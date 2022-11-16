North Avenue Grill imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

North Avenue Grill 7225 W NORTH AVE

550 Reviews

$$

7225 W NORTH AVE

WAUWATOSA, WI 53213

Popular Items

BUFF CHIX WRAP
BURGER
FRIES

BRK CLASSICS

1 Egg

$4.50

2 Eggs

$6.00

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Hash

$15.00

Benedicts

$14.00

Country fried steak

$17.00

huevos rancheros

$13.00

SWPOT POWER HASH

$13.00

bac egg & chz sammie

$11.00

Egg white sammie

$11.00

CAKES

******* DO NOT MAKE********

Short stack

$9.00

1 pancake

$4.50

choc lov pancakes

$10.00

blue delight cakes

$11.00

straw short cakes

$11.00

ban pecan cakes

$11.00Out of stock

classic waffle

$9.00

berry berry waffle

$11.00

honey pecan waffle

$11.00

STW CHCAKE WAFF

$11.00

French Toast

$8.00

BANA FOSTER FT

$12.00

OMELET/ SKILLET

BYO skillet

$12.00

WILD TURK skillet

$15.00

CHORIZO skillet

$15.00

EG / WHITE skillet

$15.00

MEAT LOVER skillet

$15.00

BYO Omelet

$13.00

SOUTHWEST omelet

$15.00

BAC AVO omelett

$15.00

WOLF omelet

$15.00

ULT VEG omelet

$15.00

BIG COUNTRY

$15.00

Pastrami skillet

$15.00Out of stock

BRKFST QUES/WRAP

******DO NOT MAKE********

byo wrap

$11.00

chor & blk bn wrap

$13.00Out of stock

P.B.A wrap

$14.00Out of stock

veggizilla wrap

$13.00

TAYLOR wrap

$14.00

WAKEY WAKEY wrap

$15.00Out of stock

FELIX REVENGE

$13.00

BAC AVO QUES

$13.00

S border queso

$13.00

MASH UPS

formula 51

$9.00

what the deuce

$14.00

breakfast club

$14.00

beastmode

$17.00

chicken & waffles

$15.00

BREAKFAST SIDES

****DO NOT MAKE *******

1 EGG

$1.50

2 EGGS

$3.00

SIDE MEAT

side of hollandaise

$2.00

biscuits& gravy

$6.00

side of avocado

$2.00

side of corned beef

$7.00

side of pulled bacon

$5.00Out of stock

oatmeal cup

$5.00

oatmeal bowl

$6.00

side of gravy

$3.00

side of salsa

$0.50

side of sour cream

$0.50

side of corned beef hash

$8.00

TOAST

$3.00

bagel

$3.00

AMERICAN FRIES

$4.00

side peanut butter

$0.50

side syrup

$0.50

bowl of fruit

$6.00

grilled chicken breast

$5.00

SIDE bana fost

$4.00

fried dough

$3.00

side cream cheese

$0.50

side of whip cream

$0.50

1/2 patty

$6.00

steak

$10.00

SOUP & APPS

soup of the day cup

$4.00

soup of the day bowl

$5.00

french onion cup

$4.00

french onion bowl

$5.00

chili cup

$4.00

chili bowl

$5.00

cheese curds

$8.00

chicken fingers

$13.00

reuben rolls

$10.00Out of stock

loaded spuds

$8.00

haystack onions

$8.00

chips & salsa

$7.00

SANDWICHES

****DO NOT MAKE******

AHI B.L.T

$14.00

BLT

$10.00

CUBAN

$15.00

REUBEN

$15.00

GRILL CLUB

$15.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$10.00

TOSA CHEESESTEAK

$15.00

PATTYMELT

$13.00

TURK BAC MELT

$14.00Out of stock

GAMBINO

$15.00

PIG PEN

$14.00

CORDON BLUE

$14.00

SALADS

***** DO NOT MAKE*********

BUFF CHIX SALAD

$15.00

CHIX CEASAR SALAD

$13.00

AHI TUNA SALAD

$14.00

COBB SALAD

$14.00

AVO CAPRESE CHIX SALAD

$14.00

HOUSE SALAD

$6.00

SIDE CEASAR SALAD

$6.00

STRAWB CHICK SALAD

$13.00

BURGER/CHICK

BURGER

$14.00

MY BOY BLUE

$15.00

GHOST burger

$16.00

HORSEY burger

$16.00

JALA POPPER burger

$15.00

BLK BEAN burger

$13.00

MUSH SWISS burger

$13.00

BUFF CHIX SAND

$14.00

AVO BAC CHIK

$14.00

WRAPS/QUESA

**********DO NOT MAKE**************

BUFF CHIX WRAP

$15.00

MOZZ CHIX WRAP

$14.00

TBC WRAP

$14.00

CHIX CEASAR WRAP

$13.00

ASIAN CHIX WRAP

$14.00

VEG/BLK BN WRAP

$14.00Out of stock

CHICK / AVO QUESA

$14.00

SANTE FE QUESA

$13.00

SPICY CHIX QUESA

$14.00

CHEESESTEAK QUESA

$14.00

$ SIDES

FRIES

$4.00

fries w cheese

$5.00

SIDE OF AF

$4.00

fruit

$3.00

swt potato waf

$4.00Out of stock

coleslaw

$2.00

avo side

$2.00

SIDE OF RANCH

$0.50

side of blue cheese

$0.50

SIDE OF BUFF

$0.50

SIDE OF BBQ

$0.50

SIDE OF SECRET WEAPON

$0.50

side of popper

$1.00

side of caesar

$0.50

side of aujus

$1.50

double the meat

$5.00

applesauce

$2.00

fried dough

$3.00

potato pancake

$3.00

SIDE OF BERRIES

$4.00

KIDS

KID CAKE

$6.00

KID 1 FT

$6.00

kids panc egg meat

$7.00

kids cho chip cake

$6.50

kids egg af toast

$6.00

kids tenders

$7.00

kids chzburger

$7.00

kids quesa

$7.00

kids grilled cheese

$7.00

kids hamburger

$7.00

kids coD

$8.00

FISHFRY

BATTERED COD

$13.50

blue gill

$15.00

PERCH

$14.00

WALLEYE

$16.00

THE PLATTER

$17.00

fish sandwich

$12.00

baked potato

$3.00

extra tartar

$0.50

DESSERTS

cheescake

$6.00

ban fost dessert

$7.00Out of stock

ice cream

$3.00

dessert fried dough

$6.00

Beverages

COFFEE

$2.75

COKE

$2.75

DIET COKE

$2.75

SPRITE

$2.75

MELLOW YELLOW

$2.75

LEMONADE

$2.75

ROOT BEER

$2.75

KIDS DRINK

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.50

ICED TEA

$2.75

TEA

$2.75

MILK

CHOCOLATE MILK

ORANGE JUICE

TOMATO JUICE

CRAN JUICE

NITRO COFFEE

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.50

CLUB SODA

$2.50

GRENADINE

$0.50

TO GO WATER

$1.00

Shakes

SHAKE

$4.50

MALT

$5.00

SHAKE OF THE MONTH

$6.50

LUCKY LEPRECHAUN

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7225 W NORTH AVE, WAUWATOSA, WI 53213

Directions

Gallery
North Avenue Grill image

