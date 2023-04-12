Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
Dessert & Ice Cream
MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
The same Movida food you love with all the sangria you can enjoy. This is Movida at Hotel Madrid. Movida, translated meaning the movement, is a Spanish tapas restaurant located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Beyond the food, Movida features Spanish wines, seasonal, craft cocktails and house-made Sangria.
Location
600 S 6th Steet, Milwaukee, WI 53204
