$90.00

Carbliss - Black Raspberry

$7.00

Carbliss - Lemon Line

$7.00

Carbliss - Cranberry

$7.00

Merch

Chimichurri Saucde - Brunch

$5.00

Hot Sauce - Brunch

$5.00

Maple Chili Sauce - Brunch

$5.00

Mug

$10.00

T-shirt

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Brunch is a modern breakfast and lunch restaurant serving upscale fare while providing a fun, cheerful environment! We Cater!

Website

Location

714 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Directions

Gallery
Brunch - Milwaukee image
Brunch - Milwaukee image
Brunch - Milwaukee image
Brunch - Milwaukee image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hot Dish Pantry
orange starNo Reviews
275 West Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 100 Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurantnext
Dairyland Old-Fashioned Frozen Custard & Hamburger
orange starNo Reviews
275 West Wisconsin Avenue Suite 100 Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurantnext
Mo's A Place for Steaks
orange star4.7 • 2,805
720 N Plankinton Ave Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurantnext
Mo's Irish Pub Milwaukee
orange starNo Reviews
142 W Wisconsin Ave Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurantnext
Make Waves
orange starNo Reviews
275 West Wisconsin Avenue Suite 100 Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurantnext
Flourchild
orange starNo Reviews
722 N Milwaukee St Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Milwaukee

The Knick - 1030 e juneau ave
orange star4.3 • 2,487
1030 e juneau ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Rare Steakhouse - Milwaukee
orange star4.5 • 637
833 E Michigan St Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Amilinda
orange star4.7 • 619
315 E Wisconsin Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Flannery's
orange star4.3 • 220
425 East Wells Street Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Indulge
orange star4.6 • 76
708 N Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Milwaukee
Bronzeville
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Walker's Point
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
East Side
review star
Avg 5 (15 restaurants)
Lower East Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Bay View
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Riverwest
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Historic Third Ward
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston