Cookies in Milwaukee

Mo's Irish Pub

10842 W Bluemound Rd, Wauwatosa

Avg 4.1 (1489 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mo's Cookie$6.50
Enough to share if you're willing! A hot and gooey jumbo chocolate chip cookie straight out of the oven and topped with vanilla ice cream. A must have!
HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

7808 W Layton Avenue, Greenfield

Avg 4.6 (4618 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie & Ice Cream
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Riley's Sandwich Co.

4473 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood

Avg 4.9 (71 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookies$2.75
2 homemade chocolate chip cookies
Yo Mama!

1349 Wauwatosa Ave, Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vanilla Bean Cookie Dough$5.99
Pre-packed pint of delicious locally owned Scratch Ice Cream!
Mo's Irish Pub

142 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mo's Cookie$6.50
Enough to share if you're willing! A hot and gooey jumbo chocolate chip cookie straight out of the oven and topped with vanilla ice cream. A must have!
Friendship Cafe

8649 N Port Washington Rd, Fox Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$0.98
Chocolate Chip Cookie$0.98
Crinkle Chocolate Cookie$0.98
Soft Homemade Brownie Cookie
Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop

9201 W. Center St., MIlwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Bavette

330 E Menomonee St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Potato Chip Cookie$3.50
