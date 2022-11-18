AppeThai -WI
3900 W Brown Deer Rd #110
Milwaukee, WI 53209
Popular Items
APPETIZER
FRIED SPRING ROLLS
PAO PIA TOD: Two pieces of deep fried (vegetarian) spring rolls served with homemade plum sauce on side.
CRAB RANGOON
Four fried wontons with crabmeat and cream cheese server with house made plum sauce *sauce on the side*
FRESH ROLL BITES
Four fresh rice paper wrapped with Thai herbs, shrimp, BBQ pork & rice noodle, served with your choice of our special house made sauces.
CHICKEN SATAY
Gai Satay: Four grilled curry chicken on skewers, served with a toasted bread, peanut sauce and cucumber salsa. *sauces on the side*
POT STICKERS
Thai Style Pot Stickers: Four pan fried pork dumplings served with sesame, ginger soy vinaigrette on side.
PORK SKEWERS
MOO PING: Four grilled marinated pork in a sweet caramelized soy sauce, served with Nam Jim Jaew. (Perfect paired with sticky rice)
CHICKEN WINGS
PEEK GAI TOD: Six pieces of fried chicken wings served with nam jim jaew "zesty chili dipping sauce on side". *(Perfect paired with "Som Tum" Thai Papaya Salad and Sticky Rice to make it a meal)
CRISPY SQUID
PLA MUK TOD: Crispy Squid served with choice of sauce on side
THAI PORK SAUSAGE
SAI GROG YANG: Three pieces of grilled Thai style pork sausage served with fresh cucumber, tomatoes and Nam Jim Jaew "zesty chili dipping sauce" on side
FRIED TOFU
TAO HUU TOD: Six pieces of fried tofu served with sweet chili sauce, topped with roasted ground peanut on side.
LARB MEATBALLS
LARB TOD: Four pieces of deep fried ground pork meatballs mixed in Thai herb, larb seasoning and toasted rice powder served on side with fresh cucumbers and Nam Jim Jaew " zesty chili sauce"
CHARRED STEAK
Grilled sliced beef steak served with house made nam jim jaew "zesty chili dipping sauce"
SOUP
CUP: Tom Kha
Choice of protein, mushroom, cabbage, in a tasty coconut and Galanga herb broth topped with cilantro.
BOWL: Tom Kha
Choice of protein, mushroom, cabbage, in a tasty coconut and Galanga herb broth topped with cilantro.
CUP: Tom Yum
Choice of protein, with mushroom, lemongrass and Thai herbs in our house made Tom Yum broth, topped with cilantro.
BOWL: Tom Yum
Choice of protein, with mushroom, lemongrass and Thai herbs in our house made Tom Yum broth, topped with cilantro.
CUP: Tom Sabb
Country style hot and sour soup with pork spare ribs.
BOWL: Tom Sabb
Country style hot and sour soup with pork spare ribs.
THAI SALADS
PAPAYA SALAD
SOM TUM: Shredded young papaya, fresh cherry tomatoes, bird's eye chili, roasted peanut mixed in our zesty garlic dressing. "perfect paired with chicken and sticky rice"
SEAFOOD SALAD
YUM WOONSEN TAYLAY: Steamed mixture of shrimp, squid, mussels and glass noodle tossed with chili garlic lime dressing and Thai herbs, served with lettuce.
WATERFALL BEEF SALAD
NUA NAM TOK: tossed with our house made zesty chili dressing, roasted rice, scallion, shallot and cilantro,
LARB
THAI MINCED SALAD: Choice of minced protein, flavored with crushed roasted rice, chili lime dressing, cilantro and scallion.
CHARRED PORK SALAD
YUM KOR MOO YANG: tossed with chili garlic lime dressing, tomato, onion, cucumber, and Thai herbs.
SHRIMP SALAD
YUM TA KRAI GOONG SOD: Steamed shrimp tossed with chili garlic lime dressing, onion, lemongrass, scallion and cilantro.
NOODLES
PAD THAI
Famous Thai noodle: Thin rice noodle, egg, bean sprout, scallion, roasted ground peanut with Pad Thai sauce.
SEE EWE
Stir fried wide-flat rice noodles, Asian broccoli, egg and special dark soy sauce
DRUNKEN MAN NOODLES
PAD KEE MOW: Stir fried wide-flat noodle, green beans, onion, red bell pepper chili garlic and basil sauce.
LAD NAH
Stir fired wide-flat rice noodle with soy sauce, garlic, Asian broccoli, in our house made gravy.
WOON SEN
Stir-fried glass noodles, with your choice of protein, egg, red bell pepper, onion, Asian broccoli, mushroom, and carrot in our savory stir fry sauce.
BAH MEE HAANG MUU DANG
Steamed egg noodle, Asian broccoli, bean sprout, tossed with Thai BBQ pork, garlic chili oil, peanut and Thai soy.
BEEF NOODLE SOUP
GUAY TIEW NUA: Rice noodle, Asian broccoli, bean sprout, sliced beef tenderloin, beef meatballs, in our house made beef broth, topped with scallion, cilantro and fried garlic.
CH. NOODLE SOUP
GUAY TIEW GAI: Steam rice Noodle, Asian broccoli, bean sprout, in our house made chicken soup, topped with crispy chicken, scallion, cilantro and fried garlic.
PORK NOODLE SOUP (BOAT)
GUAY TIEW RUEA: Umami house made pork broth, steamed rice noodle, Asian broccoli, bean sprout, topped with scallion, cilantro and fried garlic.
CURRIES
MASSAMUN CURRY
Nutty & Mildest Curry: Choice of protein, potato, pearl onion, peanut and carrots.
YELLOW CURRY
KANG KARI: Mild curry with choice of protein, potato, onion, tomato, and scallion.
RED CURRY
KANG DANG: Mild-Med. dried red chili curry with your choice of protein, bamboo shoots, red bell pepper and Thai sweet basil.
GREEN CURRY
KANG KEAW WAN: Med. spice young green chili curry with choice of protein, bamboo shoots, red bell pepper and Thai sweet basil.
PANANG CURRY
Rich and creamy with a distinctly unique flavor from the addition of kaffir lime leaves. Great with any choice of protein.
DUCK CURRY
KANG PED: Grilled marinated duck breast with bamboo shoot, tomato, onion, red bell peppers, scallion, basil in red curry sauce.
STIR-FRIED
CASHEWNUT STIR-FRIED
PAD MAMUANG HIMMAPAN: Stir fried your choice of protein with bell pepper, onion, mushroom, scallion, in our stir fried sauce, topped with cashew nuts.
CHILI PASTE STIR-FRIED
PAD NAM PRIG POW: Stir fried sweet chili paste and garlic sauce, your choice of protein, bamboo, onion, red bell pepper, scallion and sweet basil.
MIXED VEG. STIR-FRIED
PAD PAK RWM MIT: fried mixed vegetable in our savory stir fry sauce.
PAD HED
PAD HED: Sautéed your choice of protein with the combination of mushrooms, onion, scallion and red wine sauce, served with jasmine rice.
SWEET BASIL STIR-FRIED
PAD HORAPA: Stir fried your choice of protein with bell peppers, onion and chili, garlic and basil sauce.
THAI HOLY BASIL STIR-FRIED
PAD KRA POW KAI-DOWN: Stir fried your choice of ground meat with green beans, chili garlic and holy basil sauce, topped with crispy fried sunny side up egg over jasmine rice.
FRIED RICE
THAI STYLE FRIED RICE
KAOW PAD: Fried rice with your choice of protein, eggs, Asian broccoli, onion, tomato, scallion and Thai seasoning.
BASIL FRIED RICE
KAOW PAD HORAPA: Fried Rice with chili garlic basil sauce, with your choice of protein, eggs, red bell pepper, string bean and onion.
CURRY FRIED RICE
KAOW PAD PONG KARI: Fried Rice with curry powder, your choice of protein with eggs, onion, scallion, cashew nut and Thai seasoning.
EGG FRIED RICE
Egg fried rice with Thai seasoning
CHEF SPECIAL
BEEF BRISKET
NUA TOON: Thai Style braised beef brisket served with chili, garlic lime dipping sauce, potatoes, and jasmine rice on side.
BLACK PEPPER JUMBO SHRIMP
GOONG PAD PRIG THAI DAM: Sautéed jumbo shrimp with black pepper and garlic sauce, on a bed of steamed mixed vegetables
CHARRED RIBEYE STEAK
WEEPING TIGER: Grilled ribeye steak served with our spicy herbs dipping sauce, along with tomatoes, onion, cilantro and scallion on side.
GRILLED HALIBUT
Grilled Halibut with choice of sauce served with jasmine rice
KAOW MON GAI TOD
Special rice w/ deep fried chicken: Cooked Jasmine rice in a little rendered chicken fat with garlic and ginger, topped with sliced deep fried chicken breast, and fresh cucumber. Side of clear chicken broth and chili ginger sauce
KAOW MOO DANG
Steamed Jasmine rice topped with Thai BBQ pork, boiled egg, Thai sweet sausage, fresh cucumber and its own BBQ gravy.
NECK CLAMS STIR FRIED
PAD HOY LINE: Sautéed little neck clam with onion, red bell pepper, fresh chili and garlic paste, basil, in white wine sauce ("SHELL ON" EAT WITH CAUTION AND CAN NOT BE MADE LESS THEN A MED.SPICE)
SALMON YANG SEE EWE
Grilled marinated salmon topped with red wine and dark soy glaze on a bed of steamed mixed vegetables
THAI ROTISSERIE CHICKEN
GAI YANG: Thai Classic rotisserie chicken, served with our secret dipping sauce, served with your choice of rice. "Sticky rice recommended"
TOFU VEGGIE & PEANUT SAUCE
Deep fried tofu on a bed of steamed mixed vegetables served with house made creamy peanut sauce topped with scallion and Jasmine rice on side.
VOLCANO
Our signature dish choice of deep-fried seasoned chicken breast or grilled seasoned jumbo shrimp, served with a bed of mixed vegetables and our famous Volcano Sauce on side.
VOLCANO COMBO
Combination of both shrimp and chicken, served with a bed of mixed vegetables and our famous Volcano Sauce.
WE DARE YOU!
WILD BOAR STIR-FRIED
AppeThai signature dish! If you like SPICY HOT! We dare you! PAD PED MOO PAH: Stir fried wild boar with vegetables, and chili paste.
HOT! SEAFOOD STIR FRIED
SPICY HOT!!! Sautéed Choice of seafood, with fresh peppercorn, bamboo shoot, onion, red bell pepper, with Thai hot herbs and spices. (CAN NOT be made less then a MED spice)
DESSERT
EXTRAS & SIDES
Extra Chili Garlic
Extra Chili Lime Garlic Sauce
Extra Chili Oil
Extra Chili Powder
Extra Dark Soy Sauce Vinaigrette
Extra Nam Jim Jeaw
Extra Peanut Sauce
Extra Plum Sauce
Extra Soy Sauce (No Packets)
Extra Sweet Chili Sauce
Extra Volcano Sauce
Quart: Jasmine Rice
Side: Brown Rice
Side: Egg Fried Rice
Side: Jasmine Rice
Side: Steamed Noodle
Side: Steamed Veg.
Side: Sticky Rice
Beverages
Tea/Coffee
BOTTLE SAUCE(S)
APRON(S)
POLO(S)
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
