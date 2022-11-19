Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries

Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop

review star

No reviews yet

9201 W. Center St.

MIlwaukee, WI 53222

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Farmer's Hash (V+GF)
Cheddar Bacon Bagel
Egg + Chicken Sausage Panini

Scones

Maple Pumpkin Scone

$3.50

Spiced Orange & Date Scone

$3.50

Muffins

Pumpkin Muffin (GF+DF)

$2.75

Double Chocolate Chip Muffin (Vegan)

$2.75

Cinnamon Pecan Streusel (GF)

$3.25

Cakes

Lemon Lavender Cupcake

$5.00

Mocha Cupcake

$5.00

Banana Chocolate Chip Bread (GF+DF)

$4.50

Citrus + Olive Oil Bundt Cake with Strawberry Jam

$5.00

Wildflower Honey Bundt Cake With Berry Jam

$5.00

Italian Almond Cake

$5.00

dense and fluffy naturally flavored almond cake topped with toasted almonds and powdered sugar

Berries + Cream Coffeecake

$4.00

Mini Chocolate Berry Bundt Cake (Vegan)

$5.00Out of stock

Apple Cinnamon Bread With Oat Streusel (GF)

$4.50

Tarts & Pies

Mixed Berry + Almond Bakewell Tart

$5.00

Salted Caramel Brownie Tart

$5.00

Dutch Apple Pie Slice with Caramel Sauce

$6.00

Cookies

Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Chocolate Toffee Cookie

$3.00

Cherry Chocolate Oatmeal Cookie

$3.00

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00

Funfetti Cookie

$3.00

GF Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Earl Grey + Citrus Shortbread

$3.00

Toasted Almond Cookie (VV+GF)

$4.00

Vanilla Spiced Chai Cookie

$3.00

Pastries

Brie, Berry, + Almond Handpie

$5.00

Caramelized Onion, Mushroom + Swiss Handpie

$5.00

Rosemary Biscuit with Strawberry Jam + Butter

$5.00

Ham, Swiss + Spinach Galette

$5.00

Coffee

Brewed Coffee

cream and sugar are available at the end of the counter when you arrive!

Cold Brew

cream and sugar are available at the end of the counter when you arrive! Please ask the barista if you would prefer simple syrup.

Espresso Bar

Americano

Cafe Au Lait

Cappuccino

Cortado

$3.50

Macchiato

$3.50

Double Espresso

$2.75

Red Eye

brewed dark roast coffee with one shot of espresso

Latte

Caramel Latte

Honey Latte

Mocha

Lavender Latte

Maple Latte

Brown Sugar & Cinnamon Latte

housemade syrup made with brown sugar and cinnamon

Turkish Coffee Latte

housemade syrup made with toasted cardamom, cinnamon sticks, and honey.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Hot Cocoa

Steamer

Iced Americano

Iced Latte

Iced Caramel Latte

Iced Honey Latte

Iced Mocha

Iced Lavender Latte

Iced Maple Latte

Iced Brown Sugar & Cinnamon Latte

housemade syrup made with brown sugar and cinnamon

Iced Turkish Coffee Latte

housemade syrup made with toasted cardamom, cinnamon sticks, and honey.

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

Tea

Chai Latte

Dirty Chai Latte

masala chai with steamed milk and an espresso shot

Matcha Latte

London Fog Latte

earl grey tea with steamed milk and vanilla

Chamomile Honey Tea Latte

Chamomile tea with honey and steamed milk, topped with cinnamon. (herbal and caffeine free)

Pumpkin Spice Chai Latte

Rishi Loose Leaf Tea

$2.75

Iced Chai Latte

Iced Dirty Chai Latte

masala chai with milk and an espresso shot

Iced Matcha Latte

Iced London Fog Latte

Iced Pumpkin Spice Chai Latte

Matcha Lemonade

housemade lemonade with matcha green tea

Black Iced Tea

Arnold Palmer

Iced SPORTea

caffeine free, sugar free

Beverages

Lemonade

Lavender Lemonade

Hot Apple Cider

Hot Caramel Apple Cider

Orange Juice

$3.25

Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Boylan Root Beer

$3.00

Acqua Panna (Still)

$3.00

San Pellegrino (Sparkling Water)

$2.75

Boozy Beverages

Mimosa

$9.00

Apple Cider Mimosa

$9.00Out of stock

Sparkling Wine (250ml)

$9.00

Apple Cider Autumn Sangria

$9.00

There Goes the Rayborhood Oatmeal Stout

$8.00

A collaboration beer with Lion's Tail Brewing and Ray's Liquor, this oatmeal stout is inspired by our Cherry Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies!

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg + Avocado Panini (V)

$12.00

Two poached eggs, avocado mash, tomato, red onion and mixed greens served on sourdough bread, served with a side of fruit

Egg + Chicken Sausage Panini

$13.00

Two poached eggs, Hometown Kitchen maple sage chicken sausage, swiss cheese, caramelized onion aioli and mixed greens served on sourdough bread. Served with a side of fruit.

Cheddar Bacon Bagel

$12.00

One poached egg, pork bacon, cheddar cheese, caramelized onion aioli, tomato & mixed greens on a plain bagel. Served with a side of fruit.

Ham + Cheese

$11.00

ham, scrambled egg, swiss cheese and dijon mayo served on a warm pretzel bun. Served with a side of fruit.

Veggie Breakfast Bagel

$11.00

lemon dill cream cheese, cucumber, tomato, red onion, avocado, and arugula in a toasted plain bagel. Served with a side of fruit.

Brunch Biscuit Sandwich

*weekends only* Housemade rosemary biscuit stacked with scrambled egg, cheddar cheese and choice of ham, chicken sausage patty or bacon. Served with a side of fruit.

The Classics

Fresh Fruit & Yogurt Bowl (V+GF)

$11.00

Fresh raspberries, strawberries, banana slices, greek yogurt and honey topped with housemade caramelized oat and almond granola, garnished with fresh basil

Farmer's Hash (V+GF)

$14.00

Roasted potatoes, sauteed onions and red peppers, seasonal vegetables, two poached eggs, housemade fresh herb aioli

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.00

Housemade rosemary biscuits served with housemade maple sage chicken sausage gravy. Option to add eggs and bacon.

Grandpa Eddie's Special

$12.00

Scrambled eggs, bacon, and choice of toast served with butter and housemade strawberry jam

Brioche French Toast

$15.00

*weekends only* thick slices of housemade brioche topped with powdered sugar and fresh berries. Served with butter and maple syrup

Quiche: Basil, Onion, Red Pepper, Spinach, Goat Cheese

$13.00

Individual 6" crust with chef's choice of filling, served with fresh fruit or dressed greens

More Good Food

Avocado Toast (VV)

$13.00

Housemade avocado mash, chickpeas, arugula, and lemon vinaigrette. Served with dressed greens or fruit.

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$13.00

smoked salmon, lemon dill cream cheese, cucumbers, red onion, tomato and capers on an open faced plain bagel. Served with dressed greens or fresh fruit.

Breakfast Burrito (V)

$14.00

housemade mix of sweet potatoes, black beans, and cilantro flavored with cumin and chili powder and mixed with scrambled eggs in a flour tortilla, served with a side of avocado mash and roasted tomato salsa.

Nutella Toast

$12.00

multigrain toast with nutella, banana slices, raspberries, and housemade caramelized oat and almond granola . Served with a side of fruit.

Power Bowl (VV+GF)

$13.00

Quinoa topped with roasted kale, sauteed mushroom, avocado mash, roasted cherry tomatoes, toasted pumpkin seeds and lemon vinaigrette

Kids

Bagel + Cream Cheese

$4.00

served with fruit

French Toast Sticks

$5.00

served with maple syrup and fruit.

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

served with fruit.

Cheddar Mac + Cheese

$6.00

served with fruit.

PB+J

$4.00

served with fruit.

Nutella + Banana Toast

$5.00

served with fruit.

Lunch Sandwiches

Brie + Apple Baguette

$15.00

sliced apples, caramelized onion compote, arugula, honey, and brie melted on a demi-baguette

Cherry Pecan Chicken Salad

$15.00Out of stock

housemade chicken salad with roasted chicken breast, toasted pecans, dried cherries, celery, and onion tossed in a lemon tarragon aioli, served on a demi-baguette with arugula

Bacon + Avo Club

$16.00

sliced turkey, pork bacon, tomato, greens, avocado mash and housemade fresh herb aioli on toasted sourdough

Seasonal Focaccia Sandwich

$16.00

housemade butternut squash and rosemary focaccia with sliced turkey, cheddar cheese, maple sage aioli, red onion, and arugula, served warm.

Tuna Melt

$15.00

housemade tuna salad with onion, celery mayonnaise, and dijon mustard. Topped with, cheddar, sliced tomatoes, and red onion on toasted sourdough

Thai Veggie Wrap (VV)

$14.00

cabbage, carrots, bell pepper, chickpeas, cilantro, and toasted peanuts tossed in a housemade peanut sauce

Greek Chicken Wrap

$15.00

roasted chicken breast, cucumber, tomato, kalamata olives mixed greens, and housemade tzatziki sauce in a flour tortilla

Chevre + Fig

$14.00

toasted multigrain bread with goat cheese, fig jam, housemade caramelized onion compote and arugula

French Dip

$16.00

thinly sliced beef and melted swiss cheese on a demi baguette, served with au jus

B.Y.O.S.

$13.00

Choice of turkey, ham or tuna salad, cheddar or swiss cheese on sourdough, multigrain, pretzel bun or as a wrap. Every sandwich come with tomato and mixed greens

Soup

Roasted Red Pepper Bisque, Bowl (GF)

$8.00

served with a dinner roll and butter

Roasted Red Pepper Bisque, Cup (GF)

$5.00

served with a dinner roll and butter

Soup du Jour: Chicken Tortilla (GF)

$8.00

served with a dinner roll and butter

Soup du Jour: Chicken Tortilla (GF)

$5.00

served with a dinner roll and butter

Salad

Bacon + Spinach Salad (GF)

$14.00

spinach, roasted sweet potatoes, Parmesan, hardboiled egg, apple, and crispy bacon with maple dijon vinaigrette. dressing always served on the side.

Beet + Chevre Salad (GF)

$14.00

mixed greens, pumpkin seeds, goat cheese, beets, sliced avocado, and housemade balsamic vinaigrette. dressing always served on the side.

Cobb Salad (GF)

$14.00

mixed greens, bleu cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg, cucumber, tomato, and bacon with housemade green goddess dressing. dressing always served on the side.

Cafe Classic Salad (GF)

$13.00

mixed greens, bleu cheese crumbles, dried cherries, diced apple, spiced pecans, and housemade balsamic vinaigrette. dressing always served on the side.

Greek Salad (GF)

$13.00

mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, and feta cheese with housemade dill vinaigrette. dressing always served on the side.

Soup + Salad Combo

$14.00

Choice of half salad and cup of soup served with a dinner roll and butter

Kids

Bagel + Cream Cheese

$4.00

served with fruit

French Toast Sticks

$5.00

served with maple syrup and fruit.

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

served with fruit.

Cheddar Mac + Cheese

$6.00

served with fruit.

PB+J

$4.00

served with fruit.

Nutella + Banana Toast

$5.00

served with fruit.

Takeaway Dinners

Takeaway dinners are available to purchase one day ahead of time or the day of pickup. They are unavailable to purchase more than one day ahead of time. This week's meal is: Chipotle Chicken Quesadillas with Roasted Tomato Salsa

Wednesday November 16th-Sunday November 20th Smothered Burritos

$28.00Out of stock

Takeaway Dinners are packaged for two people, are fully cooked, and come with reheating instructions. Simply order a takeaway dinner just as you would any other item on our menu and come pick it up during cafe hours! Follow the simple reheating instructions later that night for a freshly prepared dinner. This week's meal is: Smothered Burritos (Flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken breast, seasoned pinto beans, basmati rice, cheddar cheese, and topped with red enchilada sauce)

Retail Items

Miss Molly's Hoodie

Miss Molly's Hoodie

$36.00
Miss Molly's Women's T-Shirt

Miss Molly's Women's T-Shirt

$24.00
Miss Molly's Cap, Stonewashed Olive Green

Miss Molly's Cap, Stonewashed Olive Green

$16.00
Miss Molly's Bandana

Miss Molly's Bandana

$10.00
Wally's Dog Treats

Wally's Dog Treats

$6.00Out of stock

made with oat flour, pumpkin puree, peanut butter and water.

Miss Molly's Sticker

Miss Molly's Sticker

$1.00

City Tin

$30.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

Miss Molly's is a cozy neighborhood cafe that specializes in fresh, seasonally inspired meals and scratch-made bakery served by people who care about the food we make and the people we feed.

Location

9201 W. Center St., MIlwaukee, WI 53222

Directions

Gallery
Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop image
Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop image
Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cuppa Tosa - 418 N. Mayfair Rd
orange starNo Reviews
418 N. Mayfair Rd Wauwatosa, WI 53045
View restaurantnext
Valentine Coffee Co. - Milwaukee
orange starNo Reviews
5918 West Vliet St Milwaukee, WI 53208
View restaurantnext
Fuel Cafe 5th Street - Walker's Point
orange starNo Reviews
630 S. Fifth St Milwaukee, WI 53204
View restaurantnext
Cafe at the Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
1007 n cass st Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette
orange star4.8 • 215
135 East National Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53204
View restaurantnext
Beans & Barley - Milwaukee
orange star4.5 • 1,136
1901 E North Ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in MIlwaukee

The Brass Tap - Greenfield WI
orange star4.6 • 4,618
7808 W Layton Avenue Greenfield, WI 53220
View restaurantnext
AJ Bombers
orange star4.3 • 3,881
1247 N Water St Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Botanas II Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 3,173
1421 E Howard Ave Milwaukee, WI 53207
View restaurantnext
Onesto
orange star4.5 • 3,074
221 N Broadway Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Mo's A Place for Steaks
orange star4.7 • 2,805
720 N Plankinton Ave Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurantnext
The Knick - 1030 e juneau ave
orange star4.3 • 2,487
1030 e juneau ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near MIlwaukee
Brookfield
review star
Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)
Cudahy
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Menomonee Falls
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
New Berlin
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Thiensville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Oak Creek
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Waukesha
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Muskego
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston