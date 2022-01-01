A map showing the location of Uncle Wolfie's Breakfast Tavern Brewer's HillView gallery

Uncle Wolfie's Breakfast Tavern Brewer's Hill

131 Reviews

$$

234 E Vine St

Milwaukee, WI 53212

Popular Items

Bloody Mary
Mimosa
Irish Coffee

Baked Goods

Jumbo Salted Dark Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

Cocktails

Wolf Paw

$11.00

sweet bourbon, ginger + cider

Dark + Stormier

$12.00

dark rum, ginger, lime, coriander, brown sugar

Pink Moon

$11.00

gin, lemon, hibiscus + bergamot

Margarita

$12.00

housemade margarita

Mezcal Me

$12.00

mezcal, cherry, peach + almond

Wolfie’s Old Fashioned

$12.00

brandy, house old fashioned mix, brandy soaked cherries

Groggy Mick

$11.00

rum, grapefruit tequila, old fashioned bitters + san pel

Bloody Mary

$12.00

house bloody mix with a Tiny Tito's vodka, shorty beer chaser, and garnish

Irish Coffee

$10.00

coffee, whisky, simple syrup + hand-whipped cream

Beermosa

$10.00

rhinelander export + OJ

Uncle Arnie's Sweet Tea

$11.00

bourbon, assam tea, blackberry, peach

Rum Chai

$11.00

rishi chai, milk, rum + vanilla

Hot Sake Toddy

$11.00Out of stock

sake, turmeric ginger, rhubarb bitters

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Cloud City Sucker Punch

$12.00

vodka, orange, honey, earl gray, blue whip

Boulevardier

$12.00

rye, sweet vermouth, campari

Screwdriver

$10.00

Shot of Booze

$4.00

Bubbles

Mimosa

$11.00

champagne split with 4oz orange juice

Basic Wolf

$9.00

Brut Champagne

Roséy Wolf

$9.00

rosé

Flora Spritz

$12.00

Rose, creme de flora, grapefruit, grand marnier

Spanish 75

$12.00

cava, gin, lemon

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

bubbles, aperol, orange

Bottle of Cava

$30.00

Bottle of Rose

$30.00

Beer

Company - Space Whistle

Company - Space Whistle

$6.00

mosaic ipa, 6.8% - cosmically floral, intergalactically tropiccal berries

Company - Alphabetical Order

Company - Alphabetical Order

$6.00

pink guava gose, 5.5% - briney, cloudy, delicious, effervescent, guavacious

Company - Zagora Major

$7.00

Belgian tripel, 9.5% - the Jean-Claude Van Damme of Belgian beer

3 Floyds - Zombie Dust

3 Floyds - Zombie Dust

$6.00

american pale ale, 6.5% - a pale ale for the apocalypse

Fermentorium - Juice Packets 16oz

Fermentorium - Juice Packets 16oz

$8.00

ipa, 6.6% - dry-hopped, citrus, piney, juicy

Enlightened - Prototypical

$7.00

porter 5.4%

Pilsner Urquell 16oz

Pilsner Urquell 16oz

$7.00

pilsner, 4.4% - world's first pale ale

Lakefront - Riverwest Stein

Lakefront - Riverwest Stein

$6.00

amber lager, 5.6% - peppery, floral, caramel sweetness

Miller Lite

$4.00
Miller - High Life

Miller - High Life

$4.00

lager, 4.6% - if champagne could be beer

Company - Fred Smith shorty

$3.33

Hard Cider and Seltzer

System Seltzer - Mango

$5.00

System Seltzer - Black Cherry

$5.00

Starcut - Octorock Semi--Sweet Cider

$5.00

Starcut - Pulsar Dry Cider

$5.00

N/A Cocktails

Virgin Bloody Mary

$8.00

no vodka or beer chaser

Shirley Temple Of Doom

$8.00

The Hibby Dibby

$8.00

hibiscus, lemon, mint

Special Tea

$8.00

black tea, oat milk, lime, spices

That Spicy Juice

$8.00

Coffee and Tea

Mug of Coffee

$2.25

Drip Coffee 2 Go

$1.60+

Cold Brew Coffee

$2.40+

Espresso

$3.25

Cortado

$3.50

Macchiato

$3.50

a traditional macchiato - kinda like a mini cappuccino

Matcha Latte

$4.25+Out of stock

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.25+

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Latte

$3.75+

Iced Latte

$3.75+

Americano

$3.25

Iced Americano

$3.25

Au Lait

$3.75+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Chai Latte

$3.75+

Iced Chai

$3.75+

Iced Black Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Other Drinks

ROUND OF SHOTS FOR THE STAFF

$30.00

Thanks friend :)

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Milk

$1.50+

Orange Juice

$3.00+

Cider

$3.00+

Lacroix

$1.50

San Pel 12oz can

$3.00

Cocktail Kits

Mimosa Kit

$30.00

bottle of house bubbles with a pint of orange juice

Six-Packs

Zombie Dust Six Pack

$20.00

Pilsner Urquell 16oz Four Pack

$15.00

Space Whistle Six Pack

$18.00

mosaic ipa, 6.8% - cosmically floral, intergalactically tropiccal berries

Alphabetical Order Six Pack

$18.00

pink guava gose, 5.5% - a briny, cloudy, delicious, effervescent, floral, guavacious, however, it goes on, just, k, let's stop. Meow. No, now! Okay, putting it to rest...zzz

Juice Packets Four Pack

$18.00

ipa, 6.6% - dry-hopped, citrus, piney, juicy

Eugene Six Pack

$15.00Out of stock

porter, 6.8% - dark chocolate, hazelnut, Werther's Original

Stein Six Pack

$15.00

amber lager, 5.6% - peppery, floral, caramel sweetness

High Life Six Pack

$12.00

lager, 4.6% - if champagne could be beer

Miller Lite Six Pack

$12.00

light lager, 4.6% - if gatorade could be beer

Pulsar Six Pack

$15.00

Octo-Rock Six Pack

$15.00

Wine Bottles

Bottle - O.P.P. Pinot Gris

$24.00

Bottle - Colonia Las Liebres Malbec 2018

$20.00

Retail

ROUND OF SHOTS FOR THE STAFF

$30.00

Thanks friend :)

Bag of Ruby Coffee

$15.00+
Uncle Wolfie's Sweatshirt

Uncle Wolfie's Sweatshirt

$35.00

Tank

$20.00
Flat Brim Hat

Flat Brim Hat

$25.00
Corduroy Baseball Cap

Corduroy Baseball Cap

$20.00Out of stock
Beer Bottle Enamel Pin

Beer Bottle Enamel Pin

$9.00
Breakfast Enamel Pin

Breakfast Enamel Pin

$9.00
Wit and Co. Milwaukee Enamel Pin

Wit and Co. Milwaukee Enamel Pin

$9.00
Two Enamel Pins

Two Enamel Pins

$15.00
Keychain

Keychain

$9.00
Patch

Patch

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

234 E Vine St, Milwaukee, WI 53212

Directions

