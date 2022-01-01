Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Corazon - Brown Deer

review star

No reviews yet

4102 West Bradley Road

Brown Deer, WI 53209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

STARTERS

CHIPS AND DIP OPTIONS

House made chips with house made red (mild) and green (spicy) salsa / ADD Guacamole, Queso cheese dip OR Pico de gallo for additional charge

QUESO FUNDIDO

$10.25

Our queso sauce with chorizo or soy chorizo.

TACO DIP

$8.50

Cream cheese & sour cream base with house seasoning. Topped with house red salsa, cheddar jack cheese, diced onion, cilantro and diced avocado. Served with chips.

**NACHOS W/ CHIPS**

$9.50

Corn tortilla chips with house queso sauce, choice of beans, and sliced avocado topped with lime cilantro crema and red salsa. Chips served on the side.

TOSTADA NACHOS

$10.50

(3) tostadas topped with refried pinto beans, protein (ground beef or chicken), melted cheese & pickled jalapeños. Served with lime cilantro crema & guacamole.

MINI CHIMIS

$10.50

(4) deep fried flour tortillas filled with cheese & choice of protein (chicken, ground beef or soy chorizo). Served with jalapeño ranch.

QUESADILLA

$8.50

12in flour tortilla with melted cheddar jack cheese, served with lime cilantro crema. Add meat for additional cost

PLASTICWARE

SIDES

SIDE SAUCE

SIDE MEAT

SIDE TORTILLAS

$2.00

SIDE RICE & BEANS

$5.00

SIDE BEANS

$3.00

SIDE RICE

$3.00

SIDE CREMA

$1.50

SIDE TOPPINGS

SIDE AVOCADO

$2.50

CAULI RICE

$5.00

SOUP/SALADS

AVOCADO SALAD

$8.00

Mixed greens, red cabbage, tomato and avocado.

ENSALADA DE CORAZON

$13.00

Mixed greens with choice of meat OR vegetarian option, choice of beans with rice, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, lime cilantro crema, cilantro and avocado. Served with chipotle ranch

TACO SALAD

$13.50

Lettuce, tomato, cheese, choice of protein, choice of beans topped with crema, pickled jalapeños, salsa & guacamole. Served in a fried tortilla bowl with a side of jalapeño ranch.

VEGAN SALADA

$13.00

Mixed greens with choice of vegan option, black beans, rice, pico de gallo and avocado. Served with Lime Cumin vinaigrette

DESSERTS

TRES LECHES

$7.00

BURRITOS

DINNER BURRITO

$11.50

Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, black OR pinto beans, rice, cheese, avocado, and lime cilantro crema

LUNCH BURRITO

$10.00

Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, black OR pinto beans, rice, cheese, avocado, and lime cilantro crema

WET BURRITO

$14.00

Our Corazon burrito smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, and lime cilantro crema

LUNCH WET BURRITO

$12.00

Our Corazon burrito smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, and lime cilantro crema

SALMON BURRITO

$16.00

Grilled salmon with rice, red cabbage, chipotle aioli, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, spring mix, and grilled yellow squash

LUNCH SALMON BURRITO

$14.00

Grilled salmon with rice, red cabbage, chipotle aioli, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, spring mix, and grilled yellow squash

SEAFOOD DUO BURRITO

$17.00

Shrimp, and Salmon with rice, pico de gallo, spring mix, cheddar jack cheese, chipotle aioli and avocado

LUNCH SEAFOOD DUO BURRITO

$14.00

Shrimp, and Salmon with rice, pico de gallo, spring mix, cheddar jack cheese, chipotle aioli and avocado

COMBO DINNER BURRITO

$12.50

Choice of TWO meat OR vegetarian options, black OR pinto beans, rice, cheese, avocado, and lime cilantro crema

COMBO LUNCH BURRITO

$11.00

Choice of TWO meat OR vegetarian options, black OR pinto beans, rice, cheese, avocado, and lime cilantro crema

COMBO WET DINNER BURRITO

$15.00

Our Corazon burrito smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, and lime cilantro crema

COMBO WET LUNCH BURRITO

$13.00

Our Corazon burrito smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, and lime cilantro crema

NAKED BURRITOS

Grilled salmon with rice, red cabbage, chipotle aioli, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, spring mix, and grilled yellow squash

NAKED DINNER BURRITO

$11.50

Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, black OR pinto beans, rice, cheese, avocado, and lime cilantro crema

NAKED LUNCH BURRITO

$10.00

NAKED WET BURRITO

$14.00

Our Corazon burrito smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, and lime cilantro crema

NAKED LUNCH WET BURRITO

$12.00

NAKED COMBO DIN BURRITO

$12.50

NAKED COMBO LNCH BURRITO

$11.00

NAKED WET DINNER COMBO BURRITO

$15.00

NAKED LUNCH COMBO WET BURRITO

$13.00

NAKED SALMON BURRITO

$16.00

NAKED LUNCH SALMON BURRITO

$14.00

NAKED DUO BURRITO

$17.00

Shrimp, and Salmon with rice, pico de gallo, spring mix, cheddar jack cheese, chipotle aioli and avocado

NAKED LUNCH DUO BURRITO

$14.00

VEGAN NAKED TOFU BURRITO

$11.50

VEGAN NAKED WET BURRITO

$14.00

VEGAN NAKED BEST BURRITO

$14.00

TACOS AND ENCHILADAS

ALA AMERICANO TACO

$4.00

Choice of tortilla filled with Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, dressed with tomato, lettuce, and cheddar jack cheese

AMERICANO TACO LUNCH

$10.00

Choice of tortilla filled with Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, dressed with tomato, lettuce, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with rice and choice of beans

AMERICANO TACO DINNER

$13.50

Choice of tortilla filled with Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, dressed with tomato, lettuce, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with rice and choice of beans

AMERICANO TACO BOX

$18.50

5 Tacos with choice of ONE kind of tortilla, 5 Choices of meat OR vegan options (can mix it up), dressed with tomato, cheddar jack cheese, and lettuce

ALA TRUCK TACO

$4.00

Choice of tortilla filled with Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, dressed with cilantro, onion, tomato, radish, and queso fresco

TACO TRUCK LUNCH

$10.00

Choice of tortilla filled with Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, dressed with cilantro, onion, tomato, radish, and queso fresco. Served with rice and choice of beans

TACO TRUCK DINNER

$13.50

Choice of tortilla filled with Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, dressed with cilantro, onion, tomato, radish, and queso fresco. Served with rice and choice of beans

TRUCK TACO BOX

$18.50

5 Tacos with choice of ONE kind of tortilla, 5 Choices of meat OR vegan options (can mix it up), dressed with cilantro, onion, tomato, radish, queso fresco

ALA PASTOR

$4.00

Marinated pork, topped with onion, cilantro & pineapple.

SALMON TACOS

$16.00

(2) Flour tortillas filled with grilled salmon, dressed with our house chipotle aioli, red cabbage, lettuce, tomato, and radish. Served with rice and choice of beans

PASTOR PLATE

$14.00

(3) tacos filled with marinated pork, topped with cilantro, onion & pineapple. Served with rice & beans.

ALA SALMON TACO

$7.00

Flour tortilla filled with grilled salmon, dressed with our house chipotle aioli, red cabbage, lettuce, tomato, and radish

ENCHILADAS

$13.00

(2) Corn tortillas filled with choice of meat OR vegetarian option OR cheese and onion topped with house red OR green sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans

ALA ENCHILADA

$5.00

Corn tortilla filled with choice of meat OR vegetarian option OR cheese and onion topped with house red OR green sauce and melted cheese

SPECIALTY DISHES

TOSTADA PLATE

$14.00

(3) Tostadas with choice of meat OR vegetarian option and choice of beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, lime cilantro cream, avocado, and queso fresco

ALA TOSTADA

$5.00

SALMON TOSTADAS

$16.00

(3) Tostadas stacked with grilled salmon, rice, choice of beans, red cabbage, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, avocado, and chipotle aioli

ALA SALMON TOSTADA

$7.00

Tostada stacked with grilled salmon, rice, choice of beans, red cabbage, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, avocado, and chipotle aioli

TORTA

$13.00

Fresh telera bread with choice of protein, beans, lettuce, tomato, lime cilantro crema, avocado & cheddar jack cheese.

FAJITAS

Sizzling hot with bell peppers, onions & jalapeños sided with rice, beans and tortillas. Served with lime cilantro crema, cheddar jack cheese & red salsa.

COMBO PLATE

PICK TWO

$11.00

PICK THREE

$13.00

VEGAN

VEGAN WET BURRITO

$14.00

Our Vegan Tofu Burrito smothered in red OR green sauce

VEGAN BEST BURRITO

$14.00

Soy chorizo, yellow squash, broccoli, carrots, red pepper, black beans, rice, and avocado topped with red AND green enchilada sauce

VEGAN TACO PLATE DINNER

$14.00

(3) Corn tortillas filled with your choice of vegan options, black beans, cilantro, radish, onion, and tomato paired with a mixed green salad, with avocado, red cabbage, tomato, radish and our lime cumin vinaigrette on this side

VEGAN TACO PLATE LUNCH

$10.50

(2) Corn tortillas filled with your choice of vegan options, black beans, cilantro, radish, onion, and tomato paired with a mixed green salad, with avocado, red cabbage, tomato, radish and our lime cumin vinaigrette on this side

ALA VEGAN TACO

$4.25

Corn tortilla filled with your choice of vegan options, black beans, cilantro, radish, onion, and tomato

VEGAN SALADA

$13.00

Mixed greens with choice of vegan option, black beans, rice, and avocado. Served with Lime Cumin vinaigrette

VEGAN ENCHILADAS

$13.00

(2) Corn tortillas filled with your choice of vegan options topped with house red OR green sauce. Served with rice and black beans

ALA VEGAN ENCHILADA

$5.00

Corn tortilla filled with your choice of vegan option topped with house red OR green sauce

SIGNATURE BEBIDAS

CORAZON MARGARITA

$8.00

PALOMA

$8.00

EL DIABLO

$8.00

CORAZON PUNCH

$8.00

JALAPENO MARGARITA

$9.00

THAI BASIL MARGARITA

$9.00

STRAWBERRY MARGARITA

$9.00

MANGO MARGARITA

$9.00

RED SANGRIA

$8.00

BLOODY MARY

$8.00

BLOODY MARIA

$8.00

BLUE AGAVE

NA BEVERAGE

FOUNTAIN SODA

$3.25

BOTTLE SODA

$3.50

HORCHATA

$4.00

JUICE/DRINKS

$4.00

VIRGIN MARG

$4.00

CUP WATER

MARGARITA MIX

MARGARITA MIX

$25.00

Our famous margarita mix. Serves 9 margaritas just add tequila.

MARGARITA MIX & BOTTLE OF TORO

$45.00

Our famous margarita mix with a bottle of El Toro tequila. Makes 9 margaritas with lots of tequila left.

MARGARITA MIX & BOTTLE OF MI CAMPO

$65.00

Our famous margarita mix with a bottle of Mi Campo tequila. Makes 9 margaritas with lots of tequila left.

KIDS

KIDS QUESADILLA

$5.00

(2) 5" flour tortillas with melted cheddar jack cheese.

KIDS ENCHILADA

$4.00

KIDS TACO

$3.50

One taco with choice of meat or vegetarian option topped with cheddar jack cheese.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are proud to serve beef from Redeker Farms, seasonal produce from the family farm, and Corazón's own urban garden. We also support other local farmers through Restaurant Supported Agriculture (RSA). Proudly providing Milwaukee with locally sourced Mexican dining.

Website

Location

4102 West Bradley Road, Brown Deer, WI 53209

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

AppeThai - -WI
orange starNo Reviews
3900 W Brown Deer Rd #110 Milwaukee, WI 53209
View restaurantnext
Friendship Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
8649 N Port Washington Rd Fox Point, WI 53217
View restaurantnext
Dr. Dawg - Glendale, WI
orange starNo Reviews
6969 N Port Washington Rd #100 Milwaukee, WI 53217
View restaurantnext
CFFC Cafe - 8605 W Good Hope Rd
orange starNo Reviews
8605 W Good Hope Rd Milwaukee, WI 53224
View restaurantnext
FreshFin - Bayshore - 5734 N. Bayshore Dr.
orange starNo Reviews
5734 N. Bayshore Dr. Glendale, WI 53217
View restaurantnext
Flip Flop Tiki Bar - 5715 North Bayshore Drive
orange starNo Reviews
5715 North Bayshore Drive Glendale, WI 53217
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brown Deer

The Brass Tap - Greenfield WI
orange star4.6 • 4,618
7808 W Layton Avenue Greenfield, WI 53220
View restaurantnext
AJ Bombers
orange star4.3 • 3,881
1247 N Water St Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Botanas II Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 3,173
1421 E Howard Ave Milwaukee, WI 53207
View restaurantnext
Onesto
orange star4.5 • 3,074
221 N Broadway Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Mo's A Place for Steaks
orange star4.7 • 2,805
720 N Plankinton Ave Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurantnext
The Knick - 1030 e juneau ave
orange star4.3 • 2,487
1030 e juneau ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brown Deer
Brookfield
review star
Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)
Cudahy
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Menomonee Falls
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
New Berlin
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Thiensville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Oak Creek
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Waukesha
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Muskego
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston