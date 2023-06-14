Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Gallery 2335 N Murray Ave

review star

No reviews yet

2335 North Murray Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53211

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

3 Piece Tender Meal (Served w/Sides)

3 Piece Tender Meal (Served w/Sides)

$15.99

(3) "6"oz Tenders. Your Choice of Secret Hot Chicken's Flavors. Served with Cajun Wedges, Pickles, & Hawaiian Bread Rolls. Your Choice of Secret Hot Chicken's Pairing Sauce. (Serves 1-2) (pictured is "414 Sampler" which shows 1 of each flavor tender)

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$13.99
2 Piece Tender Meal (Served w/Sides)

2 Piece Tender Meal (Served w/Sides)

$13.99

(2) "6"oz Chicken Tenders Your Choice of Secret Hot Chicken's Flavors. Served with Cajun Wedges, Pickles, & Hawaiian Bread Rolls. Your Choice of Secret Hot Chicken's Pairing Sauce. (Feeds 1 Hungry Person...sometimes 2)

Secret Hot Chicken

"NOT YOUR KIDS" CHICKEN TENDERS

2 Piece Tender Meal (Served w/Sides)

2 Piece Tender Meal (Served w/Sides)

$13.99

(2) "6"oz Chicken Tenders Your Choice of Secret Hot Chicken's Flavors. Served with Cajun Wedges, Pickles, & Hawaiian Bread Rolls. Your Choice of Secret Hot Chicken's Pairing Sauce. (Feeds 1 Hungry Person...sometimes 2)

3 Piece Tender Meal (Served w/Sides)

3 Piece Tender Meal (Served w/Sides)

$15.99

(3) "6"oz Tenders. Your Choice of Secret Hot Chicken's Flavors. Served with Cajun Wedges, Pickles, & Hawaiian Bread Rolls. Your Choice of Secret Hot Chicken's Pairing Sauce. (Serves 1-2) (pictured is "414 Sampler" which shows 1 of each flavor tender)

4 Piece Tender Meal (Served w/Sides)

4 Piece Tender Meal (Served w/Sides)

$18.99

(4) "6"oz Tenders. Your Choice of Secret Hot Chicken's Flavor. Served with Cajun Wedges, Pickles, & Hawaiian Bread Rolls. Choice of Secret Hot Chicken's Pairing Sauce. (pictured is "414 Sampler" which shows 1 of each flavor tender)

"THE 414" Tender Sampler (Served w/Sides)

"THE 414" Tender Sampler (Served w/Sides)

$21.99

(4) "6"oz Tenders. (1) each of Secret Hot Chicken's flavors. Served with Cajun Wedges, Pickles, & Hawaiian Bread Rolls. Served with (4 )of Secret Hot Chicken's Pairing Sauces. (Serves 1-2)

Secret Hot Party Tray

$69.99Out of stock

A whole tray layered from the bottom up with Flaming Hot Cheeto Mac, Cajun Potato Wedges, drizzled with Secret Sauce #1, topped with 12 tenders, 3 of each flavor, and our secret sauce sampler. Almost 5lbs of Tenders for your party!

SHC SLIDER PLATTERS

Hot Honey Sliders (Served w/Sides)

Hot Honey Sliders (Served w/Sides)

$13.99
Lemon Truffle Sliders (Served w/Sides)

Lemon Truffle Sliders (Served w/Sides)

$13.99
CFC (Salt & Pepper) Sliders (Served w/Sides)

CFC (Salt & Pepper) Sliders (Served w/Sides)

$13.99
Caribbean Sliders (Served w/Sides)

Caribbean Sliders (Served w/Sides)

$13.99
4 SHC Slider Sampler

4 SHC Slider Sampler

$18.99
Hot Jalapeño Popper Sliders

Hot Jalapeño Popper Sliders

$15.99

SHC CHICKEN WINGS

12 Piece SHC Jumbo Wings

$18.99Out of stock

Jumbo Breaded Dry Rubbed Seasoned Wings, Your Choice of Flavor W/ Side of Lemon Pepper Shoestring Fries & Choice Of Dipping Sauce. (Pictured is 12 wings. You will receive 8 of these Jumbo wings.)

8 Piece SHC Jumbo Wings

$15.99Out of stock

Jumbo Breaded Dry Rubbed Seasoned Wings, Your Choice of Flavor W/ Side of Lemon Pepper Shoestring Fries & Choice Of Dipping Sauce. (Pictured is 12 wings. You will receive 8 of these Jumbo wings.)

6 Piece SHC Jumbo Wings

$12.99Out of stock

Jumbo Breaded Dry Rubbed Seasoned Wings, Your Choice of Flavor W/ Side of Lemon Pepper Shoestring Fries & Choice Of Dipping Sauce. (Pictured is 12 wings. You will receive 6 of these Jumbo wings.)

36 Piece SHC Jumbo Wing Party Platter

$35.99Out of stock

Lemon pepper Fries topped with 36 Jumbo wings 12 of each flavor hot, lemon pepper, and original. (Pictured is 12 wings. You Will Receive 36 of these Jumbo Chicken Wings)

ALL DAY Breakfast

Chicken & Waffles

$13.99

Red Egg & Cheese Breakfast Burritos

$13.99

SHC SHRIMP BASKETS

(8) Piece Secret Hot Shrimp Basket

$16.99Out of stock

8 Piece Shrimp Basket Your Choice of Flavor and Dipping Sauce. With a Side of Lemon Pepper Fries

6 Piece Shrimp (A La Carte)

$7.99Out of stock

6 Piece Shrimp Your Choice of Flavor

SHC SIDES & EXTRAS

Jalapeño Poppers

$6.99

Mac & Cheese Bites

$6.99

Cheese Curds

$6.99

Truffle Mac

$5.99Out of stock

Hot Cheeto Truffle Mac

$6.99Out of stock

Onion Rings

$6.99

Lemon Pepper Fries

$4.99

Cajun Weges

$6.99Out of stock

Hawaiian Sweet Rolls

$1.50

Pickles

$0.50

COLD & HOT BEVERAGES

Coke (12oz)

$3.00

Sprite (12oz)

$3.00

Diet Coke (12oz)

$3.00

Orange Crush (12oz)

$3.00

Brisk Lemonade Ice Tea (12oz)

$3.00

Sprecher's Root Beer

$4.00

12oz Black Coffee

$3.00

Hot Coco

$3.00

Bottled water

$2.00

MILKSHAKES & DESSERTS

Chocolate Shake

$8.00

Vanilla Shake

$8.00

Strawberry Shake

$8.00

Oreo Shake

$8.00Out of stock

Fried Oreos

$7.99

6 Fried Oreos

Chocolate Chunk Cookies

$4.99Out of stock

3 cookies

SECRET HOT SAUCES

Secret Sauce #1

$1.50

Truffle Ranch #2

$1.50

Honey Hot #3

$1.50

Nashville Hot #4

$1.00

Sweet & Spicy #5

$1.00

Caribbean Jerk #6

$1.00

BBQ

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Moon Burger

Signature Moon Burgers

Moon Burger

Moon Burger

$13.99

100% Halal Beef Patty, Melty Colby and cheddar jack cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Grilled onions, Mayo, and our special MOON SAUCE!

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$13.99
Avocado Ranch Burger

Avocado Ranch Burger

$13.99
Jalapeño Moon Burger

Jalapeño Moon Burger

$13.99

Mac and Cheese Bites Burger

$15.99

Jalapeño Popper Burger

$15.99
Cheese Curd Burger

Cheese Curd Burger

$15.99

Moon Burger Sides

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.99
Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$5.99
Lemon Pepper Fries

Lemon Pepper Fries

$4.99

Mac and Cheese Bites Burger

$5.99

Moon Sauce 4oz

$0.99

Jalapeño Poppers

$5.99Out of stock

2 Piece Crispy Jumbo Tenders

$9.99

5 Piece Wings

$5.99Out of stock

Cold Beverages

Bottled Water

$0.99

Brisk Lemonade Iced Tea

$1.99

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Orange Crush

$1.99

Sprecher Root Beer

$2.99

Sprite

$1.99

Milk Shakes

Alien Shake

$5.99Out of stock

Strawberry Shake

$5.99

Chocolate Shake

$5.99

Oreo Shake

$5.99Out of stock

Vanilla Shake

$5.99

Build A Burger

Hamburger

$12.99

Cheeseburger

$13.99

High Broke and Hungry

Lifted Combos

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Melty Colby & Cheddar jack With Swiss cheese on Sliced Butter Toasted Bread

100% Beef Hot Dog

$8.99

Crispy Chicken Slider w Small Fry

$10.99

Grilled Cheeseburger w Small Fry

$12.99

2 Piece Tender w Small Fry

$13.99

2 Corn Dog Meal w Small Fry

$12.99

8 Piece Wings w Small Fry

$12.99Out of stock

Munchies

Cheesecurds

$5.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99Out of stock

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.99

Lemon Pepper Fries

$5.99

Cajun Wedges

$6.99Out of stock

4 pc Jumbo Wings

$4.20Out of stock

Macaroni Cheese Bites

$5.99

Corn Dog

$7.99

Hot Cheetos

$1.00

Deep Fried PB&J Uncrustable

$4.20

3 Chicken Taquitos

$4.20Out of stock

3 Beef Taquitos

$4.20Out of stock

6 Mozzarella Cheese Chicken and Beef Meatballs

$5.99

Desserts

6 Deep Fried Oreos

$7.99Out of stock

Cheese Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Deep Fried PP&J Uncrushable

$4.99

Drinks

Coke (12oz)

$2.00

Diet Coke (12oz)

$2.00

Orange Soda (12oz)

$2.00

Brisk Lemonade Ice Tea

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

420 Shake

$6.99Out of stock