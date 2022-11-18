Restaurant header imageView gallery

AppeThai -WI

3900 W Brown Deer Rd #110

Milwaukee, WI 53209

Order Again

Popular Items

PAD THAI
FRIED SPRING ROLLS
SEE EWE

APPETIZER

FRIED SPRING ROLLS

FRIED SPRING ROLLS

$4.50

PAO PIA TOD: Two pieces of deep fried (vegetarian) spring rolls served with homemade plum sauce on side.

CRAB RANGOON

CRAB RANGOON

$10.00

Four fried wontons with crabmeat and cream cheese server with house made plum sauce *sauce on the side*

FRESH ROLL BITES

FRESH ROLL BITES

$9.50

Four fresh rice paper wrapped with Thai herbs, shrimp, BBQ pork & rice noodle, served with your choice of our special house made sauces.

CHICKEN SATAY

CHICKEN SATAY

$10.00

Gai Satay: Four grilled curry chicken on skewers, served with a toasted bread, peanut sauce and cucumber salsa. *sauces on the side*

POT STICKERS

POT STICKERS

$9.50

Thai Style Pot Stickers: Four pan fried pork dumplings served with sesame, ginger soy vinaigrette on side.

PORK SKEWERS

PORK SKEWERS

$10.00

MOO PING: Four grilled marinated pork in a sweet caramelized soy sauce, served with Nam Jim Jaew. (Perfect paired with sticky rice)

CHICKEN WINGS

CHICKEN WINGS

$10.00

PEEK GAI TOD: Six pieces of fried chicken wings served with nam jim jaew "zesty chili dipping sauce on side". *(Perfect paired with "Som Tum" Thai Papaya Salad and Sticky Rice to make it a meal)

CRISPY SQUID

CRISPY SQUID

$10.00

PLA MUK TOD: Crispy Squid served with choice of sauce on side

THAI PORK SAUSAGE

THAI PORK SAUSAGE

$9.50

SAI GROG YANG: Three pieces of grilled Thai style pork sausage served with fresh cucumber, tomatoes and Nam Jim Jaew "zesty chili dipping sauce" on side

FRIED TOFU

FRIED TOFU

$7.50

TAO HUU TOD: Six pieces of fried tofu served with sweet chili sauce, topped with roasted ground peanut on side.

LARB MEATBALLS

LARB MEATBALLS

$9.00

LARB TOD: Four pieces of deep fried ground pork meatballs mixed in Thai herb, larb seasoning and toasted rice powder served on side with fresh cucumbers and Nam Jim Jaew " zesty chili sauce"

CHARRED STEAK

CHARRED STEAK

$9.00

Grilled sliced beef steak served with house made nam jim jaew "zesty chili dipping sauce"

SOUP

CUP: Tom Kha

CUP: Tom Kha

Choice of protein, mushroom, cabbage, in a tasty coconut and Galanga herb broth topped with cilantro.

BOWL: Tom Kha

BOWL: Tom Kha

Choice of protein, mushroom, cabbage, in a tasty coconut and Galanga herb broth topped with cilantro.

CUP: Tom Yum

CUP: Tom Yum

Choice of protein, with mushroom, lemongrass and Thai herbs in our house made Tom Yum broth, topped with cilantro.

BOWL: Tom Yum

BOWL: Tom Yum

Choice of protein, with mushroom, lemongrass and Thai herbs in our house made Tom Yum broth, topped with cilantro.

CUP: Tom Sabb

CUP: Tom Sabb

$5.00

Country style hot and sour soup with pork spare ribs.

BOWL: Tom Sabb

BOWL: Tom Sabb

$10.00

Country style hot and sour soup with pork spare ribs.

THAI SALADS

YUM “ spicy salad” :hearty dish consisting mostly meat, or seafood together with Thai ingredients which may include peanuts, and herbs.
PAPAYA SALAD

PAPAYA SALAD

$8.00

SOM TUM: Shredded young papaya, fresh cherry tomatoes, bird's eye chili, roasted peanut mixed in our zesty garlic dressing. "perfect paired with chicken and sticky rice"

SEAFOOD SALAD

SEAFOOD SALAD

$12.00

YUM WOONSEN TAYLAY: Steamed mixture of shrimp, squid, mussels and glass noodle tossed with chili garlic lime dressing and Thai herbs, served with lettuce.

WATERFALL BEEF SALAD

WATERFALL BEEF SALAD

$12.00

NUA NAM TOK: tossed with our house made zesty chili dressing, roasted rice, scallion, shallot and cilantro,

LARB

LARB

THAI MINCED SALAD: Choice of minced protein, flavored with crushed roasted rice, chili lime dressing, cilantro and scallion.

CHARRED PORK SALAD

CHARRED PORK SALAD

$10.00

YUM KOR MOO YANG: tossed with chili garlic lime dressing, tomato, onion, cucumber, and Thai herbs.

SHRIMP SALAD

SHRIMP SALAD

$11.00

YUM TA KRAI GOONG SOD: Steamed shrimp tossed with chili garlic lime dressing, onion, lemongrass, scallion and cilantro.

NOODLES

PAD THAI

PAD THAI

Famous Thai noodle: Thin rice noodle, egg, bean sprout, scallion, roasted ground peanut with Pad Thai sauce.

SEE EWE

SEE EWE

Stir fried wide-flat rice noodles, Asian broccoli, egg and special dark soy sauce

DRUNKEN MAN NOODLES

DRUNKEN MAN NOODLES

PAD KEE MOW: Stir fried wide-flat noodle, green beans, onion, red bell pepper chili garlic and basil sauce.

LAD NAH

LAD NAH

Stir fired wide-flat rice noodle with soy sauce, garlic, Asian broccoli, in our house made gravy.

WOON SEN

WOON SEN

Stir-fried glass noodles, with your choice of protein, egg, red bell pepper, onion, Asian broccoli, mushroom, and carrot in our savory stir fry sauce.

BAH MEE HAANG MUU DANG

BAH MEE HAANG MUU DANG

$14.00

Steamed egg noodle, Asian broccoli, bean sprout, tossed with Thai BBQ pork, garlic chili oil, peanut and Thai soy.

BEEF NOODLE SOUP

BEEF NOODLE SOUP

$17.00

GUAY TIEW NUA: Rice noodle, Asian broccoli, bean sprout, sliced beef tenderloin, beef meatballs, in our house made beef broth, topped with scallion, cilantro and fried garlic.

CH. NOODLE SOUP

CH. NOODLE SOUP

$14.00

GUAY TIEW GAI: Steam rice Noodle, Asian broccoli, bean sprout, in our house made chicken soup, topped with crispy chicken, scallion, cilantro and fried garlic.

PORK NOODLE SOUP (BOAT)

PORK NOODLE SOUP (BOAT)

$14.00

GUAY TIEW RUEA: Umami house made pork broth, steamed rice noodle, Asian broccoli, bean sprout, topped with scallion, cilantro and fried garlic.

CURRIES

MASSAMUN CURRY

MASSAMUN CURRY

Nutty & Mildest Curry: Choice of protein, potato, pearl onion, peanut and carrots.

YELLOW CURRY

YELLOW CURRY

KANG KARI: Mild curry with choice of protein, potato, onion, tomato, and scallion.

RED CURRY

RED CURRY

KANG DANG: Mild-Med. dried red chili curry with your choice of protein, bamboo shoots, red bell pepper and Thai sweet basil.

GREEN CURRY

GREEN CURRY

KANG KEAW WAN: Med. spice young green chili curry with choice of protein, bamboo shoots, red bell pepper and Thai sweet basil.

PANANG CURRY

PANANG CURRY

Rich and creamy with a distinctly unique flavor from the addition of kaffir lime leaves. Great with any choice of protein.

DUCK CURRY

DUCK CURRY

$24.00

KANG PED: Grilled marinated duck breast with bamboo shoot, tomato, onion, red bell peppers, scallion, basil in red curry sauce.

STIR-FRIED

CASHEWNUT STIR-FRIED

CASHEWNUT STIR-FRIED

PAD MAMUANG HIMMAPAN: Stir fried your choice of protein with bell pepper, onion, mushroom, scallion, in our stir fried sauce, topped with cashew nuts.

CHILI PASTE STIR-FRIED

CHILI PASTE STIR-FRIED

PAD NAM PRIG POW: Stir fried sweet chili paste and garlic sauce, your choice of protein, bamboo, onion, red bell pepper, scallion and sweet basil.

MIXED VEG. STIR-FRIED

MIXED VEG. STIR-FRIED

PAD PAK RWM MIT: fried mixed vegetable in our savory stir fry sauce.

PAD HED

PAD HED

PAD HED: Sautéed your choice of protein with the combination of mushrooms, onion, scallion and red wine sauce, served with jasmine rice.

SWEET BASIL STIR-FRIED

SWEET BASIL STIR-FRIED

PAD HORAPA: Stir fried your choice of protein with bell peppers, onion and chili, garlic and basil sauce.

THAI HOLY BASIL STIR-FRIED

THAI HOLY BASIL STIR-FRIED

PAD KRA POW KAI-DOWN: Stir fried your choice of ground meat with green beans, chili garlic and holy basil sauce, topped with crispy fried sunny side up egg over jasmine rice.

FRIED RICE

THAI STYLE FRIED RICE

THAI STYLE FRIED RICE

KAOW PAD: Fried rice with your choice of protein, eggs, Asian broccoli, onion, tomato, scallion and Thai seasoning.

BASIL FRIED RICE

BASIL FRIED RICE

KAOW PAD HORAPA: Fried Rice with chili garlic basil sauce, with your choice of protein, eggs, red bell pepper, string bean and onion.

CURRY FRIED RICE

CURRY FRIED RICE

KAOW PAD PONG KARI: Fried Rice with curry powder, your choice of protein with eggs, onion, scallion, cashew nut and Thai seasoning.

EGG FRIED RICE

EGG FRIED RICE

$9.00

Egg fried rice with Thai seasoning

CHEF SPECIAL

BEEF BRISKET

BEEF BRISKET

$21.00

NUA TOON: Thai Style braised beef brisket served with chili, garlic lime dipping sauce, potatoes, and jasmine rice on side.

BLACK PEPPER JUMBO SHRIMP

BLACK PEPPER JUMBO SHRIMP

$25.00

GOONG PAD PRIG THAI DAM: Sautéed jumbo shrimp with black pepper and garlic sauce, on a bed of steamed mixed vegetables

CHARRED RIBEYE STEAK

CHARRED RIBEYE STEAK

$31.00

WEEPING TIGER: Grilled ribeye steak served with our spicy herbs dipping sauce, along with tomatoes, onion, cilantro and scallion on side.

GRILLED HALIBUT

GRILLED HALIBUT

$39.00

Grilled Halibut with choice of sauce served with jasmine rice

KAOW MON GAI TOD

KAOW MON GAI TOD

$16.00

Special rice w/ deep fried chicken: Cooked Jasmine rice in a little rendered chicken fat with garlic and ginger, topped with sliced deep fried chicken breast, and fresh cucumber. Side of clear chicken broth and chili ginger sauce

KAOW MOO DANG

KAOW MOO DANG

$16.00

Steamed Jasmine rice topped with Thai BBQ pork, boiled egg, Thai sweet sausage, fresh cucumber and its own BBQ gravy.

NECK CLAMS STIR FRIED

NECK CLAMS STIR FRIED

$21.00

PAD HOY LINE: Sautéed little neck clam with onion, red bell pepper, fresh chili and garlic paste, basil, in white wine sauce ("SHELL ON" EAT WITH CAUTION AND CAN NOT BE MADE LESS THEN A MED.SPICE)

SALMON YANG SEE EWE

SALMON YANG SEE EWE

$23.00

Grilled marinated salmon topped with red wine and dark soy glaze on a bed of steamed mixed vegetables

THAI ROTISSERIE CHICKEN

THAI ROTISSERIE CHICKEN

$16.50

GAI YANG: Thai Classic rotisserie chicken, served with our secret dipping sauce, served with your choice of rice. "Sticky rice recommended"

TOFU VEGGIE & PEANUT SAUCE

TOFU VEGGIE & PEANUT SAUCE

$16.50

Deep fried tofu on a bed of steamed mixed vegetables served with house made creamy peanut sauce topped with scallion and Jasmine rice on side.

VOLCANO

VOLCANO

Our signature dish choice of deep-fried seasoned chicken breast or grilled seasoned jumbo shrimp, served with a bed of mixed vegetables and our famous Volcano Sauce on side.

VOLCANO COMBO

VOLCANO COMBO

$26.00

Combination of both shrimp and chicken, served with a bed of mixed vegetables and our famous Volcano Sauce.

WE DARE YOU!

WILD BOAR STIR-FRIED

WILD BOAR STIR-FRIED

$24.00

AppeThai signature dish! If you like SPICY HOT! We dare you! PAD PED MOO PAH: Stir fried wild boar with vegetables, and chili paste.

HOT! SEAFOOD STIR FRIED

HOT! SEAFOOD STIR FRIED

SPICY HOT!!! Sautéed Choice of seafood, with fresh peppercorn, bamboo shoot, onion, red bell pepper, with Thai hot herbs and spices. (CAN NOT be made less then a MED spice)

KID'S MENU

Kid Steamed Noodles w/ Peanut Sauce

Kid Steamed Noodles w/ Peanut Sauce

$8.00
Kid Vol.CK w/ Sticky Rice

Kid Vol.CK w/ Sticky Rice

$8.00

EXTRAS & SIDES

Extra Chili Garlic

$1.00

Extra Chili Lime Garlic Sauce

$2.00

Extra Chili Oil

$1.00

Extra Chili Powder

$1.00

Extra Dark Soy Sauce Vinaigrette

$1.00

Extra Nam Jim Jeaw

$2.00

Extra Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Extra Plum Sauce

$1.00

Extra Soy Sauce (No Packets)

$0.50

Extra Sweet Chili Sauce

$1.00

Extra Volcano Sauce

$2.00

Quart: Jasmine Rice

$5.00

Side: Brown Rice

$3.00

Side: Egg Fried Rice

$3.00

Side: Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Side: Steamed Noodle

$3.00

Side: Steamed Veg.

$2.00

Side: Sticky Rice

$3.00Out of stock

Friday Specials

GRILLED HALIBUT

GRILLED HALIBUT

$39.00

Grilled Halibut with choice of sauce served with jasmine rice

Shrimp/Scallop With Pumpkin Red Curry

$34.00Out of stock

Beverages

Can Coke

$1.50

Can Diet Coke

$1.50

Can Sprite

$1.50

Coconut Juice

$4.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

S. Pel

$3.50

Bottle Water

$1.50

Tea/Coffee

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$3.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.50
Thai Iced Coffee

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.50
Hibiscus Lemonade

Hibiscus Lemonade

$3.50
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$3.50

Sweetened Match (green tea). Could be made with OAT MILK for dairy free option.

Cha MaNao Thai Limeade

Cha MaNao Thai Limeade

$3.50Out of stock

Specialty Cocktails

Mai Tai

$10.00

ID Required Upon Pickup.

Jane's Passion

$12.00

ID Required Upon Pickup.

Phuket Sling

$10.00

ID Required Upon Pickup.

Pink Panther

$10.00

ID Required Upon Pickup.

Raspberry Mojito

$12.00

ID Required Upon Pickup.

BOTTLE SAUCE(S)

PEANUT (B)

PEANUT (B)

$10.00Out of stock
VOLCANO (B)

VOLCANO (B)

$10.00
HOT CHILI POWDER (B)

HOT CHILI POWDER (B)

$6.00Out of stock
STIR-FRIED SAUCE (B)

STIR-FRIED SAUCE (B)

$10.00Out of stock
CURRIES (B)

CURRIES (B)

APRON(S)

FULL SIZE

$35.00

HALF SIZE

$25.00

POLO(S)

REEBOK

$46.00

ADIDAS

$79.00

T-SHIRT(S)

FITTED V-NECK

$22.00

CLASSIC CREWNECK

$27.00

APPETHAI EMBROIDERED LONGSLEEVES

$31.00

HAT(S)

ADJUSTABLE EMBROIDERED APPETHAI HAT

$28.00

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
We serve up Thai food that uses generations' old recipes in a vibrant and cozy setting.

