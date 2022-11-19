Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop

Wednesday November 16th-Sunday November 20th Smothered Burritos

$28.00 Out of stock

Takeaway Dinners are packaged for two people, are fully cooked, and come with reheating instructions. Simply order a takeaway dinner just as you would any other item on our menu and come pick it up during cafe hours! Follow the simple reheating instructions later that night for a freshly prepared dinner. This week's meal is: Smothered Burritos (Flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken breast, seasoned pinto beans, basmati rice, cheddar cheese, and topped with red enchilada sauce)