Lakefront Brewery
1872 N Commerce St
Milwaukee, WI 53212
Popular Items
Brewers Reserve Special Release!
Baltic Porter Aged in Bourbon & Brandy Barrels
Pours dark brown with a tannish off-white head. Anticipate toffee, cacao, and port wine aromas, a fudgy vanilla, toffee, raisiny body, and complementary wood characteristics nestled in the slightly dry oaky finish. 12.1% ABV
Agave Ale w/ Raspberry Aged in Tequila Barrels
Pours crimson red with a bright white head. Raspberry preserves dominate the nose, tart tangy jammy juicy juice dances all over your tongue, and it finishes with a subtle agave and honey promenade. Drinks deceptively, well below our lab analysis of 12.3% ABV.
Old Fashioned Blackberry Aged in Brandy Barrels
Pours a burnt sienna with a daylight yellow head. Sniff the sweet candy sugar and blackberry, and indulge in flavors of rich, soft dates, graham cracker, all-encompassing vanilla and subtle notes of blackberry on your tongue tip. The sweet, clean finish doesn't linger but smoothly satisfies. 13.4% ABV
Mix 6-Pack | Brewers Reserve
Choose 6 bottles of any of the 3 varieties.
Munchies & Salads
Cheese Curds
Beer battered fried cheese curds served with garlic ranch.
Bavarian Soft Pretzel
Authentic Bavarian-style soft pretzel. Brushed with Eastside Dark Lager, salted and baked. Served with cheese sauce, chocolate ganache, and Polish mustard.
Basket Of Fries
Crispy seasoned fries.
Vegan Wings
Seitan chunks are battered, breaded, and deep fried then smothered in BBQ sauce, served with celery sticks and vegan ranch.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, shredded cheese, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, diced red onions, croutons, crispy chicken and garlic ranch dressing.
Southwest Salad
Mixed greens, elote salsa, tortilla chips, cherry tomato, diced red onion, shredded cheese, and southwest dressing. Add Grilled Chicken +$7 | Add Vegan Fried Chicken +$5 | Add Crispy Chicken +$3 | Add Seasoned Ground Beef +$6
Sandwiches
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
6oz buttermilk-marinated, double breaded, and fried with a side mayo, green leaf, tomato, and pickles served on a grilled brioche bun.
BBQ Pork
Beer braised pulled pork with BBQ sauce served on a grilled brioche bun with housemade pickle slices.
Vegan Chicken Salad Croissant
Creamy chickpea salad served on a grilled vegan croissant with green leaf lettuce.
Fish Tacos
Eastside Dark battered crispy fried cod in 2 flour tortillas with spicy coleslaw, sliced tomatoes, microgreens, and a lemon wedge. Add a taco +$3.50
Entrees
Fish Fry Basket
Two-piece Eastside Dark battered cod, seasoned fries, creamy coleslaw, tartar sauce and a lemon wedge.
Chicken Tender Basket
Crispy chicken tenders served with side and garlic ranch sauce with choice of side.
Kielbasa & Kraut
Sliced kielbasa served with sauerkraut and a choice of side.
Beer Hall Nachos
Taco seasoned ground beef, shredded cheese, cheese sauce, elote salsa, diced tomato, diced red onion, cilantro, southwest sauce over seasoned corn tortilla chips with a side of sour cream and jalapenos. No side.
Sausage Boards
1 Sausage Flight
A flight of 1 choice of sausage. Choose from 4 different locally-made sausages: Brat with cider onions, Hot Dog with relish and onions, Kielbasa with kraut, Italian with tomato and basil aioli. Served with curry ketchup and Polish mustard. Add a pretzel bun +$1.50
2 Sausage Flight
A flight of 2 choices of sausage. Choose from 4 different locally-made sausages: Brat with cider onions, Hot Dog with relish and onions, Kielbasa with kraut, Italian with tomato and basil aioli. Served with curry ketchup and Polish mustard. Add a pretzel bun +$1.50
3 Sausage Flight
A flight of 3 choices of sausage. Choose from 4 different locally-made sausages: Brat with cider onions, Hot Dog with relish and onions, Kielbasa with kraut, Italian with tomato and basil aioli. Served with curry ketchup and Polish mustard. Add a pretzel bun +$1.50
4 Sausage Flight
A flight of 4 choices of sausage. Choose from 4 different locally-made sausages: Brat with cider onions, Hot Dog with relish and onions, Kielbasa with kraut, Italian with tomato and basil aioli. Served with curry ketchup and Polish mustard. Add a pretzel bun +$1.50
ADD Pretzel Bun
Put the sausage in a pretzel bun.
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken Tenders
Crispy chicken tenders served with fries Served with animal crackers or sub apple slices.
Kids Hot Dog
All beef frankfurter on a pretzel bun with fries. Served with animal crackers or substitute apple slices.
Kids Fish Fry
1-piece cod with fries. Served with animal crackers or substitute apple slices.
Kids Taco
A flour tortilla with seasoned ground beef, shredded cheese, and tortilla chips. Served with animal crackers or substitute apple slices.
Crowlers
Crowler of Riverwest Stein
Amber Lager (32oz.) | 5.6%
Crowler of Eastside Dark
Dark Lager (32oz.) | 5.8%
Crowler of IPA
India Pale Ale (32oz.) | 6.6%
Crowler of Hazy Rabbit
Hazy IPA (32oz.) | 6.8%
Crowler of Bierzeit
Kolsch (32oz.) | 4.8%
Crowler of Wisconsinite
Weiss Beer (32oz.) | 5%
Crowler of Hop Gods
DDH Imperial IPA (32oz.) | 9%
Crowler of My Turn: Rob
Wedding Ale (32oz.) | 4.8%
Crowler of Snake Chaser
Dry Stout (32oz.) | 5.1%
Crowler of Mexican Dark Lager
Dark Lager (32oz.) | 5.2%
Crowler of Oktoberfest
Marzen-Style (32oz.) | 5.8%
Crowler of New Grist
Gluten-Free Pilsner (32oz.) | 5.1%
Crowler of La Gosa Rita
Margarita Ale (32oz) | Light, Tart, Salty | 4.8%
Crowler of Imperial Margarita Ale
Margarita Ale (32oz) | 11%
Crowler of Bumble Bear
Brown Ale (32oz.) | 5.8%
Crowler of Baltic Fire
Baltic Porter (32oz.) | 6.3%
Crowler of The Brew (Stone Creek Collab)
Amber Ale (32oz.) | 6%
Crowler of Agave Rice Ale
Blonde Ale (32oz.) | 4.8%
To Go Beer
6-Pack Bottles Riverwest Stein
Amber Lager | 5.6% ABV
6-Pack Cans Riverwest Stein
Amber Lager (12oz.) | 5.6% ABV
12-Pack Cans Riverwest Stein
Amber Lager (12oz.) | 5.6% ABV
6-Pack Eastside Dark
Dark Lager | 5.6% ABV
6-Pack Bottles IPA
India Pale Ale | 6.6% ABV
6-Pack Cans IPA
India Pale Ale (12oz.) | 6.6% ABV
12-Pack Cans IPA
India Pale Ale (12oz.) | 6.6% ABV
6-Pack Hop Gods
DDH Imperial IPA | 9%
6-Pack Bottles Hazy Rabbit
Hazy India Pale Ale | 6.8% ABV
6-Pack Cans Hazy Rabbit
Hazy India Pale Ale | 6.8% ABV
12-Pack Cans Hazy Rabbit
Hazy India Pale Ale | 6.8% ABV
6-Pack My Turn: Rob
Berliner-Style Weisse | 4.8% ABV
6-Pack Bierzeit
Kolsch | 5% ABV
6-Pack Wisconsinite
Summer Weiss | 5.0% ABV
6-Pack Baltic Fire
Baltic Porter w/ Vanilla | 6.3%
6-Pack Fuel Cafe
Coffee Stout | 6.4% ABV
6-Pack Bottles Oktoberfest
Marzen Lager | 5.8%
6-Pack Cans Oktoberfest
Marzen Style (12oz.) | 6% ABV
12-Pack Cans Oktoberfest
Marzen Style (12oz.) | 6% ABV
6-Pack Bumble Bear
Honey Brown Ale | 5.8% ABV
6-Pack Pumpkin Lager
Pumpkin Lager | 5.9%
6-Pack BA Imperial Pumpkin Ale
Brandy Barrel Pumpkin Ale | 10.7%
6-Pack New Grist
Gluten-Free Pilsner | 5.1% ABV
6-Pack Bottles La Gosa Rita
Margarita Ale | 4.8% ABV
6-Pack Cans La Gosa Rita
Margarita Ale | 4.8% ABV
12-Pack Cans La Gosa Rita
Margarita Ale | 4.8% ABV
6-Pack BA Imperial Margarita Ale
Tequila Barrel-Aged Margarita Ale | 9.5%
6-Pack Apricot Blonde Barleywine
Brandy Barrel-Aged Apricot Blonde Barleywine | 13.4% ABV
6-Pack Barrel-Aged Oatmeal Stout
Barrel-Aged Breakfast Oatmeal Stout | 13.3% ABV
6-Pack Barrel-Aged Dopplebock
Barrel-Aged Dopplebock | 10.3% ABV
12-Pack Bottles Variety Pack
6 Varieties (12oz.) | Bottles
12-Pack Cans Variety Pack
3 Varieties (12oz.) | Cans
4-Pack Cans IPA
India Pale Ale (16oz.) | 6.6% ABV
4-Pack Cans Riverwest Stein
Amber Lager (16oz.) | 5.6% ABV
4-Pack Cans Hazy Rabbit
Hazy IPA (16oz.) | 6.8% ABV
6-Pack Cans Non-Alcoholic Riverwest Stein
Non-Alcoholic Amber Lager - 0.5% ABV
Soda
Wine
Gift Cards
$15 Gift Card
Physical gift card only good for use in person at our brewery or with online ordering.
$25 Gift Card
Physical gift card only good for use in person at our brewery or with online ordering.
$50 Gift Card
Physical gift card only good for use in person at our brewery or with online ordering.
Retail
Pint Glass
Our famous logo pint glass!
Regular Beef Jerky Bag
Mike's Country Meats Jerky Bag
Hot Jamaican Jerky Bag
Mike's Country Meats Jerky Bag
Ghost Pepper Beef Jerky Bag
Mike's Country Meats Jerky Bag
Dipsticks
Box of Caramels
Bag Of Ice
10 Pound Bag of Ice
Popcorn
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
We prefer orders be placed and paid for online ahead of time, same day only. Orders can be picked up at our front entrance. We hold cleanliness and sanitation in the highest regard and appreciate your patience as we navigate through this difficult time. We cannot change your scheduled pick-up times. Any tipping is very much appreciated.
1872 N Commerce St, Milwaukee, WI 53212