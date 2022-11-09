Restaurant header imageView gallery

Friendship Cafe

8649 N Port Washington Rd

Fox Point, WI 53217

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Bagel (Mezonos)
Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Coffee

Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee

Box Coffee ToGo

Box Coffee ToGo

$19.50

Classic

Drink Of The Month

Drink Of The Month

Americano

Americano

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

Cortado

Cortado

$3.70
Espresso

Espresso

$3.05
Espresso Macchiato

Espresso Macchiato

$3.60
Horchata

Horchata

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

Latte

Latte

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

Misto

Misto

Mocha

Mocha

Steamers

Steamers

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

Turnaround Tea

Parisian Spring

Turtle Shaker

It's a shaken espresso with swiss chocolate, hazelnut and caramel syrup.

Tea

Anthology Black Tea

Anthology Black Tea

$2.70
Blueberry Hibiscus – Herbal (caffeine-free)

Blueberry Hibiscus – Herbal (caffeine-free)

$2.70
Earl Grey – Black

Earl Grey – Black

$2.70
Flora Jasmine Green

Flora Jasmine Green

$2.70
Jade Cloud – Green

Jade Cloud – Green

$2.70
Pure – Peppermint (herbal – caffeine-free)

Pure – Peppermint (herbal – caffeine-free)

$2.70
Turmeric Ginger – Herbal (caffeine-free)

Turmeric Ginger – Herbal (caffeine-free)

$2.70
Elderberry Hibiscus Iced Tea

Elderberry Hibiscus Iced Tea

Citrus Ice Tea

Citrus Ice Tea

English Breakfast

$2.70Out of stock

Food

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.25

Dairy

Caprese Sandwich

Caprese Sandwich

$9.90

Mozzarella, tomato and basil with balsamic drizzle - Dairy

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.95

With lettuce and tomatoes

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$9.90

Dairy

Tuna Burger Slider

Tuna Burger Slider

$4.95
Caesar Salad (Dairy)

Caesar Salad (Dairy)

$5.95

Chopped romaine, parmesan, homemade croutons with homemade dressing. 16 Oz - Dairy

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$5.25Out of stock

Romaine lettuce, tomato's, cucumbers and red onion with a vinaigrette dressing - 16 Oz

Pesto Panini

$9.95
Tuna Scoop

Tuna Scoop

$4.95
Soup of the Day (Sweet potato Chili)

Soup of the Day (Sweet potato Chili)

$3.75

Hearty aromatic and comforting

Hard Boiled Eggs (2)

Hard Boiled Eggs (2)

$1.50
Potato Knish

Potato Knish

$3.50Out of stock
Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$4.95

6 inch thin crust

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$5.95

6 inch thin crust

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.95

Scrambled Eggs, Cheese and vegetables on a pretzel roll

Bagel (Mezonos)

Bagel (Mezonos)

$2.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.95Out of stock

Grab & Go

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$1.25
Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$1.45
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$1.25
Coke

Coke

$1.25
Popchips

Popchips

$1.50

Lays

$1.00
Crunchy Rice Rollers

Crunchy Rice Rollers

$0.95
Granola Minis

Granola Minis

$0.95
Cheese Stick

Cheese Stick

$0.95
Fresh Fruit Cup

Fresh Fruit Cup

$2.00Out of stock
Fruit Bar (Pure Organic)

Fruit Bar (Pure Organic)

$0.95
Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$2.50
Sol's Puppy Treats (Dog Treats)

Sol's Puppy Treats (Dog Treats)

$3.00

GoGo Squeeze

$1.75

Mango Bites

$3.75

Dumdums

$0.25

Donate Here

Friend (18)

Friend (18)

$18.00
Supporter (36)

Supporter (36)

$36.00
Trophy (180)

Trophy (180)

$180.00
Patron (500)

Patron (500)

$500.00
Title Sponsor (1000)

Title Sponsor (1000)

$1,000.00

Tribute Card

$18.00

Ice Drinks

Ice Coffee

Ice Coffee

Lemonade

Lemonade

Horchata

Horchata

Snow Cone

Snow Cone

$0.99
Elderberry Hibiscus Iced Tea

Elderberry Hibiscus Iced Tea

Chocolate Supreme (Blended)

Chocolate Supreme (Blended)

Carmel Cream Latte (Blended)

Carmel Cream Latte (Blended)

Citrus Ice Tea

Citrus Ice Tea

Summer Berry Lemonade

Coconut Crush

Out of stock

Pastry

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.75
Crinkle Chocolate Cookie

Crinkle Chocolate Cookie

$2.50

Soft Homemade Brownie Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.75
Sprinkle Cookie

Sprinkle Cookie

$1.75

Strudel

$3.75Out of stock
Cheese Horn

Cheese Horn

$3.95Out of stock
Cake Pop

Cake Pop

$2.45
Cupcakes

Cupcakes

$2.45
Cinnamon Bites

Cinnamon Bites

$2.95
Cookie Dough Bites

Cookie Dough Bites

$2.35

Brookie

$3.25Out of stock
Morning Muffin

Morning Muffin

$2.25

Bread Pudding

$3.25Out of stock

3 Layer Cake

$20.00

Cheese Cake (Dairy)

$20.00

Cheesecake Slice

$3.95

Chocolate Cheese Danish

$2.95Out of stock

Pumpkin Crumble

$2.95

Bread

Plain Twisted Loaf

Plain Twisted Loaf

$6.25
Plain Braided Loaf

Plain Braided Loaf

$7.25
Plain Rolls Bag 6

Plain Rolls Bag 6

$6.25
Sweet Crumble Twisted Loaf

Sweet Crumble Twisted Loaf

$6.50
Sweet Crumble Braided Loaf

Sweet Crumble Braided Loaf

$7.75
Sweet Rolls Bag 6

Sweet Rolls Bag 6

$6.95
Seeded Twisted Loaf

Seeded Twisted Loaf

$6.50
Seeded Braided Loaf

Seeded Braided Loaf

$7.75
Seeded Rolls Bag 6

Seeded Rolls Bag 6

$6.95

Whole Wheat Twisted Loaf

$6.75Out of stock
Whole Wheat Braided Loaf

Whole Wheat Braided Loaf

$8.00
Whole Wheat Rolls Bag 6

Whole Wheat Rolls Bag 6

$6.95
Croutons

Croutons

$2.50

Gluten Friendly

GF Crinkle Cookie

GF Crinkle Cookie

$2.25

GF Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.25Out of stock
GF Cookie Dough Bites

GF Cookie Dough Bites

$2.85

Gf Cupcake

$3.00Out of stock

GF Brookie

$3.50Out of stock
GF Cake Pop

GF Cake Pop

$2.75Out of stock

GF Brownie

$3.75Out of stock

GF Oatmeal Lace Cookie

$1.50Out of stock

GF Choc Cran Oat Cookies

$1.25Out of stock

GF Lemon Poppy Loaf

$3.75Out of stock

GF Apple Cake

$2.50Out of stock

GF Carrot Muffins

$2.75Out of stock

GF Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.35Out of stock

GF banana Bread

$2.50

Gluten Friendly Fudge Brownie

$3.95Out of stock

Gf Blueberry Orange Bread

$3.50Out of stock

GF Pumpkin Muffin

$1.75Out of stock

Coconut Macaroon

$2.50Out of stock

Chocolate Macaroon

$3.50Out of stock

Inclusion

Chocolate Dipped Pretzel(bag)

$3.95

Choc Dipped Pretzel(Tin)

$4.95Out of stock

Tropical Mix Granola

$10.95Out of stock

Tropical Mix Bag

$6.50Out of stock

Tropical Mix Bag(small)

$4.50Out of stock

Choc Dipped Cookies

$3.00Out of stock

Lemon Coconut Short Bread

$2.00Out of stock

Small Bag Butter Popcorn

$1.50

Dark Chocolate Fruit Slices

$7.00Out of stock

Pomegranite Bark

$3.50Out of stock

Fruit Bark

$6.50Out of stock

Pina Colda Bar

$3.75Out of stock

Large Bag Butter Popcorn

$3.50

Dark Chocolate Popcorn Bag (Small)

$2.75Out of stock

Vegan Cheese Popcorn Large Bag

$4.50Out of stock

32 Oz Popcorn (Drizzle)

$12.00Out of stock

Small Bag Drizzle Popcorn

$2.75Out of stock

Vegan Popcorn Small

$2.25
Crispy Cereal Treat

Crispy Cereal Treat

$2.25Out of stock

Mini Apple Cake

$2.75Out of stock

Raisin Challah, Apple, Brown Sugar, Cream Cheese, Honey

Apples And Cin

$1.25Out of stock

Asparagus Frittata

$3.50Out of stock

Friendship Swag

Lisa's Glass Beads

$8.00

Lisa's Plastic Beads

$4.00
White FC Mug

White FC Mug

$6.99
Silver FC Tumbler

Silver FC Tumbler

$14.99

16 oz Hot/Cold

Unlimited Coffee

Unlimited Coffee

$210.00
Friendship Magnet

Friendship Magnet

$1.00
Friendship iKippah

Friendship iKippah

$6.95
Friendship Beanie

Friendship Beanie

$18.00
Friendship Scarf

Friendship Scarf

$15.00
Friendship Sweatshirt

Friendship Sweatshirt

$24.95
Friendship Tshirt

Friendship Tshirt

$15.00
Stainless Straw

Stainless Straw

$5.95

Black Fc Mug

$7.99

Neck Pillow

$19.95

Bracelete Glass Bead

$8.00
Bracelete Plastic Bead

Bracelete Plastic Bead

$4.00

Fc Necklace

$6.00

Coral 30 oz Tumbler

$30.00

Art & Merchandise

Unicorn Dream Catcher

$10.00

Small Canvas Art

$9.00

Geode Watercolor Magnets

$5.00

Saucer Ceramic

$10.00

Heart Ceramic

$8.00

Trophy Ceramic

$8.00

Robot Ceramic

$8.00

Jewelry Making

$6.00

Tiny House

$8.00

Air Dry Clay Ceramic

$15.00

Sensory Globe

$5.00

Rock Art

$5.00

Acrylic Pour Painting on Tile Framed

$75.00

Votive Candle Holder (vase)

$25.00

Key Necklace Pendant

$15.00

Acrylic Pour Key Pendant

$15.00

Acrylic Pour Earrings

$15.00

Yellow and Black Glass Tray

$30.00

"Heart Waves" Acrylic Canvas Painting

$60.00

Large Acrylic Pour Skin Circular Necklace

$18.00

Acrylic Pour Box

$20.00

Acrylic Pour Coaster

$18.00

"Twisted Path" Acrylic Pour Canvas

$70.00

"Fused Together" Colorful Mosaic Inclusion Piece

$250.00

Watercolor Leaf Rubbing

$55.00

"The Glowing Robot"

$35.00

"Colors Galore" Inclusion Piece

$100.00

"Small Colorful Rain-showers" Canvas

$150.00

"Animal on the Loose"

$225.00

Polka Dots and Circles Large Canvas

$350.00

Tiny House

$25.00

"Large Colorful showers" Canvas

$275.00

Acrylic Pour Paint Necklace

$18.00

Yellow and Black Glass Trays

$20.00

Multi color Glass Tray

$15.00

Pink Carnation Trivet (5"x5")

$8.00

Pink Dahila Trivet (4"x4")

$6.00

Pink Dahila Trivet (5"x5")

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Friendship Cafe and Bakery products are made with friendship, love and care, by our employees who have special needs, under the guidance of professional staff. Enjoy this knowing that your purchase has helped support the future of these inspirational bakers. For all custom bakery orders please email orders@fcwi.org 10 days in advance.

Website

Location

8649 N Port Washington Rd, Fox Point, WI 53217

Directions

Gallery
Friendship Cafe image
Friendship Cafe image
Friendship Cafe image
Friendship Cafe image

