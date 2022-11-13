Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lakefront Brewery

review star

No reviews yet

1872 N Commerce St

Milwaukee, WI 53212

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Curds
Chicken Tender Basket
Fish Fry Basket

Brewers Reserve Special Release!

Baltic Porter Aged in Bourbon & Brandy Barrels

Baltic Porter Aged in Bourbon & Brandy Barrels

$4.00

Pours dark brown with a tannish off-white head. Anticipate toffee, cacao, and port wine aromas, a fudgy vanilla, toffee, raisiny body, and complementary wood characteristics nestled in the slightly dry oaky finish. 12.1% ABV

Agave Ale w/ Raspberry Aged in Tequila Barrels

Agave Ale w/ Raspberry Aged in Tequila Barrels

$4.00

Pours crimson red with a bright white head. Raspberry preserves dominate the nose, tart tangy jammy juicy juice dances all over your tongue, and it finishes with a subtle agave and honey promenade. Drinks deceptively, well below our lab analysis of 12.3% ABV.

Old Fashioned Blackberry Aged in Brandy Barrels

Old Fashioned Blackberry Aged in Brandy Barrels

$4.00

Pours a burnt sienna with a daylight yellow head. Sniff the sweet candy sugar and blackberry, and indulge in flavors of rich, soft dates, graham cracker, all-encompassing vanilla and subtle notes of blackberry on your tongue tip. The sweet, clean finish doesn't linger but smoothly satisfies. 13.4% ABV

Mix 6-Pack | Brewers Reserve

Mix 6-Pack | Brewers Reserve

$20.00

Choose 6 bottles of any of the 3 varieties.

Munchies & Salads

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Beer battered fried cheese curds served with garlic ranch.

Bavarian Soft Pretzel

$11.00

Authentic Bavarian-style soft pretzel. Brushed with Eastside Dark Lager, salted and baked. Served with cheese sauce, chocolate ganache, and Polish mustard.

Basket Of Fries

$5.00

Crispy seasoned fries.

Vegan Wings

$11.00Out of stock

Seitan chunks are battered, breaded, and deep fried then smothered in BBQ sauce, served with celery sticks and vegan ranch.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, shredded cheese, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, diced red onions, croutons, crispy chicken and garlic ranch dressing.

Southwest Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, elote salsa, tortilla chips, cherry tomato, diced red onion, shredded cheese, and southwest dressing. Add Grilled Chicken +$7 | Add Vegan Fried Chicken +$5 | Add Crispy Chicken +$3 | Add Seasoned Ground Beef +$6

Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

6oz buttermilk-marinated, double breaded, and fried with a side mayo, green leaf, tomato, and pickles served on a grilled brioche bun.

BBQ Pork

$11.00

Beer braised pulled pork with BBQ sauce served on a grilled brioche bun with housemade pickle slices.

Vegan Chicken Salad Croissant

$12.00

Creamy chickpea salad served on a grilled vegan croissant with green leaf lettuce.

Fish Tacos

$11.00

Eastside Dark battered crispy fried cod in 2 flour tortillas with spicy coleslaw, sliced tomatoes, microgreens, and a lemon wedge. Add a taco +$3.50

Entrees

Fish Fry Basket

$15.00

Two-piece Eastside Dark battered cod, seasoned fries, creamy coleslaw, tartar sauce and a lemon wedge.

Chicken Tender Basket

$9.00

Crispy chicken tenders served with side and garlic ranch sauce with choice of side.

Kielbasa & Kraut

$13.00

Sliced kielbasa served with sauerkraut and a choice of side.

Beer Hall Nachos

$14.50

Taco seasoned ground beef, shredded cheese, cheese sauce, elote salsa, diced tomato, diced red onion, cilantro, southwest sauce over seasoned corn tortilla chips with a side of sour cream and jalapenos. No side.

Sausage Boards

1 Sausage Flight

$5.50

A flight of 1 choice of sausage. Choose from 4 different locally-made sausages: Brat with cider onions, Hot Dog with relish and onions, Kielbasa with kraut, Italian with tomato and basil aioli. Served with curry ketchup and Polish mustard. Add a pretzel bun +$1.50

2 Sausage Flight

$11.00

A flight of 2 choices of sausage. Choose from 4 different locally-made sausages: Brat with cider onions, Hot Dog with relish and onions, Kielbasa with kraut, Italian with tomato and basil aioli. Served with curry ketchup and Polish mustard. Add a pretzel bun +$1.50

3 Sausage Flight

$16.00

A flight of 3 choices of sausage. Choose from 4 different locally-made sausages: Brat with cider onions, Hot Dog with relish and onions, Kielbasa with kraut, Italian with tomato and basil aioli. Served with curry ketchup and Polish mustard. Add a pretzel bun +$1.50

4 Sausage Flight

$21.00

A flight of 4 choices of sausage. Choose from 4 different locally-made sausages: Brat with cider onions, Hot Dog with relish and onions, Kielbasa with kraut, Italian with tomato and basil aioli. Served with curry ketchup and Polish mustard. Add a pretzel bun +$1.50

ADD Pretzel Bun

$1.50

Put the sausage in a pretzel bun.

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Crispy chicken tenders served with fries Served with animal crackers or sub apple slices.

Kids Hot Dog

$8.50

All beef frankfurter on a pretzel bun with fries. Served with animal crackers or substitute apple slices.

Kids Fish Fry

$7.00

1-piece cod with fries. Served with animal crackers or substitute apple slices.

Kids Taco

$5.00

A flour tortilla with seasoned ground beef, shredded cheese, and tortilla chips. Served with animal crackers or substitute apple slices.

Sides

Fries

$2.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Pesto Pasta Salad

$3.00

Corn Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Crowlers

Crowler of Riverwest Stein

Crowler of Riverwest Stein

$11.00

Amber Lager (32oz.) | 5.6%

Crowler of Eastside Dark

Crowler of Eastside Dark

$11.00

Dark Lager (32oz.) | 5.8%

Crowler of IPA

Crowler of IPA

$11.00

India Pale Ale (32oz.) | 6.6%

Crowler of Hazy Rabbit

Crowler of Hazy Rabbit

$11.00

Hazy IPA (32oz.) | 6.8%

Crowler of Bierzeit

Crowler of Bierzeit

$11.00

Kolsch (32oz.) | 4.8%

Crowler of Wisconsinite

Crowler of Wisconsinite

$11.00

Weiss Beer (32oz.) | 5%

Crowler of Hop Gods

Crowler of Hop Gods

$13.00

DDH Imperial IPA (32oz.) | 9%

Crowler of My Turn: Rob

Crowler of My Turn: Rob

$11.00

Wedding Ale (32oz.) | 4.8%

Crowler of Snake Chaser

Crowler of Snake Chaser

$11.00

Dry Stout (32oz.) | 5.1%

Crowler of Mexican Dark Lager

Crowler of Mexican Dark Lager

$11.00

Dark Lager (32oz.) | 5.2%

Crowler of Oktoberfest

Crowler of Oktoberfest

$11.00

Marzen-Style (32oz.) | 5.8%

Crowler of New Grist

Crowler of New Grist

$11.00

Gluten-Free Pilsner (32oz.) | 5.1%

Crowler of La Gosa Rita

Crowler of La Gosa Rita

$11.00

Margarita Ale (32oz) | Light, Tart, Salty | 4.8%

Crowler of Imperial Margarita Ale

Crowler of Imperial Margarita Ale

$17.00

Margarita Ale (32oz) | 11%

Crowler of Bumble Bear

Crowler of Bumble Bear

$11.00

Brown Ale (32oz.) | 5.8%

Crowler of Baltic Fire

Crowler of Baltic Fire

$11.00

Baltic Porter (32oz.) | 6.3%

Crowler of The Brew (Stone Creek Collab)

Crowler of The Brew (Stone Creek Collab)

$11.00

Amber Ale (32oz.) | 6%

Crowler of Agave Rice Ale

Crowler of Agave Rice Ale

$11.00

Blonde Ale (32oz.) | 4.8%

To Go Beer

6-Pack Bottles Riverwest Stein

6-Pack Bottles Riverwest Stein

$10.00

Amber Lager | 5.6% ABV

6-Pack Cans Riverwest Stein

6-Pack Cans Riverwest Stein

$10.00

Amber Lager (12oz.) | 5.6% ABV

12-Pack Cans Riverwest Stein

12-Pack Cans Riverwest Stein

$18.00

Amber Lager (12oz.) | 5.6% ABV

6-Pack Eastside Dark

6-Pack Eastside Dark

$10.00

Dark Lager | 5.6% ABV

6-Pack Bottles IPA

6-Pack Bottles IPA

$10.00

India Pale Ale | 6.6% ABV

6-Pack Cans IPA

6-Pack Cans IPA

$10.00

India Pale Ale (12oz.) | 6.6% ABV

12-Pack Cans IPA

12-Pack Cans IPA

$18.00

India Pale Ale (12oz.) | 6.6% ABV

6-Pack Hop Gods

6-Pack Hop Gods

$14.00

DDH Imperial IPA | 9%

6-Pack Bottles Hazy Rabbit

6-Pack Bottles Hazy Rabbit

$10.00

Hazy India Pale Ale | 6.8% ABV

6-Pack Cans Hazy Rabbit

6-Pack Cans Hazy Rabbit

$10.00

Hazy India Pale Ale | 6.8% ABV

12-Pack Cans Hazy Rabbit

12-Pack Cans Hazy Rabbit

$18.00

Hazy India Pale Ale | 6.8% ABV

6-Pack My Turn: Rob

6-Pack My Turn: Rob

$10.00

Berliner-Style Weisse | 4.8% ABV

6-Pack Bierzeit

6-Pack Bierzeit

$10.00

Kolsch | 5% ABV

6-Pack Wisconsinite

6-Pack Wisconsinite

$10.00

Summer Weiss | 5.0% ABV

6-Pack Baltic Fire

6-Pack Baltic Fire

$10.00

Baltic Porter w/ Vanilla | 6.3%

6-Pack Fuel Cafe

6-Pack Fuel Cafe

$10.00Out of stock

Coffee Stout | 6.4% ABV

6-Pack Bottles Oktoberfest

6-Pack Bottles Oktoberfest

$10.00

Marzen Lager | 5.8%

6-Pack Cans Oktoberfest

6-Pack Cans Oktoberfest

$10.00

Marzen Style (12oz.) | 6% ABV

12-Pack Cans Oktoberfest

12-Pack Cans Oktoberfest

$18.00

Marzen Style (12oz.) | 6% ABV

6-Pack Bumble Bear

6-Pack Bumble Bear

$10.00

Honey Brown Ale | 5.8% ABV

6-Pack Pumpkin Lager

6-Pack Pumpkin Lager

$10.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Lager | 5.9%

6-Pack BA Imperial Pumpkin Ale

6-Pack BA Imperial Pumpkin Ale

$16.00

Brandy Barrel Pumpkin Ale | 10.7%

6-Pack New Grist

6-Pack New Grist

$10.00

Gluten-Free Pilsner | 5.1% ABV

6-Pack Bottles La Gosa Rita

6-Pack Bottles La Gosa Rita

$10.00

Margarita Ale | 4.8% ABV

6-Pack Cans La Gosa Rita

6-Pack Cans La Gosa Rita

$10.00

Margarita Ale | 4.8% ABV

12-Pack Cans La Gosa Rita

12-Pack Cans La Gosa Rita

$18.00

Margarita Ale | 4.8% ABV

6-Pack BA Imperial Margarita Ale

6-Pack BA Imperial Margarita Ale

$16.00

Tequila Barrel-Aged Margarita Ale | 9.5%

6-Pack Apricot Blonde Barleywine

6-Pack Apricot Blonde Barleywine

$16.00

Brandy Barrel-Aged Apricot Blonde Barleywine | 13.4% ABV

6-Pack Barrel-Aged Oatmeal Stout

6-Pack Barrel-Aged Oatmeal Stout

$16.00

Barrel-Aged Breakfast Oatmeal Stout | 13.3% ABV

6-Pack Barrel-Aged Dopplebock

6-Pack Barrel-Aged Dopplebock

$16.00

Barrel-Aged Dopplebock | 10.3% ABV

12-Pack Bottles Variety Pack

12-Pack Bottles Variety Pack

$18.00

6 Varieties (12oz.) | Bottles

12-Pack Cans Variety Pack

12-Pack Cans Variety Pack

$18.00

3 Varieties (12oz.) | Cans

4-Pack Cans IPA

4-Pack Cans IPA

$9.00

India Pale Ale (16oz.) | 6.6% ABV

4-Pack Cans Riverwest Stein

4-Pack Cans Riverwest Stein

$9.00Out of stock

Amber Lager (16oz.) | 5.6% ABV

4-Pack Cans Hazy Rabbit

4-Pack Cans Hazy Rabbit

$9.00Out of stock

Hazy IPA (16oz.) | 6.8% ABV

6-Pack Cans Non-Alcoholic Riverwest Stein

6-Pack Cans Non-Alcoholic Riverwest Stein

$10.00Out of stock

Non-Alcoholic Amber Lager - 0.5% ABV

Soda

Can of Coke

Can of Coke

$2.00
Can of Diet Coke

Can of Diet Coke

$2.00
Can of Sprite

Can of Sprite

$2.00
Can of Lemonade

Can of Lemonade

$2.00
Bottle of Golden Maple Root Beer

Bottle of Golden Maple Root Beer

$2.50
4-Pack Golden Maple Root Beer

4-Pack Golden Maple Root Beer

$6.00

Lakefront's Golden Maple Root Beer

Case of Golden Maple Root Beer

Case of Golden Maple Root Beer

$35.00

Lakefront's Golden Maple Root Beer

Wine

Wollersheim Prairie Sunburst

Wollersheim Prairie Sunburst

$20.00

Bottle of Dry Red | 12% ABV

Wollersheim Blushing Rosé

Wollersheim Blushing Rosé

$20.00

Bottle of Semi-Sweet Rosé | 10.5% ABV

Wollersheim Prairie Fumé

Wollersheim Prairie Fumé

$20.00

Bottle of Semi-Dry White | 10% ABV

Gift Cards

$15 Gift Card

$15 Gift Card

$15.00

Physical gift card only good for use in person at our brewery or with online ordering.

$25 Gift Card

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

Physical gift card only good for use in person at our brewery or with online ordering.

$50 Gift Card

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

Physical gift card only good for use in person at our brewery or with online ordering.

Retail

Pint Glass

Pint Glass

$4.00

Our famous logo pint glass!

Regular Beef Jerky Bag

Regular Beef Jerky Bag

$12.00

Mike's Country Meats Jerky Bag

Hot Jamaican Jerky Bag

Hot Jamaican Jerky Bag

$12.00

Mike's Country Meats Jerky Bag

Ghost Pepper Beef Jerky Bag

Ghost Pepper Beef Jerky Bag

$12.00

Mike's Country Meats Jerky Bag

Dipsticks

Dipsticks

$5.00
Box of Caramels

Box of Caramels

$10.00
Bag Of Ice

Bag Of Ice

$5.00

10 Pound Bag of Ice

Popcorn

Popcorn

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We prefer orders be placed and paid for online ahead of time, same day only. Orders can be picked up at our front entrance. We hold cleanliness and sanitation in the highest regard and appreciate your patience as we navigate through this difficult time. We cannot change your scheduled pick-up times. Any tipping is very much appreciated.

Website

Location

1872 N Commerce St, Milwaukee, WI 53212

Directions

Gallery
Lakefront Brewery image
Lakefront Brewery image
Lakefront Brewery image
Lakefront Brewery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Carson's Ribs of Milwaukee - Milwaukee
orange star4.4 • 1,736
301 W Juneau Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurantnext
AJ Bombers
orange star4.3 • 3,881
1247 N Water St Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Brown Bottle - 221 W. Galena Street
orange starNo Reviews
221 W. Galena Street Milwaukee, WI 53212
View restaurantnext
Dukes/Scooters - 158 E juneau ave
orange starNo Reviews
158 East Juneau Avenue Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Points East Pub - 1501 N JACKSON ST
orange starNo Reviews
1501 N JACKSON ST Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Birch - The North End
orange star4.7 • 986
459 E. Pleasant St Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Milwaukee
Walker's Point
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
East Town
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Bronzeville
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Bay View
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Historic Third Ward
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Riverwest
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Lower East Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
East Side
review star
Avg 5 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston