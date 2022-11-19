Cafe Corazon Bay View
307 Reviews
$$
2394 S Kinnickinnic Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53207
Popular Items
STARTERS
QUESADILLA w/ crema
12in flour tortilla with melted cheddar jack cheese Add meat for additional cost
MUSHROOM QUESADILLA
12in flour tortilla with crimini mushrooms, avocado, sautéed corn, and onions, in blend of queso fresco and cheddar jack cheese
**VEGAN MUSHROOM RAGOUT W/ CHIPS**
Cremini mushrooms sautéed in a spicy white wine sauce with onion, garlic, soy chorizo, tomato, sweet corn, and jalapenos, then garnished with cilantro and tomato. Served with tortilla chips (Ask for mild)
TACO DIP W/ CHIPS
House taco dip made with our proprietary spices. Topped with mild red salsa, cheddar, cilantro, and jalapeno. *Contains Dairy*
CHIPS & SALSA
CHIPS SALSA SMALL GUAC
CHIPS SALSA LARGE GUAC
QUESO DIP W/ CHIPS
SALAD/SOUP
AVOCADO SALAD
Mixed greens, red cabbage, tomato and fresh avocado with side of dressing, add meat or vegetarian option for additional charge.
CORAZON ENSALADA
Mixed greens with choice of meat OR vegetarian option, choice of beans with rice, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, lime cilantro crema, cilantro and avocado. Served with chipotle ranch
COMBO ENSALADA
Our Corazon Ensalada with 2 choices of meat/vegetarian option.
VEGAN ENSALADA
Mixed greens with choice of vegan option, black beans, rice, avocado, and sautéed cremini mushrooms. Served with Lime Cumin vinaigrette
HOUSE SALAD
Mixed greens, red cabbage and tomato with choice of lime cumin or chipotle ranch dressing
SOUP CUP
BOWL SOUP
SIDES/TOPPINGS
SAUCES
DESSERTS
BURRITOS
DINNER BURRITO
Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, black OR pinto beans, rice, cheese, avocado, and lime cilantro crema
LUNCH BURRITO
Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, black OR pinto beans, rice, cheese, avocado, and lime cilantro crema
COMBO DINNER BURRITO
Choice of TWO meat OR vegetarian options, black OR pinto beans, rice, cheese, avocado, and lime cilantro crema
COMBO LUNCH BURRITO
Choice of TWO meat OR vegetarian options, black OR pinto beans, rice, cheese, avocado, and lime cilantro crema
BEST BURRITO
Yucatan style pork pibil, rice, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, lime cilantro crema and pinto beans topped with red and green enchilada sauce
WET BURRITO
Our Corazon burrito smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, and lime cilantro crema
LUNCH WET BURRITO
Our Corazon burrito smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, and lime cilantro crema
COMBO WET DINNER BURRITO
Our Corazon burrito smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, and lime cilantro crema
COMBO WET LUNCH BURRITO
Our Corazon burrito smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, and lime cilantro crema
SALMON BURRITO
Grilled salmon with rice, red cabbage, chipotle aioli, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, spring mix, and grilled yellow squash
SEAFOOD DUO BURRITO (No Tilapia)
Tilapia, Shrimp, and Salmon with rice, pico de gallo, spring mix, cheddar jack cheese, chipotle aioli and avacado
LUNCH BEST BURRITO
DIABLO BURRITO
10 oz. GREEN SALSA BOTTLE
Proceeds go to help Corazon employees in these weird times. Order is Frozen
NAKED BURRITOS BOWLS
NAKED DINNER BURRITO
Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, black OR pinto beans, rice, cheese, avocado, and lime cilantro crema
NAKED LUNCH BURRITO
NAKED COMBO DIN BURRITO
NAKED COMBO LNCH BURRITO
NAKED BEST BURRITO
NAKED WET BURRITO
Our Corazon burrito smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, and lime cilantro crema
NAKED LUNCH WET BURRITO
NAKED WET DINNER COMBO BURRITO
NAKED LUNCH COMBO WET BURRITO
NAKED DUO BURRITO (No Tilapia)
Tilapia, Shrimp, and Salmon with rice, pico de gallo, spring mix, cheddar jack cheese, chipotle aioli and avacado
NAKED SALMON BURRITO
NAKED LUNCH SALMON BURRITO
VEGAN NAKED BEST BURRITO
VEGAN NAKED TOFU BURRITO
VEGAN NAKED WET BURRITO
EGG DISHES
CHILAQUILES
Fried strips of corn tortilla smothered in a house red OR green sauce served with (2) eggs any style with cheddar jack cheese, onion, crema, and choice of meat OR vegan option sided with rice and choice of beans
HUEVOS DIVORCIADOS
(2) Eggs any style, one with house red and the other house green separated and sided with tortillas and rice with choice of beans ADD meat OR vegetarian option for additional cost
HUEVOS RANCHEROS
(2) Eggs sunny side up on corn tortillas with red ranchero sauce, sautéed onions, and peppers served with rice and choice of beans ADD meat OR vegetarian option for additional charge
MIGAS
Eggs scrambled with fried strips of corn tortilla and melted cheddar jack cheese; served with rice and choice of beans, and meat OR vegan option
BREAKFAST ENCHILADAS TO GO
2 Corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs and our choice of meat or vegan option topped with house red or green sacue and melted Cheddar cheese served with your choice of side
STEAK N EGGS
Fried strips of corn tortilla smothered in a house red OR green sauce served with (2) eggs any style with cheddar jack cheese, onion, crema, and choice of meat OR vegan option sided with rice and choice of beans
BREAKFAST TACOS
VEGAN BRUNCH
VMT BURRITO
Herb tofu, yellow squash, broccoli, carrots, onions, red and green peppers and mushrooms rolled up in a flour tortilla
VMT WET BURRITO
Herb tofu, yellow squash, broccoli, carrots, onions, red and green peppers and mushrooms rolled up in a flour tortilla. With your choice green or red enchilada sauce
VEGAN CHILAQUILES
FRIED STRIPS OF CORN TORTILLAS SMOTHERED IN OUR HOUSE RED OR GREEN SAUCE, SERVED WITH HERB TOFU, ONION, AND CHOICE OF FEGAN OPTION, RICE, AND BLACK BEANS
VEGAN DIVORCIADOS
HERB TOFU 1/2 WITH RED SAUCE AND 1/2 WITH GREEN SAUCE, SEPARATED BY RICE AND BLACK BEANS ANS SERVED WITH TORTILLAS ADD VEGAN OPTION FOR 3.75
VEGAN TOFU SCRAMBLER
HERB TOFU SCRAMBLE WITH SOY CHORIZO AND SERVED WITH TORTILLAS, RICE AND BLACK BEANS
SANDWICHES
FIESTA BURGER
REDEKER FARMS 1/2 LB BURGER WITH A FRIED EGG, BACON, SHARP CHEDDER CHEESE, JALAPENOS, TOMATO, AND CILANTRO ATOP A TOASTED TELERA ROLL. SERVED WITH CHOICE OF SIDE.
PIG OUT TORTA
PORK PIBIL, BACON, FRIED EGG, PICKLED ONIONS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, CHIPOTLE AIOLI, AND SHARP CHEDDAR CHEESE ON A TOASTED TELERA ROLL. SERVED WITH CHOICE OF SIDE
MONTECRISTO
REDEKER FARMS 1/2 LB BURGER WITH A FRIED EGG, BACON, SHARP CHEDDER CHEESE, JALAPENOS, TOMATO, AND CILANTRO ATOP A TOASTED TELERA ROLL. SERVED WITH CHOICE OF SIDE.
BREAKFAST BURRITOS
BREAKFAST BURRITO
CHOICE OF MEAT OR VEGAN OPTION, 2 SCRAMBLEDS EGGS, BEANS, RICE, CREMA, AND CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE ROLLED UP IN A FLOUR TORTILLA
WET BREAKFAST BURRITO
OUR BREAKFAST BURRITO SMOTHERED IN HOUSE RED SAUCE MELTED CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE AND LIME CILANTRO CREMA
COMBO BREAKFAST BURRITO
CHOICE OF MEAT OR VEGAN OPTION, 2 SCRAMBLEDS EGGS, BEANS, RICE, CREMA, AND CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE ROLLED UP IN A FLOUR TORTILLA
WET COMBO BREAKFAST BURRITO
OUR BREAKFAST BURRITO SMOTHERED IN HOUSE RED SAUCE MELTED CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE AND LIME CILANTRO CREMA
BREAKFAST CHIMICHANGA
OUR BREAKFAST BURRITO SMOTHERED IN HOUSE RED SAUCE MELTED CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE AND LIME CILANTRO CREMA
BREAKFAST TOSTADAS
BREAKFAST TOSTADAS
2 TOSTADA STACKED HIGH WITH EGGS ANY STYLE, RICE, BEANS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, CREMA, AVOCADO, QUESO FRESCO, AND CHOICE OF MEAT OR VEGAN OPTION
ALA BREAKFAST TOSTADA
1 TOSTADA STACKED HIGH WITH EGGS ANY STYLE, RICE, BEANS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, CREMA, AVOCADO, QUESO FRESCO, AND CHOICE OF MEAT OR VEGAN OPTION
BREAKFAST QUESADILLA
BRUNCH SIDES
PANCAKES
EMPANADAS
KIDS
KIDS ENCHILADA
1 enchilada filled with cheese and topped with enchilada sauce and more chese
KIDS TACO
1 taco filled with choice of meat OR vegetarian option. Topped with cheddar cheese. Choice of corn or flour tortilla.
KIDS QUESADILLA
(2) 5" flour tortillas with melted cheddar jack cheese. Add meat for additional cost
TACOS TG
TACO TRUCK DINNER TG
3 tortillas filled with Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, dressed with cilantro, onion, tomato, radish, and queso fresco. Served with rice and choice of beans
LUNCH TACO TRUCK TG
2 tortillas filled with Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, dressed with cilantro, onion, tomato, radish, and queso fresco. Served with rice and choice of beans
TACO BOX TG
5 tacos, choice of tortilla and meat or vegetarian option, topped wiith cilantro, onion, tomato, queso fresco and radish
SALMON TACOS
(2) Flour tortillas filled with grilled salmon, dressed with our house chipotle aioli, red cabbage, lettuce, tomato, and radish. Served with rice and choice of beans
ALA TACO TG
Choice of tortilla filled with Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, dressed with cilantro, onion, tomato, radish, and queso fresco
ENCHILADA/TOSTADAS
TOSTADA PLATE
(2) Tostadas with choice of meat OR vegetarian option and choice of beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, lime cilantro cream, avocado, and queso fresco
SALMON TOSTADAS
(2) Tostadas stacked with grilled salmon, rice, choice of beans, red cabbage, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, avocado, and chipotle aioli
ALA SALMON TOSTADA
Tostada stacked with grilled salmon, rice, choice of beans, red cabbage, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, avocado, and chipotle aioli
ALA ENCHILADA
Corn tortilla filled with choice of meat OR vegetarian option OR cheese and onion topped with house red OR green sauce and melted cheese
ENCHILADAS TG
2 corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat OR vegetarian option. Topped with cheddar cheese and enchilada sauce. Served with rice and choice of beans.
L PLATE/SALADA
LUNCH PLATE
Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, and choice of beans served with a side of rice, lettuce, tomato and choice of tortilla
CORAZON ENSALADA
Mixed greens with choice of meat OR vegetarian option, choice of beans with rice, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, lime cilantro crema, cilantro and avocado. Served with chipotle ranch
COMBO ENSALADA
VEGAN ENSALADA
Mixed greens with choice of vegan option, black beans, rice, avocado, and sautéed cremini mushrooms. Served with Lime Cumin vinaigrette
VEGAN
VEGAN BEST BURRITO
Soy chorizo, yellow squash, broccoli, carrots, red pepper, black beans, rice, and avocado wrapped ina flour tortilla topped with red AND green enchilada sauce
VEGAN ENCHILADAS
(2) Corn tortillas filled with your choice of vegan options topped with house red OR green sauce. Served with rice and black beans
VEGAN ENSALADA
Mixed greens with choice of vegan option, black beans, rice, avocado, and sautéed cremini mushrooms. Served with Lime Cumin vinaigrette
VEGAN COMBO ENSALADA
Mixed greens with choice of vegan option, black beans, rice, avocado, and sautéed cremini mushrooms. Served with Lime Cumin vinaigrette
VEGAN MUSHROOM RAGOUT
Cremini mushrooms sautéed in a spicy white wine sauce with onion, garlic, soy chorizo, tomato, sweet corn, and jalapenos, then garnished with cilantro and tomato. Served with tortilla chips (Ask for mild)
ALA VEGAN TACO
Corn tortilla filled with your choice of vegan options, black beans, cilantro, radish, onion, and tomato
VEGAN BURRITO
Our Vegan burrito with your choice of vegan protein with rice, black beans, and avocado.
VEGAN WET BURRITO
Our Vegan burrito with your choice of vegan protein with rice, black beans, and avocado. With your choice of red or green enchilada sauce.
VEGAN TACO PLATE LUNCH
(2) Corn tortillas filled with your choice of vegan options, black beans, cilantro, radish, onion, and tomato paired with a mixed green salad, with avocado, red cabbage, tomato, radish and our lime cumin vinaigrette on this side
VMT BURRITO
Herb tofu, yellow squash, broccoli, carrots, onions, red and green peppers and mushrooms rolled up in a flour tortilla
VMT WET BURRITO
Herb tofu, yellow squash, broccoli, carrots, onions, red and green peppers and mushrooms rolled up in a flour tortilla. With your choice green or red enchilada sauce
ALA VEGAN ENCHILADA
Corn tortilla filled with your choice of vegan option topped with house red OR green sauce
VEGAN TACO PLATE DINNER TG
(3) Corn tortillas filled with your choice of vegan options, black beans, cilantro, radish, onion, and tomato paired with a mixed green salad, with avocado, red cabbage, tomato, radish and our lime cumin vinaigrette on this side
DRINK MIXES
CORAZON MARGARITA MIX
1 Liter of House Margarita Mix Just Add Tequila
CORAZON MARGARITA MIX AND TORO TEQUILLA LTR
1 Liter Margarita Mix W/ 1 Liter Bottle of Toro
CORAZON MARGARITA MIX AND MI CAMPO LTR
1 Liter House Margarita Mix w/ 100% Blue Agave Mi Campo Reposado
MICHILADA KIT AND A 6 PACK TECATE
Our Delicious Michelada mix w/ 6 pack Tecate ~Mix Comes Frozen~ ~Contains Shellfish~
MIMOSA KIT WITH CHAMPAGNE
1 Bottle Champagne w/ OJ
CASAMIGOS MARGARITA PAIR
GREEN SALSA BOTTLE
MEAT STICKS
PICKLES
ENTREES TG
LUNCH TACO PLATE TG
2 tortillas filled with Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, dressed with cilantro, onion, tomato, radish, and queso fresco. Served with rice and choice of beans
TACO TRUCK DINNER TG
3 tortillas filled with Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, dressed with cilantro, onion, tomato, radish, and queso fresco. Served with rice and choice of beans
ENCHILADAS TG
TACO BOX TG
5 tacos, choice of tortilla and meat or vegetarian option, topped wiith cilantro, onion, tomato, queso fresco and radish
SPECIALS
CEVICHE TOSTADAS
Shrimp marinated in lime juice tossed with onion, cilantro, tomatillo, garlic, jalapeno. Topped with avocado and radish. Served with chips. *Consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase your risk of foodborne illness*
10 oz. GREEN SALSA BOTTLE
Proceeds go to help Corazon employees in these weird times. Order is Frozen
NACHO BAR TO GO
Our nachos for gameday or any event. Mix it all together for one big plate or build them individually. Comes with your choice of meat or vegetarian protein and beans. Queso, red and green Salsa, crema, and a big bag of chips. Serves 4-6.
DIABLO BURRITO
Our dinner sized burrito filled with choice of black -or- pinto beans, steak, shrimp, avocado, cheddar, crema and rice. Topped with a firey diablo sauce and extra cheese and crema.
PASTOR TACO PLATE SPECIAL
3 Shrimp Tacos Tossed with Tomato, Onion, Pineapple, and House Red Sauce. Topped with Chipotle Aioli, Garnished with Cilantro. Choice of Tortilla, Served with Side of Malanga (Taro) Chips.
