Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Shuttle

review star

No reviews yet

1827 N Farwell Ave

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Pizza

Create Your Own

CYO Personal (8")

$9.00

Hand-tossed, Thin, and Thick crusts are available in all sizes.

CYO Small (10")

$10.50

Detroit-style, Gluten Free, and Cauliflower crusts available in this size only.

CYO Medium (12")

$12.50

CYO Large (14")

$14.50

CYO Extra Large (16")

$16.50

CYO Calzone

$10.50

CYO Stromboli

$10.50

3-Topping Pizza

3-Topping Personal (8")

$15.00

Hand-tossed, Thin, and Thick crusts are available in all sizes.

3-Topping Small (10")

$18.50

Detroit-style, Gluten Free, and Cauliflower crusts available in this size only.

3-Topping Medium (12")

$22.00

3-Topping Large (14")

$25.50

3-Topping Extra Large (16")

$29.00

3-Topping Calzone

$10.50

3-Topping Stromboli

$10.50

8" Specialties

8'' Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$16.50

Double 100% mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, and ground beef.

8'' Buffalo Chicken

$16.50

100% mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, hot sauce, and your choice of blue cheese or ranch.

8'' Hawaiian

$16.50

100% mozzarella cheese, ham, pineapple, and cheddar cheese.

8'' Mona Lisa

$16.50

100% mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce, fresh spinach, feta, basil, and kalamata olives.

8'' Vegan

$16.50

Marinara sauce, chopped garlic, sliced red onions, fresh spinach, tomatoes, and mushrooms.

8'' Mac and Cheese

$16.50

100% mozzarella cheese, cheddar, and macaroni and cheese.

8'' Pepperoni Amore

$16.50

Double portion of 100% mozzarella cheese and double portion of pepperoni.

8'' Sausage Amore

$16.50

Double portion of 100% mozzarella cheese and double portion of Italian sausage.

8'' Dairy State Cheese

$17.50

100% mozzarella cheese, cheddar, asiago, all-natural ricotta, feta, and parmesan.

8'' Meat Amore

$17.50

100% mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, bacon, ground beef, ham, and Italian sausage.

8'' Mac and Cheese Works

$17.50

100% mozzarella cheese, macaroni and cheese, bacon, grilled chicken, asiago, and cheddar.

8'' Southern BBQ

$17.50

100% mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce, onions, grilled chicken, jalapeños, tomatoes, and cheddar.

8'' Cool Chicken Bacon Rancher

$17.50

100% mozzarella cheese, creamy ranch, grilled chicken, bacon, fresh spinach, tomatoes, and mushrooms

8'' Vegetarian

$17.50

100% mozzarella cheese, broccoli,fresh spinach, black olives, onions, green peppers, broccoli, and mushrooms.

8'' Deluxe

$17.50

100% mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, onions, and green pepper.

8'' Gyro Speciality

$17.50

100% mozzarella cheese, tzatziki sauce, gyro meat, feta, tomatoes, and onions

8'' The Works

$18.00

100% mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ground beef, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, fresh mushrooms, black olive, green peppers, and onions.

10" Specialties

10'' Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$20.00

Double 100% mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, and ground beef.

10'' Buffalo Chicken

$20.00

100% mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, hot sauce, and your choice of blue cheese or ranch.

10'' Hawaiian

$20.00

100% mozzarella cheese, ham, pineapple, and cheddar cheese.

10'' Mona Lisa

$20.00

100% mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce, fresh spinach, feta, basil, and kalamata olives.

10'' Vegan

$20.00

Marinara sauce, chopped garlic, sliced onion, fresh spinach, tomatoes, and mushrooms.

10'' Mac and Cheese

$20.00

100% mozzarella cheese, cheddar, and macaroni and cheese.

10'' Pepperoni Amore

$20.00

Double portion of 100% mozzarella cheese and double portion of pepperoni.

10'' Sausage Amore

$20.00

Double portion of 100% mozzarella cheese and double portion of Italian sausage.

10'' Dairy State Cheese

$21.50

100% mozzarella cheese, asiago, cheddar, all-natural ricotta, feta, and parmesan.

10'' Meat Amore

$21.50

100% mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, bacon, ground beef, ham, and Italian sausage.

10'' Mac and Cheese Works

$21.50

100% mozzarella cheese, macaroni and cheese, bacon, grilled chicken, asiago, and cheddar.

10'' Southern BBQ

$21.50

100% mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce, onions, grilled chicken, jalapeños, tomatoes, and cheddar.

10'' Cool Chicken Bacon Rancher

$21.50

100% mozzarella cheese, ranch, grilled chicken, bacon, fresh spinach, and tomatoes.

10'' Vegetarian

$21.50

100% mozzarella cheese, fresh mushroom, black olive, onions, green peppers, broccoli, tomatoes, and fresh spinach.

10'' Deluxe

$21.50

100% mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, onions, and green peppers.

10'' Gyro

$21.50

100% mozzarella cheese, tzatziki sauce, gyro meat, feta, tomatoes, and onion.

10'' The Works

$22.00

100% mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ground beef, Italian sausage, ham, fresh mushrooms, bacon, black olives, green peppers, and onions.

12" Specialties

12'' Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$24.00

Double 100% mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, and ground beef.

12'' Buffalo Chicken

$24.00

100% mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, hot sauce, and your choice of blue cheese or ranch.

12'' Hawaiian

$24.00

100% mozzarella cheese, ham, pineapple, and cheddar cheese.

12'' Mona Lisa

$24.00

100% mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce, fresh spinach feta, basil, and kalamata olives.

12'' Vegan

$24.00

Marinara sauce, chopped garlic, onion, fresh spinach, tomatoes, and fresh mushrooms.

12'' Mac N Cheese

$24.00

100% mozzarella cheese, cheddar, and macaroni and cheese.

12'' Pepperoni Amore

$24.00

Double portion of 100% mozzarella cheese and double portion of pepperoni.

12'' Sausage Amore

$24.00

Double portion of 100% mozzarella cheese and double portion of Italian sausage.

12'' Dairy State Cheese

$26.00

100% mozzarella