Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Valentine Coffee Co. - Milwaukee

review star

No reviews yet

5918 West Vliet St

Milwaukee, WI 53208

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Cafe Latte
Matcha Latte
Chai Latte

Fresh Brew

Fresh Brew

$2.00+

Decaf Fresh Brew

$2.00+

Our Specialty

Espresso

$2.50

Americano

$2.50+

Cortado

$3.00

Macchiato

$3.00

Favorites

Cappuccino

$3.50+

A cappuccino is an espresso drink with steamed milk, milk foam and espresso. It’s very similar to a latte (cafe latte), but the proportion of steamed milk is different.

Cafe Latte

$3.50+

Caffè latte is a coffee-based drink made primarily from espresso and steamed milk.

Cafe au Lait

$3.00+

French for “coffee with milk.” The drink originated in France and made with drip coffee (not espresso) and steamed milk.

Hot Cocoa

$3.50+

Chai Latte

$3.50+

Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices is combined with steamed milk and topped with foam for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.

London Fog

$4.00+

A cozy cup of Earl Grey tea spiced with vanilla and honey, and topped with steamed foamy milk.

Iced Cold Brew

$4.00

Cold brew coffee is made chilled, never heated, and with a higher coffee to water ratio than regular drip coffee.

Rishi Tea

$3.00

Matcha Latte

$3.50+

A shot of whisked Rishi matcha topped with your choice of steamed milk or on ice.

Joe to Go

Serves 10 - 12 people - No Fixings

$18.00

* Please call to confirm order. There is a one hour notice required. Thank You! 414.988.8018

Serves 10 - 12 people + Fixings

$25.00

* Please call to confirm order. There is a one hour notice required. Thank You! 414.988.8018

Bakery

Muffin

$2.50

Cookie

$2.50

Scone

$3.00

Almond Horn

$2.75

4 oz • 12 oz • 2# • 5#

Bali

$4.00+

Bali Karana Tirta is grown at 1200-1350 masl on the slopes of the active Mount Batur volcano, and wash-processed in nearby Ubud. Wonderfully rich and sweet – redolent of chocolate, toffee, medjool date, and black cherry.

Bering Sea

$4.00+

Our signature blend of coffees sourced from Africa, Indonesia, and the Americas. Complex, balanced and agreeable; dark chocolate and roasted hazelnut aromas, a spicy earthiness, and hints of ripe berry fruit.

Brazil

$4.00+

Traceable to quality-driven smallholder sitios surrounding the communities of Machado, Poço Fundo, and Campestre. Enjoy a classic natural process profile of milk & dark chocolate, cherry, and roasted nut.

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Columbia

$4.00+

A sweet & clean washed Excelso sourced from communities surrounding the town of Acevedo. In the cup, flavors of toffee and roasted nuts are topped up with notes of tangerine and peach.

Costa Rica

$4.00+

Washed-process coffee sourced through CoopeTarrazú from smallholder farms in the Higueron community. Nougat and maple underscore top notes of lime zest and lemongrass.

Decaf - Mayan

$4.00+

100% chemical-free, water processed decaf, traceable to Finca Las Chumecas in Honduras. Complex and inviting, with rich chocolate, caramel and vanilla aromas.

Ethiopia

$4.00+Out of stock

Natural process coffee from producers around Banko Michicha in the Kercha district of the Oromia region. Opulent flavors of papaya, sweet melon, and fruit punch highlight a creamy, milk chocolate finish.

Espresso

$4.00+

Our blend is at once assertive in milk preparations yet delicate enough to stand alone. Layered and lively in the cup with a rich mahogany crema and sweet, enduring finish.

Guatemala

$4.00+

A blend of varietals farmed at over 2200 meters in the CODECH co-operative of northwestern Guatemala. Soft orange-citrus acidity and papaya sweetness give way to a silky caramel & chocolate body and an exceptionally clean finish.

Kenya

$4.00+

Dinah has led an export QC lab in Nairobi for over a decade, cupping hundreds of coffees every day during harvest. This is the flavor profile of her unparalleled experience: Papaya, apricot, currant, and cola, with an incredibly creamy mouthfeel.

Papua New Guinea

$4.00+

Sourced from smallholder farms, this fully-washed coffee is processed at the Kunjin mill in PNG’s Western Highlands. Flavors of graham cracker and caramel apple follow aromas of cantaloupe and chamomile. A gentle Brandywine acidity balances the syrupy body for an overall smooth mouthfeel.

Peru

$4.00+

Sourced from the Cooperativa de Servicios Multiples Sol y Cafe in Peru’s northernmost state. Pineapple, lime, and mild acidity balance richer notes of almond, aged rum, and cocoa nib.

Sumatra

$4.00+

This robust, wet-hulled coffee excites with blackberry and green raisin sweetness and gently tart acidity balancing the earthy, herbaceous, and savory notes common to the region.

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Valentine Coffee Co. image
Valentine Coffee Co. image

