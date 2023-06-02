Pizza Shuttle
No reviews yet
1827 N Farwell Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Pizza
Create Your Own
3-Topping Pizza
3-Topping Personal (8")
Hand-tossed, Thin, and Thick crusts are available in all sizes.
3-Topping Small (10")
Detroit-style, Gluten Free, and Cauliflower crusts available in this size only.
3-Topping Medium (12")
3-Topping Large (14")
3-Topping Extra Large (16")
3-Topping Calzone
3-Topping Stromboli
8" Specialties
8'' Bacon Double Cheeseburger
Double 100% mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, and ground beef.
8'' Buffalo Chicken
100% mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, hot sauce, and your choice of blue cheese or ranch.
8'' Hawaiian
100% mozzarella cheese, ham, pineapple, and cheddar cheese.
8'' Mona Lisa
100% mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce, fresh spinach, feta, basil, and kalamata olives.
8'' Vegan
Marinara sauce, chopped garlic, sliced red onions, fresh spinach, tomatoes, and mushrooms.
8'' Mac and Cheese
100% mozzarella cheese, cheddar, and macaroni and cheese.
8'' Pepperoni Amore
Double portion of 100% mozzarella cheese and double portion of pepperoni.
8'' Sausage Amore
Double portion of 100% mozzarella cheese and double portion of Italian sausage.
8'' Dairy State Cheese
100% mozzarella cheese, cheddar, asiago, all-natural ricotta, feta, and parmesan.
8'' Meat Amore
100% mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, bacon, ground beef, ham, and Italian sausage.
8'' Mac and Cheese Works
100% mozzarella cheese, macaroni and cheese, bacon, grilled chicken, asiago, and cheddar.
8'' Southern BBQ
100% mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce, onions, grilled chicken, jalapeños, tomatoes, and cheddar.
8'' Cool Chicken Bacon Rancher
100% mozzarella cheese, creamy ranch, grilled chicken, bacon, fresh spinach, tomatoes, and mushrooms
8'' Vegetarian
100% mozzarella cheese, broccoli,fresh spinach, black olives, onions, green peppers, broccoli, and mushrooms.
8'' Deluxe
100% mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, onions, and green pepper.
8'' Gyro Speciality
100% mozzarella cheese, tzatziki sauce, gyro meat, feta, tomatoes, and onions
8'' The Works
100% mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ground beef, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, fresh mushrooms, black olive, green peppers, and onions.
10" Specialties
10'' Bacon Double Cheeseburger
Double 100% mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, and ground beef.
10'' Buffalo Chicken
100% mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, hot sauce, and your choice of blue cheese or ranch.
10'' Hawaiian
100% mozzarella cheese, ham, pineapple, and cheddar cheese.
10'' Mona Lisa
100% mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce, fresh spinach, feta, basil, and kalamata olives.
10'' Vegan
Marinara sauce, chopped garlic, sliced onion, fresh spinach, tomatoes, and mushrooms.
10'' Mac and Cheese
100% mozzarella cheese, cheddar, and macaroni and cheese.
10'' Pepperoni Amore
Double portion of 100% mozzarella cheese and double portion of pepperoni.
10'' Sausage Amore
Double portion of 100% mozzarella cheese and double portion of Italian sausage.
10'' Dairy State Cheese
100% mozzarella cheese, asiago, cheddar, all-natural ricotta, feta, and parmesan.
10'' Meat Amore
100% mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, bacon, ground beef, ham, and Italian sausage.
10'' Mac and Cheese Works
100% mozzarella cheese, macaroni and cheese, bacon, grilled chicken, asiago, and cheddar.
10'' Southern BBQ
100% mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce, onions, grilled chicken, jalapeños, tomatoes, and cheddar.
10'' Cool Chicken Bacon Rancher
100% mozzarella cheese, ranch, grilled chicken, bacon, fresh spinach, and tomatoes.
10'' Vegetarian
100% mozzarella cheese, fresh mushroom, black olive, onions, green peppers, broccoli, tomatoes, and fresh spinach.
10'' Deluxe
100% mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, onions, and green peppers.
10'' Gyro
100% mozzarella cheese, tzatziki sauce, gyro meat, feta, tomatoes, and onion.
10'' The Works
100% mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ground beef, Italian sausage, ham, fresh mushrooms, bacon, black olives, green peppers, and onions.
12" Specialties
12'' Bacon Double Cheeseburger
Double 100% mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, and ground beef.
12'' Buffalo Chicken
100% mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, hot sauce, and your choice of blue cheese or ranch.
12'' Hawaiian
100% mozzarella cheese, ham, pineapple, and cheddar cheese.
12'' Mona Lisa
100% mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce, fresh spinach feta, basil, and kalamata olives.
12'' Vegan
Marinara sauce, chopped garlic, onion, fresh spinach, tomatoes, and fresh mushrooms.
12'' Mac N Cheese
100% mozzarella cheese, cheddar, and macaroni and cheese.
12'' Pepperoni Amore
Double portion of 100% mozzarella cheese and double portion of pepperoni.
12'' Sausage Amore
Double portion of 100% mozzarella cheese and double portion of Italian sausage.
12'' Dairy State Cheese
100% mozzarella