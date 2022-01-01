Pepperoni pizza in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve pepperoni pizza
Flour Girl and Flame
8121 W National Ave, West Allis
|Hot Honey Wings (8 pieces)
|$11.00
Wood fired wings, Flour Girl hot honey (local honey, fermented pepper mash from A&M Organics), side of house peppercorn ranch.
|Corn Star
|$20.00
Garlic cream sauce (contains gluten), Wisconsin mozzarella, Nueske's Black Pepper Bacon, Alsum Farm's Sweet Corn, Pepper Rich Farm's Hoop House Peppers, local honey drizzle and arugula
|Kale Caesar
|$9.00
Kale greens blend, brussel sprouts, shredded carrots, house focaccia croutons, lemon, fresh grate of parmesan, Caesar vinaigrette. Dressing served on side.
MobCraft Beer
505 S 5th St, Milwaukee
|Chocolate Orange Sour 4-pack cans
|$20.00
One time special brew for our Sour Society members. Barrel aged sour stout with orange peel and cacao nibs.
|Ahopalypse 4-pack cans
|$11.00
Embracing the haze, we find ourselves in a prehistoric era dodging juicy hop meteorites as bitter dinos fight for survival. Hazy, juicy, citrusy - we raise a glass of this hazy IPA to honor these fallen creatures.
6.7% ABV
|Padishah Mixed Pack 2021 4-pack cans
|$20.00
4 new 2021 Padishah variants are included in this mixed pack.
Padishah, Padishah Buffalo Trace, Padishah Central Standard, and Padishah Old Fitzgerald. 11% ABV
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS
Beto's Pizza Milwaukee
1234 S Cesar E Chavez Dr, Milwaukke
|14" Build Your Own Pizza
|$15.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza
|18" Build Your Own Pizza
|$19.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza
|12" Build Your Own Pizza
|$12.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza