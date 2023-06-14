The Gallery 2335 N Murray Ave
2335 North Murray Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53211
Popular Items
3 Piece Tender Meal (Served w/Sides)
(3) "6"oz Tenders. Your Choice of Secret Hot Chicken's Flavors. Served with Cajun Wedges, Pickles, & Hawaiian Bread Rolls. Your Choice of Secret Hot Chicken's Pairing Sauce. (Serves 1-2) (pictured is "414 Sampler" which shows 1 of each flavor tender)
Mushroom and Swiss Burger
2 Piece Tender Meal (Served w/Sides)
(2) "6"oz Chicken Tenders Your Choice of Secret Hot Chicken's Flavors. Served with Cajun Wedges, Pickles, & Hawaiian Bread Rolls. Your Choice of Secret Hot Chicken's Pairing Sauce. (Feeds 1 Hungry Person...sometimes 2)
Secret Hot Chicken
"NOT YOUR KIDS" CHICKEN TENDERS
4 Piece Tender Meal (Served w/Sides)
(4) "6"oz Tenders. Your Choice of Secret Hot Chicken's Flavor. Served with Cajun Wedges, Pickles, & Hawaiian Bread Rolls. Choice of Secret Hot Chicken's Pairing Sauce. (pictured is "414 Sampler" which shows 1 of each flavor tender)
"THE 414" Tender Sampler (Served w/Sides)
(4) "6"oz Tenders. (1) each of Secret Hot Chicken's flavors. Served with Cajun Wedges, Pickles, & Hawaiian Bread Rolls. Served with (4 )of Secret Hot Chicken's Pairing Sauces. (Serves 1-2)
Secret Hot Party Tray
A whole tray layered from the bottom up with Flaming Hot Cheeto Mac, Cajun Potato Wedges, drizzled with Secret Sauce #1, topped with 12 tenders, 3 of each flavor, and our secret sauce sampler. Almost 5lbs of Tenders for your party!
SHC SLIDER PLATTERS
SHC CHICKEN WINGS
12 Piece SHC Jumbo Wings
Jumbo Breaded Dry Rubbed Seasoned Wings, Your Choice of Flavor W/ Side of Lemon Pepper Shoestring Fries & Choice Of Dipping Sauce. (Pictured is 12 wings. You will receive 8 of these Jumbo wings.)
8 Piece SHC Jumbo Wings
Jumbo Breaded Dry Rubbed Seasoned Wings, Your Choice of Flavor W/ Side of Lemon Pepper Shoestring Fries & Choice Of Dipping Sauce. (Pictured is 12 wings. You will receive 8 of these Jumbo wings.)
6 Piece SHC Jumbo Wings
Jumbo Breaded Dry Rubbed Seasoned Wings, Your Choice of Flavor W/ Side of Lemon Pepper Shoestring Fries & Choice Of Dipping Sauce. (Pictured is 12 wings. You will receive 6 of these Jumbo wings.)
36 Piece SHC Jumbo Wing Party Platter
Lemon pepper Fries topped with 36 Jumbo wings 12 of each flavor hot, lemon pepper, and original. (Pictured is 12 wings. You Will Receive 36 of these Jumbo Chicken Wings)
ALL DAY Breakfast
SHC SHRIMP BASKETS
SHC SIDES & EXTRAS
COLD & HOT BEVERAGES
MILKSHAKES & DESSERTS
SECRET HOT SAUCES
Moon Burger
Signature Moon Burgers
Moon Burger
100% Halal Beef Patty, Melty Colby and cheddar jack cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Grilled onions, Mayo, and our special MOON SAUCE!
Mushroom and Swiss Burger
Avocado Ranch Burger
Jalapeño Moon Burger
Mac and Cheese Bites Burger
Jalapeño Popper Burger
Cheese Curd Burger
Moon Burger Sides
Cold Beverages
Milk Shakes
Build A Burger
High Broke and Hungry
Lifted Combos
Grilled Cheese
Melty Colby & Cheddar jack With Swiss cheese on Sliced Butter Toasted Bread