Pizza
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Pizza Man Wauwatosa

review star

No reviews yet

11500 West Burleigh Street

Wauwatosa, WI 53222

Popular Items

Classic Base
Garlic Bread
Pizza Man Special

Appetizers

Bombas

$13.00

Italian sausage and beef meatballs, garlic, herbs, marinara, crostini

Burrata Bruschetta

$14.00

Burrata cheese, oven-roasted tomatoes, honey drizzle, toasted hazelnuts, basil pesto, crostini

Calamari

Calamari

$15.00

Buttermilk and herb marinated, pepperoncini, marinara

Caponata

$12.00

Whipped ricotta cheese, honey, herbs, crostini

Cheese Curds

$13.00

Beer-battered, herb ranch dressing

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Bacon, American grana padano, Calabrian pepper honey, herbs

Eggplant Fries

Eggplant Fries

$11.00

Buttermilk-marinated, creamy parmesan dressing, marinara

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$7.00

Served with side of marinara

Mozzarella Sticks

$13.00

Wonton wrapped fried mozzarella, marinara

Shrimp Scampi

$17.00

White wine, garlic, butter, herbs, bread crumbs

Salads

Caesar

$1.00

Romaine, American grana padano, garlic bread crouton

Leaf Eater

$17.00

Tricolor roasted cauliflower, rainbow chard, sauteed Tuscan kale, spinach, golden raisins, Marcona almonds, Castelvetrano olive, pickled onion, garbanzo bean, charred lemon, balsamic, romesco

Shaved Brussels Sprouts

$1.00

Arugula, Door County dried cherries, ricotta salata, toasted hazelnuts, charred lemon vinaigrette

Chopped

$1.00

Romaine, salami, garbanzo beans, tomato, red onion, Kalamata and Castelvetrano olives, cucumber, smoked provolone, red wine vinaigrette

Garden

$1.00

Butter lettuce, red onion, cucumber, tomato, pickled carrots, crouton, herb ranch dressing

Wedge

$1.00

Butter lettuce, gorgonzola cheese, red wine-pickled onion, crispy prosciutto, oven-roasted tomatoes, herb ranch dressing

Specialty Pizza

Artichoke A La Mode

Artichoke A La Mode

$1.00

Classic sauce, artichoke, tomato, chopped garlic, basil, cream cheese

Atomica

Atomica

$1.00

Italia red sauce, spicy soppressata, prosciutto, Calabrian pepper, red onion, smoked provolone, oregano

BBQ Chicken

$1.00

BBQ sauce, confit chicken, red onion, pickled banana pepper, cream cheese, cheddar, cilantro

Bianca

$1.00

Garlic cream sauce, cream cheese, mushroom, truffle oil, American grana padano, arugula

Carnivoro

Carnivoro

$1.00

Classic sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, cured ham

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$1.00

Classic sauce, cured ham, caramelized pineapple, cream cheese

King-Roni

$1.00

Classic sauce, pepperoni cups, diced pepperoni, regular pepperoni, America grana padano, chili flake, oregano, side of herb ranch dressing

Margherita

Margherita

$1.00

Italia red sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO

Milwaukee

Milwaukee

$1.00

Classic sauce, Italian sausage, mushroom, yellow onion

Pesto Pig

$1.00

Basil pesto, porchetta, red wine-pickled onion, goat cheese, fried basil, oven-roasted tomato

Pinn Oak

$1.00

Garlic cream sauce, lamb sausage, fontina cheese, rainbow chard, kale, spinach, red wine-pickled onion, fried Brussels sprouts, Calabrian pepper honey

Pizza Man Special

Pizza Man Special

$1.00

Classic sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, mushroom, black olive

I Wish For More Bacon

$19.00+

100% of All Proceeds Benefit Our Partner: Make a Wish Foundation Our traditional thin crust with classic sauce, pepperoni, bacon, cream cheese, cheese curds, Wisconsin mozzarella and parmesan cheese Please no Modifications or Substitutions.

Topher

Topher

$1.00

Classic sauce, Italian sausage, Calabrian pepper honey, pickled jalapeño, cream cheese

Veggie Supreme

$1.00

Classic sauce, black olive, grape tomato, green pepper, mushroom, yellow onion

Victory

$1.00

Classic sauce, grilled eggplant, garlic-spinach, red wine-pickled onion, toasted hazelnut, romesco, Castelvetrano olive, Calabrian peppers, basil oil, no cheese

Specialty 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza

12" Small

$1.00

14" Medium

$1.00

16" Large

$1.00

12" PAN

$4.00

10" VG Cauliflower Crust

$5.00

Build Your Own Pizza

Classic Base

$1.00

Red sauce with whole milk mozzarella

Italia Base

$1.00

San Marzano red sauce with whole milk mozzarella

Garlic Cream Sauce Base

$1.00

Garlic sauce with whole milk mozzarella

BBQ Base

$1.00

BBQ sauce with whole milk mozzarella

Basil Pesto Base

$1.00

Pesto with whole milk mozz & fresh mozz

Half / Half Pizza

12" Small

$1.00

14" Medium

$1.00

16" Large

$1.00

12" PAN

$4.00

10" VG Cauliflower Crust

$5.00

Sandwiches

Served hot on our famous garlic bread, choice of french fries or side salad

Meatball Hero

$14.00

Mozzarella, marinara, goat cheese and giardiniera spread, fresh basil

Chicken Parmesan

$14.00

Crispy-breaded chicken breast, mozzarella, fresh basil, marinara

Spicy Italian

$13.00

Genoa salami, cured ham, pepperoni, giardiniera, mozzarella, house vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, garlic-sauteed spinach, mozzarella, creamy Caesar dressing

Desserts

Cheesecake

$7.00

Classic New York-style cheesecake

Tiramisu

$7.00

Espresso-soaked ladyfingers, mascarpone cheese, shaved chocolate

2 Cannoli

$5.00

Sweet ricotta cream, chocolate

4 Cannoli

$7.00

Sweet ricotta cream, chocolate

Kids

Kids Spaghetti W/meatball

$9.00

Kid Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kid Chicken Ceasar

$8.00

Kids Spaghetti Red Sauce

$7.00

Kids Buttered Noodles

$7.00

Pastas

Classic Spaghetti

$11.00

Italia red sauce, herbs, American grana padano

Shrimp Diavolo

$23.00

Spaghetti, shrimp, Calabrian peppers, garlic, herbs, white wine

Four Cheese Ravioli

$18.00

Alfredo sauce, or Brown butter and sage, or Italia red sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.00

Garlic cream sauce, American grana padano

Sunday Ragu

$17.00

Fettuccine, ground beef, Italian sausage, salumi, herbs, garlic, American grana padano

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Feeding your munchies since 1970. Pizza Man serves up some of the best pizza in the city, along with handmade pasta and a wine collection that rivals any in the state. With three locations, we’re helping to spread the joy of fine Italian foods in a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere.

Website

Location

11500 West Burleigh Street, Wauwatosa, WI 53222

Directions

Gallery
Pizza Man image
Pizza Man image

