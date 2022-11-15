Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kegel's Inn

124 Reviews

$$

5901 W National Ave

West Allis, WI 53214

Order Again

Burgers

Burger - Plain Hamburger

$9.00

Burger - Cheeseburger

$10.00
Burger - The Classic

$11.00

All 1/2lb burgers include coleslaw, pickle & kettle chips American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo Add bacon +3

Burger - The Optimator

$14.00
Burger - Wisco Disco

$15.00

All 1/2lb burgers include coleslaw, pickle & kettle chips Garlic cheese curds & applewood smoked bacon

Burger - Vegan Burger

$13.00

All 1/2lb burgers include coleslaw, pickle & kettle chips Beyond burger, cucumber, radish, cabbage & dill slaw, mixed greans

Burger - Down Undah

$15.00

All 1/2lb burgers include coleslaw, pickle & kettle chips Peanut butter, bacon, cheddar, fried egg

Burger - The Schnit-zle

$15.00

All 1/2lb burgers include coleslaw, pickle & kettle chips Strauss farms veal schnitzel - lettuce tomato lemon schmear

Dinners

Roasted Boneless Duck

$35.00

Roast Pork Shanks

$32.00+

Two crispy schweinshaxen slow cooked in traditional spices & roasted until crispy. Served with a heaping side of sauerkraut. Choice of side (gf) *one shank available for $27

Rouladen

$24.00+

Goulash

$34.00

Sauerbraten

$29.00

Wiener Schnitzel

$29.00

Schnitzel A LA Holstein

$33.00

Jaegerschnitzel

$32.00

Rahmschnitzel

$33.00

Baked Cod

$26.00

Broiled Walleye

$28.00

Hassenpfeffer

$35.00Out of stock

Quick Bites

Beyond Meat Burger

$14.00

Brat on a Bun

$11.00

Kasespatzle

$12.00

Vegan Fishless Filet

$19.00Out of stock

The Herbivore

$14.00

Salads & Soups

Alpine Wedge

Out of stock

Baked French Onion

$9.00

Black Forest Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Bowl of Soup

$5.00+

Cobb Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Cup Of Soup

$3.00

Clam Chowder

$3.00

Chicken Caesar

$15.00

Large House Salad

$15.00

Seasonal Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Add Chciken To Salad

$6.00

Sausages / Loaded Brats

Two Sausage Combo

$19.00

Three Sausage Combo

$26.00

Six Sausage Dinner

$38.00

The Oktoberfest

$15.00
The Stadium

$14.00

The gold standard for a snack in the grandstands. We take 7in frankfurter load it up with a bacon mustard schmear, relish, onions, bacon and brown mustard.

The Cream City

$14.00

Named after the immigrants who built this city, we use a 9in smoked wiessgerber brat topped with our homemade slaw, slathered with homemade curry ketchup & red onion sprinkles.

The National

$14.00

Roll down National ave to the city's Polish roots & find a 7in Polish sausage topped with our sweat/sour red cabbage, cheese curds & chives

The Connoisseur

$15.00

For the ultimate treat we take a 9in chicken brat with heaps of our infamous rouladen mix, top it with bit of pickled relish and a few diced onions.

The Herbivore

$14.00
The Karma Parma

$15.00

When this brat goes down, satisfaction comes around. We take our chicken Brat, garlic cheese curds and smother it with scratch marinara.

Brat on a Bun

$11.00

Extra Sausage

$6.00

Sides & Extras

Apples & Walnuts

$4.00

Baked Potato

$3.00Out of stock

Dumpling

$6.00

Bread Loaf Extra

$2.00

Avocado

$2.00Out of stock

Roll - Extra

$0.50

French Fries

$5.00

German Potato Salad

$5.00

Red Cabbage

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00Out of stock

Potato Pancakes

$5.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$6.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Spaetzle

$6.00

Sauerkraut

$5.00

Vegan French Fries

$4.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.00Out of stock

Truffle fries

$7.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Steak / Seafood

Baked Cod

$26.00

Broiled Walleye

$28.00

Filet Mignon

$42.00

Lobster

$56.00+Out of stock

Ribeye

$54.00

Shrimp A La Holstein

$41.00

Supper Club Filet

$46.00

Surf And Turf

$56.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Located in the heart of Milwaukee's West Allis neighborhood, Kegel's Inn serves up the most authentic German cuisine, where everything is made from time honored traditional family recipes. Inside you'll find a warm atmosphere, friendly service and one of the most beautiful beer halls in the country. With incredible hand painted murals, original leaded glass windows, and heavy wooden beams, one can almost hear rounds of "Du Bist Mein Herzen" reverberating in the Bierstube. Since 1924, Kegel's Inn has been the locals' go-to destination for authentic German cuisine and continues to top the charts as one of the best places to catch a Friday Fish Fry in Milwaukee.

5901 W National Ave, West Allis, WI 53214

