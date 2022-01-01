Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette image

BAGELS

Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette

135 East National Ave., Milwaukee

Avg 4.8 (215 reviews)
Takeout
The Classic$14.00
House Cured Lox, Tomato, Onion, Caper, Dill, Labneh & Herb Cream Cheese (cream cheese includes scallion that cannot be removed)
Egg & Cheese$9.00
Choice of Taylor Ham Pork Roll, Bacon, OR Breakfast Sausage with an Herbed Omelette, American Cheese, Aged Cheddar, Salt, Pepper, Ketchup
The Veg Head$12.00
Avocado, Raw Crunchy Veggies, Lemon Vinaigrette, Veggie Cream Cheese Schmear
More about Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette
The National Cafe & Takeaway image

 

The National Cafe & Takeaway

839 W National Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (1270 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vietnamese Baguette$11.00
Choice of sesame soy grilled chicken or tofu. // On a toasted baguette with jicama slaw, jalapeños, cilantro, and a sweet 'n spicy sriracha mayo. (Can be made vegan). Served with kettle chips
Turkey Bacon Brie$13.00
Turkey, bacon and melted brie with a lingonberry jam on toasted ciabatta. Served with kettle chips.
Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich$13.50
Choice of Bacon, Ham, or spinach. // Toasted sourdough with two fried eggs, cheddar cheese, avocado, caramelized onions, olive tapanade, and sriracha mayo
More about The National Cafe & Takeaway
Toast image

 

Toast

231 S 2nd Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl of Minis$7.99
(8) Warm Mini Donuts - Cinnamon Sugar - Caramel Apple Cider Sauce
Side Hash Browns$3.50
Crispy Golden Hash!
Side Bacon (4)$5.99
(4) Pieces of Bacon
More about Toast
MATC - Food Service - Campus Cafe image

 

MATC - Food Service - Campus Cafe

700 W State St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggs 2$1.49
2 Eggs cooked to order
Bacon$2.99
3 Slices
Toast$1.49
White, wheat or rasin, buttered with choice of jelly
More about MATC - Food Service - Campus Cafe
Urban Beets image

 

Urban Beets

3077 N. Mayfair Rd. Suite 120, Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Deep Roots
Carrot, Beet, Lemon, Ginger
Street Tacos$11.00
3 Corn Shells, Blackened Cauliflower, Avocado, Slaw, Pickled Onion, Jalapeno, Radish, Cilantro Drizzle
Side of tortilla chips
Green Dream$6.75
Banana, Kale, Cashew, Ginger,
Maple, Vanilla
More about Urban Beets
Friendship Cafe image

 

Friendship Cafe

8649 N Port Washington Rd, Fox Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$4.25
Dairy
Breakfast Sandwich$5.50
Scrambled Eggs, Cheese and vegetables on a pretzel roll
Crinkle Chocolate Cookie$0.98
Soft Homemade Brownie Cookie
More about Friendship Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Uncle Wolfie's Breakfast Tavern

234 E Vine St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (131 reviews)
Takeout
Uncle Arnie's Sweet Tea$9.00
bourbon, assam tea, blackberry, peach
Beermosa$7.00
rhinelander export + OJ
Bloody Mary$10.00
house bloody mix with a Tiny Tito's vodka, shorty beer chaser, and garnish
More about Uncle Wolfie's Breakfast Tavern

