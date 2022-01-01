Milwaukee pizza restaurants you'll love
More about Transfer Pizzeria Café
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Transfer Pizzeria Café
101 W Mitchell St, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|LG Cheese
|$14.50
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella
|Garlic Bread
|$6.00
Warm Italian bread with. garlic butter, oregano, basil, topped with parsley and parmesan cheese. Served with marinara
|SM Cheese
|$9.00
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella
More about Balistreri Brother Pizza
Balistreri Brother Pizza
3815 S 108th Street, Greenfield
|Popular items
|Supreme Pizza
|$20.00
Cheese | Pepperoni | Sausage | Mushroom | Onion | Black Olives | Green Pepper
|Breaded Mushrooms
|$8.00
|Mozzerella Wraps
|$9.00
More about Sorella
PIZZA
Sorella
2535 Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Cavatelli w/ Monday Sauce
|$17.00
Hand rolled Cavatelli with a Broken Meatball, Sausage and Pork Ragu, Ricotta. Just like Nonna made...sort of. CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE
|Kale Caesar
|$12.00
Our twist on the traditional caeser salad, instead of romaine lettuce, we have used Kale which offers a bit more crunch and holds up to our house-made dressing.
|Rigatoni alla Vodka
|$15.00
Pink Sauce with Peas. V
More about Pizza Man
Pizza Man
11500 West Burleigh Street, Wauwatosa
|Popular items
|Pizza Man Special
Classic sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, mushroom, black olive
|Eggplant Fries
|$9.00
Served with side of marinara and creamy parmesan dressing
|Milwaukee
Classic sauce, Italian sausage, mushroom, yellow onion
More about Pizza Man
Pizza Man
2597 North Downer Avenue, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Pizza Man Special
Classic sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, mushroom, black olive
|Hawaiian
Classic sauce, cured ham, caramelized pineapple, cream cheese
|Garlic Bread
|$5.00
Served with side of marinara
More about Flour Girl and Flame
Flour Girl and Flame
8121 W National Ave, West Allis
|Popular items
|BYO
|$14.00
Build your own!
|Cannoli Dessert Calzone
|$11.00
Wood-fired dessert calzone, mascarpone, chocolate chips, chocolate drizzle, pistachio. Serves 1 to 2 people.
|Detroit Style Pepperoni Pizza
|$22.00
Detroit style, deep pan pizza with Wisconsin brick, mozzarella, cheddar, provolone cheese, and cup & char pepperoni. Finished with house marinara sauce and hand grated Parmesan.
More about BB's on North
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD
BB's on North
7237 West North Ave., Wauwatosa
|Popular items
|Chicken Wing 10 Piece
|$14.00
Sauces: Hot|Garlic| Parmesan|Teriyaki|Plain
|Supreme
|$20.00
Topping included on a Supreme,
Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, and Green Peppers
|Gardener
|$18.00
Cheese | Mushroom | Onion | Green Pepper | Tomato | Black Olives:
More about Mama Mia's - West Allis
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Mama Mia's - West Allis
8533 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis
|Popular items
|Lg Mozz Cheese
|$14.75
14” pizza with house-made pizza sauce and sauce and mozzarella cheese. Features our signature thin crust.
|Garlic Bread
|$2.95
One of our signature items and it's made fresh daily. A large piece of hot bread that has been dipped in 100% pure Wisconsin butter and sprinkled with garlic salt.
|Dinner Fettucini Alfredo
|$12.95
Savory, homemade Alfredo sauce served over a bed of fettucini noodles.
More about Milwaukee Classic Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Milwaukee Classic Pizza
3929 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|16" Classic Margherita
|$20.99
Thin Crust with our Classic Red Sauce topped with Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, a pinch of Salt & Pepper, and Drizzle of Olives Oil
|Garlic Bread
|$3.99
Our own warm, toasty, buttery garlic bread with the a hint of oregano.
|Lemon Mascarpone Cake
|$4.00
Made with a moist lemon cake, lemon curd and a smooth and creamy whipped mascarpone frosting! It's light, yet sweet and tart and so darn good!
More about 6th Ave Barbecue Pit and Bar
PIZZA • GRILL
6th Ave Barbecue Pit and Bar
140 N Main St, West Bend