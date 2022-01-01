Cookies in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve cookies
More about Mo's Irish Pub
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mo's Irish Pub
10842 W Bluemound Rd, Wauwatosa
|Mo's Cookie
|$6.50
Enough to share if you're willing! A hot and gooey jumbo chocolate chip cookie straight out of the oven and topped with vanilla ice cream. A must have!
More about The Brass Tap
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
7808 W Layton Avenue, Greenfield
|Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie & Ice Cream
More about Riley's Sandwich Co.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Riley's Sandwich Co.
4473 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$2.75
2 homemade chocolate chip cookies
More about Yo Mama!
Yo Mama!
1349 Wauwatosa Ave, Wauwatosa
|Vanilla Bean Cookie Dough
|$5.99
Pre-packed pint of delicious locally owned Scratch Ice Cream!
More about Mo's Irish Pub
Mo's Irish Pub
142 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee
|Mo's Cookie
|$6.50
Enough to share if you're willing! A hot and gooey jumbo chocolate chip cookie straight out of the oven and topped with vanilla ice cream. A must have!
More about Friendship Cafe
Friendship Cafe
8649 N Port Washington Rd, Fox Point
|Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
|$0.98
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$0.98
|Crinkle Chocolate Cookie
|$0.98
Soft Homemade Brownie Cookie
More about Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop
Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop
9201 W. Center St., MIlwaukee
|Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00