Pepperoni pizza in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve pepperoni pizza

Flour Girl and Flame image

 

Flour Girl and Flame

8121 W National Ave, West Allis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hot Honey Wings (8 pieces)$11.00
Wood fired wings, Flour Girl hot honey (local honey, fermented pepper mash from A&M Organics), side of house peppercorn ranch.
Corn Star$20.00
Garlic cream sauce (contains gluten), Wisconsin mozzarella, Nueske's Black Pepper Bacon, Alsum Farm's Sweet Corn, Pepper Rich Farm's Hoop House Peppers, local honey drizzle and arugula
Kale Caesar$9.00
Kale greens blend, brussel sprouts, shredded carrots, house focaccia croutons, lemon, fresh grate of parmesan, Caesar vinaigrette. Dressing served on side.
More about Flour Girl and Flame
MobCraft Beer image

 

MobCraft Beer

505 S 5th St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (184 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Orange Sour 4-pack cans$20.00
One time special brew for our Sour Society members. Barrel aged sour stout with orange peel and cacao nibs.
Ahopalypse 4-pack cans$11.00
Embracing the haze, we find ourselves in a prehistoric era dodging juicy hop meteorites as bitter dinos fight for survival. Hazy, juicy, citrusy - we raise a glass of this hazy IPA to honor these fallen creatures.
6.7% ABV
Padishah Mixed Pack 2021 4-pack cans$20.00
4 new 2021 Padishah variants are included in this mixed pack.
Padishah, Padishah Buffalo Trace, Padishah Central Standard, and Padishah Old Fitzgerald. 11% ABV
More about MobCraft Beer
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS

Beto's Pizza Milwaukee

1234 S Cesar E Chavez Dr, Milwaukke

Avg 4.4 (961 reviews)
Takeout
14" Build Your Own Pizza$15.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza
18" Build Your Own Pizza$19.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza
12" Build Your Own Pizza$12.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza
More about Beto's Pizza Milwaukee

