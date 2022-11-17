Restaurant header imageView gallery

Amilinda

619 Reviews

$$

315 E Wisconsin

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg and Bacalao Salad
Spicy Chicken Piri Piri

Starters

Fried Duck Wings

$10.00

Goan Curry - Mint & Lemon Yogurt Pickled Serrano Peppers

Egg and Bacalao Salad

$12.00

Cuquillo Olives - Chives

Fried Oysters

$12.00

Bacon Jam - Olive Oil Grilled Brussels Sprouts

Linguiça

$16.00

Entrees

Icelandic Cod

$28.00

Tomato Boqueron Sauce - Hard Boiled Egg Roasted Potatoes - Leeks & Saffron

Skirt Steak

$27.00

Grilled Radicchio - Carrot Salad Green Onions - Bolo Levado

Pork Shank

$30.00

Beluga Lentils - Roasted Quince

Vegetable Tart

$21.00

Sweet Potatoes - Sweet Onion Jam Arugula - Truffled Goat Cheese

Spicy Chicken Piri Piri

$26.00

Red Grits - Manchego Cheese

Braised Rabbit

$28.00Out of stock

White Beans - Chistorra Sausage

Desserts

Chocolate Pate

$9.00

Carrot Cake

check markTrendy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

315 E Wisconsin, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Directions

