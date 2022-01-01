Milwaukee pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Milwaukee

Transfer Pizzeria Café image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Transfer Pizzeria Café

101 W Mitchell St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.2 (715 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LG Cheese$14.50
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella
Garlic Bread$6.00
Warm Italian bread with. garlic butter, oregano, basil, topped with parsley and parmesan cheese. Served with marinara
SM Cheese$9.00
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella
More about Transfer Pizzeria Café
Balistreri Brother Pizza image

 

Balistreri Brother Pizza

3815 S 108th Street, Greenfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Supreme Pizza$20.00
Cheese | Pepperoni | Sausage | Mushroom | Onion | Black Olives | Green Pepper
Breaded Mushrooms$8.00
Mozzerella Wraps$9.00
More about Balistreri Brother Pizza
Sorella image

PIZZA

Sorella

2535 Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cavatelli w/ Monday Sauce$17.00
Hand rolled Cavatelli with a Broken Meatball, Sausage and Pork Ragu, Ricotta. Just like Nonna made...sort of. CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE
Kale Caesar$12.00
Our twist on the traditional caeser salad, instead of romaine lettuce, we have used Kale which offers a bit more crunch and holds up to our house-made dressing.
Rigatoni alla Vodka$15.00
Pink Sauce with Peas. V
More about Sorella
Pizza Man image

 

Pizza Man

11500 West Burleigh Street, Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pizza Man Special
Classic sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, mushroom, black olive
Eggplant Fries$9.00
Served with side of marinara and creamy parmesan dressing
Milwaukee
Classic sauce, Italian sausage, mushroom, yellow onion
More about Pizza Man
Pizza Man image

 

Pizza Man

2597 North Downer Avenue, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pizza Man Special
Classic sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, mushroom, black olive
Hawaiian
Classic sauce, cured ham, caramelized pineapple, cream cheese
Garlic Bread$5.00
Served with side of marinara
More about Pizza Man
Flour Girl and Flame image

 

Flour Girl and Flame

8121 W National Ave, West Allis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BYO$14.00
Build your own!
Cannoli Dessert Calzone$11.00
Wood-fired dessert calzone, mascarpone, chocolate chips, chocolate drizzle, pistachio. Serves 1 to 2 people.
Detroit Style Pepperoni Pizza$22.00
Detroit style, deep pan pizza with Wisconsin brick, mozzarella, cheddar, provolone cheese, and cup & char pepperoni. Finished with house marinara sauce and hand grated Parmesan.
More about Flour Girl and Flame
BB's on North image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD

BB's on North

7237 West North Ave., Wauwatosa

Avg 4.2 (97 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wing 10 Piece$14.00
Sauces: Hot|Garlic| Parmesan|Teriyaki|Plain
Supreme$20.00
Topping included on a Supreme,
Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, and Green Peppers
Gardener$18.00
Cheese | Mushroom | Onion | Green Pepper | Tomato | Black Olives:
More about BB's on North
Mama Mia's - West Allis image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Mama Mia's - West Allis

8533 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis

Avg 4 (81 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lg Mozz Cheese$14.75
14” pizza with house-made pizza sauce and sauce and mozzarella cheese. Features our signature thin crust.
Garlic Bread$2.95
One of our signature items and it's made fresh daily. A large piece of hot bread that has been dipped in 100% pure Wisconsin butter and sprinkled with garlic salt.
Dinner Fettucini Alfredo$12.95
Savory, homemade Alfredo sauce served over a bed of fettucini noodles.
More about Mama Mia's - West Allis
Milwaukee Classic Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Milwaukee Classic Pizza

3929 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (1586 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16" Classic Margherita$20.99
Thin Crust with our Classic Red Sauce topped with Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, a pinch of Salt & Pepper, and Drizzle of Olives Oil
Garlic Bread$3.99
Our own warm, toasty, buttery garlic bread with the a hint of oregano.
Lemon Mascarpone Cake$4.00
Made with a moist lemon cake, lemon curd and a smooth and creamy whipped mascarpone frosting! It's light, yet sweet and tart and so darn good!
More about Milwaukee Classic Pizza
6th Ave Barbecue Pit and Bar image

PIZZA • GRILL

6th Ave Barbecue Pit and Bar

140 N Main St, West Bend

Avg 4.4 (55 reviews)
Takeout
More about 6th Ave Barbecue Pit and Bar
National Pizza Pub & Grille image

 

National Pizza Pub & Grille

5501 W National Ave, West Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about National Pizza Pub & Grille

