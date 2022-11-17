Amilinda
619 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
315 E Wisconsin, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dairyland Old-Fashioned Frozen Custard & Hamburger
No Reviews
275 West Wisconsin Avenue Suite 100 Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurant