Ceviche in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve ceviche

C-Viche - Shorewood

4330 N Oakland ave, Shorewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ceviche Vegeterian$15.00
More about C-Viche - Shorewood
KIN by Rice n Roll

7484 West State Street, Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Dip Dip - Salmon Ceviche$13.00
(GF/RAW)with lime dressing, scallion, cilantro, rice powder
More about KIN by Rice n Roll
BelAir Cantina - Water Street

1935 North Water Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ceviche$14.02
Lime cooked shrimp, pico de gallo, arbol oil, tostadas.
More about BelAir Cantina - Water Street
SUSHI

C-viche - Bay View

2165 S Kinnickkinnic ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.6 (781 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche de camaron$25.00
Ceviche of the Day$32.00
Ceviche Clasico$18.00
More about C-viche - Bay View
BelAir Cantina - Wauwatosa

6817 North Avenue, Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ceviche$14.02
Lime cooked shrimp, pico de gallo, arbol oil, tostadas.
More about BelAir Cantina - Wauwatosa
GRILL

Café Corazón - Riverwest

3129 N Bremen St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (1483 reviews)
Takeout
MANGO CEVICHE$9.00
More about Café Corazón - Riverwest
BelAir Cantina - Downer Avenue

2625 N. Downer Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ceviche$14.02
Lime cooked shrimp, pico de gallo, arbol oil, tostadas.
More about BelAir Cantina - Downer Avenue

