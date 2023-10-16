Izzy Hops 2311 N Murray
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Craft Cocktails, Bourbons and delicious food
Location
2311 N Murray, Milwaukee, WI 53211
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Gallery - 2335 N Murray Ave
No Reviews
2335 North Murray Avenue Milwaukee, WI 53211
View restaurant
Crossroads Collective - Milwaukee's Foodiest Food Hall
5.0 • 48
2238 N Farwell Ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurant