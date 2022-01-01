Corn dogs in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve corn dogs
Red Lion Pub - RLP Milwaukee, WI
1850 N WATER ST, Milwaukee
|Kids Mini Corn Dogs
|$8.00
Mini hot dogs in a sweet corn batter, served with a side of chips.
Three Lions Pub - TLP Milwaukee, WI
4515 N OAKLAND AVE, SHOREWOOD
|Mini Corn Dogs
|$8.00
Merge
1932 East Kenilworth Pl, Milwaukee
|Cheese Corn Dog
|$7.00
Large and crispy homemade cheese beef corn dog topped with a sugar, ketchup, and mustard drizzle
|Jalapeño Cheddar and Pepper Jack Cheese Corn Dog
|$7.00
Large and crispy homemade jalapeño, cheddar, and pepper jack cheese beef corn dog, dipped in Soy Garlic, finished with a lime crema and spicy mayo drizzle