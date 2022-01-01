Ceviche in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve ceviche
C-Viche - Shorewood
4330 N Oakland ave, Shorewood
|Ceviche Vegeterian
|$15.00
KIN by Rice n Roll
7484 West State Street, Wauwatosa
|Dip Dip - Salmon Ceviche
|$13.00
(GF/RAW)with lime dressing, scallion, cilantro, rice powder
BelAir Cantina - Water Street
1935 North Water Street, Milwaukee
|Ceviche
|$14.02
Lime cooked shrimp, pico de gallo, arbol oil, tostadas.
SUSHI
C-viche - Bay View
2165 S Kinnickkinnic ave, Milwaukee
|Ceviche de camaron
|$25.00
|Ceviche of the Day
|$32.00
|Ceviche Clasico
|$18.00
BelAir Cantina - Wauwatosa
6817 North Avenue, Wauwatosa
|Ceviche
|$14.02
Lime cooked shrimp, pico de gallo, arbol oil, tostadas.
GRILL
Café Corazón - Riverwest
3129 N Bremen St, Milwaukee
|MANGO CEVICHE
|$9.00