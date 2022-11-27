Restaurant header imageView gallery

Third Coast Provisions

review star

No reviews yet

724 N Milwaukee St

Milwaukee, WI 53204

Order Again

Appetizer

Bread

Broccoli

$14.00

Charred Octopus

$25.00

Crispy Rice

$22.00

Crudo

$21.00

Fingerling

$13.00

Mushrooms

$15.00Out of stock

Potholes

$24.00

Pumpkin Gnocchi

$15.00

Scallops

$25.00

Entree

Gnudi

$29.00

Udon Noodles

$29.00

Carbonara

$35.00

Raviolo

$31.00

Lobster Mac

$35.00

Striped Bass

$47.00

Salmon

$42.00

Pot Pie

$58.00

Filet

$47.00

NY Strip

$89.00

Hashbrown

$38.00

Shortrib

$138.00

Dessert

Apple Pie

$14.00Out of stock

Chocolate

$14.00

Creme Brulee

$14.00

Key Lime

$14.00

Pound Cake

$14.00

Events

Event Salad

Event Soup

Event Filet

Event Salmon

Event Shortrib

Event Pot Pie

Event Chicken

Event Pasta

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

You are cordially invited to experience Chef Andrew Miller's cuisine inspired by seafood and treated with Midwestern sensibility. Enjoy Milwaukee's best seafood in our relaxed-chic atmosphere while sipping on craft cocktails, impeccable wines, and artisan spirits. Cheers!

Location

724 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee, WI 53204

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

