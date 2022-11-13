Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Yo Mama! - Wauwatosa

review star

No reviews yet

1349 Wauwatosa Ave

Wauwatosa, WI 53213

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Ice Cream

Cake Batter

$5.99

Caramel & Brownie

$5.99

Cookies n Cream

$5.99

Chocolate Brownie

$5.99

Pre-packed pint of delicious locally owned Scratch Ice Cream!

Dirt Cake

$5.99

Mint Chip Brownie

$5.99

Pre-packed pint of delicious locally owned Scratch Ice Cream.

Vanilla Bean

$5.99

Salted Caramel Waffle Cone

$5.99Out of stock

Pre-packed pint of delicious locally owned Scratch Ice Cream.

Vanilla Bean Cookie dough

$5.99

Door County Cherry

$5.99

Pre-packed pint of delicious locally owned Scratch Ice Cream.

Chocolate

$5.99Out of stock

Cotton Candy

$5.99Out of stock

Vegan Montemorency Cherry

$5.99Out of stock

Vegan Dirt Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Vegan Salted Caramel

$5.99Out of stock

Cold Brew Coffee & Toffee

$5.99

Pre-packed pint of delicious locally owned Scratch Ice Cream.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Frozen yogurt and goodies!

Website

Location

1349 Wauwatosa Ave, Wauwatosa, WI 53213

Directions

Gallery
Yo Mama! image
Yo Mama! image

Similar restaurants in your area

MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid
orange starNo Reviews
600 S 6th Steet Milwaukee, WI 53204
View restaurantnext
Milk Can Hamburgers
orange starNo Reviews
S73W16770 Janesville Road Muskego, WI 53150
View restaurantnext
Milk Can Hamburgers - Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
S79W15851 Aud Mar Dr Muskego, WI 53510
View restaurantnext
Union House Cedarburg | Restaurant & Bar
orange star5.0 • 7
W62N559 Washington Ave Cedarburg, WI 53012
View restaurantnext
Hefner's Custard
orange star4.5 • 596
N71W5184 Columbia Rd Cedarburg, WI 53012
View restaurantnext
Sweet Dreams
orange star4.5 • 347
540 Hartbrook Drive Suite A Hartland, WI 53029
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Wauwatosa

The Brass Tap - Greenfield WI
orange star4.6 • 4,618
7808 W Layton Avenue Greenfield, WI 53220
View restaurantnext
AJ Bombers
orange star4.3 • 3,881
1247 N Water St Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Botanas II Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 3,173
1421 E Howard Ave Milwaukee, WI 53207
View restaurantnext
Onesto
orange star4.5 • 3,074
221 N Broadway Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Mo's A Place for Steaks
orange star4.7 • 2,805
720 N Plankinton Ave Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurantnext
The Knick - 1030 e juneau ave
orange star4.3 • 2,487
1030 e juneau ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wauwatosa
Brookfield
review star
Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)
Cudahy
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Menomonee Falls
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
New Berlin
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Thiensville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Oak Creek
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Waukesha
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Muskego
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston