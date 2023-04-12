Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid

No reviews yet

600 S 6th Steet

Milwaukee, WI 53204

Popular Items

Spanish Meatballs
Street Noodles
Zhou's Wings


Movida House Party Meals

Bring Spain home and enjoy our ready to go house party meals!
House Party Movida Paella Meal (Feeds 2)

House Party Movida Paella Meal (Feeds 2)

$50.00

Movida Paella with Jamon Croquetas (2 pieces), Zucchini, Manchego board and Churros con chocolate. It's a Spanish party at your home!

House Party Vegetarian Meal (Feeds 2)

House Party Vegetarian Meal (Feeds 2)

$50.00

Garden Paella with Carrot Empanadillas (2 pieces), Zucchini, Manchego board and Churros con chocolate. It's a fully vegetarian Spanish party at your home!

House Party Tapas Meal (Feeds 2)

House Party Tapas Meal (Feeds 2)

$60.00

Jamon Croquetas (2 pieces), Brocolini, Chorizo Loaded Patatas Bravas, Garlic Shrimp, Manchego board and Churros con chocolate. It's a Tapas party at your home!

Takeout MOVIDA Classics

Pan con Tomate

Pan con Tomate

$8.30

grated tomato, garlic aioli, Breadsmith ciabatta (vg)(df) 80's MOVIDA rocker, we'd order at the bars in Spain, and our favorite way to break bread

Pimento Cheese

Pimento Cheese

$8.70

MOVIDA's signature Spanish goat cheese spread - w/ Breadsmith ciabatta (vg)

Manchego

Manchego

$9.30

6-month aged - D.O. La Mancha - sheep - w/ Seville tortas "olive oil crackers" (vg)

Jamon

Jamon

$10.60

18-month aged - D.O. Castilla y León - Serrano

Empanadillas

Empanadillas

$8.80

carrot, caramelized onion, roasted tomato, cumin, Spanish paprika, lemon aioli  (vg) (2 pieces)

Jamon Croquetas

Jamon Croquetas

$8.30

serrano ham, bechamel, lemon aioli, chive (2 pieces)

Takeout Tapas

Spanish Meatballs

Spanish Meatballs

$14.40

house made ground beef meatballs, onion, garlic, parmesan, sofrito, ricotta, grilled ciabatta.

Zhou's Wings

$11.80

chicken wings baked, fried, tossed in Movida's house made sweet and sour sauce. (6 pcs.) A tribute to Zhou You Lon, our go to restaurant for Chinese food in the Metro of Madrid, Spain.

Barbacoa Tacos

Barbacoa Tacos

$13.60

Moroccan-spiced beef, red cabbage, goat cheese, lime crema, radish

Paella Burrito

Paella Burrito

$15.40

chicken, chorizo, olives, Spanish rice, queso, pico de gallo, avocado lime crema

Cauliflower Tosta

$11.20

cauliflower, parmesan, roasted garlic, lemon, chili flakes, dijon mustard (vg)

Garlic Shrimp

Garlic Shrimp

$13.60

tomato, peperoncini, white wine, lemon, butter, green onion, grilled ciabatta

Asparagus

$9.30

Spanish white wine butter sauce, lemon, volcano salt

Grilled Zucchini

Grilled Zucchini

$10.30

sofrito, malt vinegar aioli, Spanish goat cheese, chive, smoked sea salt (vg)

Lomo Tosta

Lomo Tosta

$12.50

grilled pork tenderloin, peach marmalade, creamy brie, ciabatta, chive

Mushroom Tosta

Mushroom Tosta

$10.20

sautéed mushroom, shallot, black garlic mascarpone, ciabatta (vg)

Patatas Bravas

Patatas Bravas

$11.95

crispy potato, brava sauce, lemon aioli, green onion, chive

Steak Tosta

Steak Tosta

$14.30

red piquillo pepper, grilled tenderloin, ciabatta, relish aioli  (df)

Tortilla

Tortilla

$10.30

confit potato, caramelized onion, egg, lemon aioli (vg) (gf)

Takeout Paella

MOVIDA Paella

MOVIDA Paella

$22.60

chicken, Basque chorizo, Spanish olive, sofrito, paprika lemon aioli (df)(gf)

Hotel Madrid Paella

Hotel Madrid Paella

$23.90

shrimp, squid, tomato, green bean, sofrito, red pepper and dill crema (gf)

Garden Paella

Garden Paella

$21.80

broccoli, carrot, red onion, tomato, green bean, sofrito, red cabbage, lemon aioli (vg)(df)(gf)

Takeout Bowls

A late night favorite on the streets of Madrid
Street Noodles

Street Noodles

$11.70

Thai chili sauce, shrimp, broccoli, green bean, green onion, egg, fried garlic  (df)(gf)

Tofu Curry Noodles

Tofu Curry Noodles

$10.70

green curry, fried tofu, vegetables, red cabbage, pea shoot, fried shallot  (vg)(df)(gf)

Takeout Kids Meals

Buttered Noodles with Chicken

$8.50

Noodles, butter, parmesan cheese, chicken

Takeout Dessert

Churros con Chocolate

Churros con Chocolate

$8.00

cinnamon sugar churros with chocolate dipping sauce

Simma's Cheesecake

Simma's Cheesecake

$8.00

chocolate cake bottom, thin layer of raspberry filling, covered with chocolate ganache

Takeout Wine

Garciarevalo - Casamaro

Garciarevalo - Casamaro

$24.00

2019 - Verdejo - Rueda - Spain

Olivares - Altos de la Hoya

Olivares - Altos de la Hoya

$25.00

2017 - Monastrell - Jumilla - Spain

Takeout Sangria

HM Famous Red Sangria

HM Famous Red Sangria

$30.00

Red Wine, Apricot, Orange, Cinnamon, Brandy. Serves 6 cocktails.

HM Famous White Sangria

HM Famous White Sangria

$30.00

Moscato, Strawberry, Lemon

HM Famous Seasonal Sangria

$30.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

The same Movida food you love with all the sangria you can enjoy. This is Movida at Hotel Madrid. Movida, translated meaning the movement, is a Spanish tapas restaurant located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Beyond the food, Movida features Spanish wines, seasonal, craft cocktails and house-made Sangria.

Website

Location

600 S 6th Steet, Milwaukee, WI 53204

Directions

Gallery
MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid image
MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid image
MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid image
MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid image

