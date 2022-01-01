Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

National Pizza Pub & Grille

review star

No reviews yet

5501 W National Ave

West Milwaukee, WI 53214

Appetizers

Quesadillia

$8.00

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Nachos

$7.00

Rueben Rolls

$9.00

Pulled Pork Bites

$9.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Bread Sticks

$5.00

Breaded Mushrooms

$9.00

Deep Fried Pickles

$9.00

Italian Fries

$8.00

Giant Pretzel

$12.00

French Fries

$6.00

Potato Chips

$3.00

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

1/2 Order Fries

$3.00

Duck and Bacon Rangoons

$10.00

Cordon Bleu Bites

$10.00

Pizza Roll

$9.00

Burgers

Best In The Western

$10.00

Patty Melt

$10.00

Frisco Burger

$11.00

Pizza Burger (3 Toppings)

$11.00

Smoke House Burger

$15.00

Cheeseburger

$9.00

Mushroom Swiss

$10.00

Calzones

Small Calzone

$7.00

Medium Calzone

$9.00

Large Calzone

$11.00

Sat / Sun Special

$20.00

Chef Specialties

Ribeye Steak

$14.00+

Sirloin Steak Tips

$14.00+

Porterhouse Pork Chops

$15.00

Half Rack of Ribs

$15.00

Full Rack of Ribs

$20.00

Combo #1 Pork Chops and Ribs

$15.00

Combo #2 - Ribs and Ribeye

$15.00

7 Shrimp Dinner

$15.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$5.00

Dessert Special

$5.00

Cinnamon Sticks

$5.00

Vanilla Shake

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Shake

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry Shake

$5.00Out of stock

Vanilla Malt

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Malt

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry Malt

$5.00Out of stock

Large (14 Inch) Pizza

Large Build Your Own Pizza

$11.00

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Large Meat Madness Pizza

$17.00

Large Veggie Pizza

$17.00

Large Rueben Pizza

$19.00

Large Pulled Pork Pizza

$19.00

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.00

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$15.00

Large Ranch Club

$19.00

Large Honey Hot Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Large Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$19.00

Large Mexican Pizza

$19.00

Medium (12 Inch) Pizza

Medium Build Your Own Pizza

$9.00

Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Medium Meat Madness Pizza

$14.00

Medium Veggie Pizza

$14.00

Medium Rueben Pizza

$15.00

Medium Pulled Pork Pizza

$15.00

Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.00

Medium Hawaiian Pizza

$13.00

Medium Ranch Club

$15.00

Medium Honey Hot Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Medium Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$15.00

Medium Mexican Pizza

$15.00

Sandwiches

Club Sandwich

$9.00

Classic Rueben

$10.00

The Rachel

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$10.00

Italian Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

BLT

$8.00

Roast Beef

$11.00

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Small (10 Inch) Pizza

Small Build Your Own Pizza

$7.00

Small Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$11.00

Small Hawaiian Pizza

$11.00

Small Meat Madness Pizza

$11.00

Small Veggie Pizza

$11.00

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.00

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.00

Small Honey Hot Chicken Pizza

$11.00

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.00

Small Rueben Pizza

$11.00

Small Mexican Pizza

$11.00

Small Pulled Pork Pizza

$11.00

Small Ranch Club

$11.00

Soups & Salads

Chili

$4.00+

French Onion Soup

$7.00

Soup of the Day

$4.00+

Side House Salad

$5.00

Taco Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

House Salad

$8.00

Chef Salad

$10.00

Southwest Chicken Salad

$10.00

Wraps

Club Wrap

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.00

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.00

Italian Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Chicken Ceaser Wrap

$12.00

Extra Dressing

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Hot Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Honey Hot

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Nacho Cheese

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Ceaser

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

South West Dressing

$0.50

French

$0.50

Garlic Parm Sauce

$0.50

NA Beverages

Water

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Cherry Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Sprite

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Kiddy Cocktails

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Ginger ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Flavored Lemonades

$3.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Milk

$2.00

Pitcher Soda

$10.00

Sprecher Root Beer

$4.00

Energy Drink

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Weekday Special Cocktails

Monday Amaretto Sour

$5.00

Tuesday Margarita

$5.00

Wednesday Summer Mango Breeze

$5.00

Thursday Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

Friday Salty Dog

$5.00

Saturday Vegas Bomb

$5.00

Sunday Bloody Mary

$5.00

Mini Pitcher Margarita

$15.00

$3 Liquor

$3.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
5501 W National Ave, West Milwaukee, WI 53214

