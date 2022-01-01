Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn dogs in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve corn dogs

Red Lion Pub image

 

Red Lion Pub - RLP Milwaukee, WI

1850 N WATER ST, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Mini Corn Dogs$8.00
Mini hot dogs in a sweet corn batter, served with a side of chips.
More about Red Lion Pub - RLP Milwaukee, WI
Three Lions Pub image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Three Lions Pub - TLP Milwaukee, WI

4515 N OAKLAND AVE, SHOREWOOD

Avg 4.3 (862 reviews)
Takeout
Mini Corn Dogs$8.00
More about Three Lions Pub - TLP Milwaukee, WI
Consumer pic

 

Dawg City

275 West Wisconsin Avenue Suite 100, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
CORN DOG HOTDOG$7.49
More about Dawg City
Banner pic

 

Merge

1932 East Kenilworth Pl, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Corn Dog$7.00
Large and crispy homemade cheese beef corn dog topped with a sugar, ketchup, and mustard drizzle
Jalapeño Cheddar and Pepper Jack Cheese Corn Dog$7.00
Large and crispy homemade jalapeño, cheddar, and pepper jack cheese beef corn dog, dipped in Soy Garlic, finished with a lime crema and spicy mayo drizzle
More about Merge

