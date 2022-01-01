Pork belly in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve pork belly
More about The National Cafe & Takeaway
The National Cafe & Takeaway
839 W National Ave, Milwaukee
|Pork Belly Bahn Miì
|$13.50
Seasoned Pork Belly on a Baguette topped with Jicama slaw, jalapenos, cilantro and sriracha mayo.
More about Company Brewing - Riverwest
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Company Brewing - Riverwest
735 E Center St, Milwaukee
|BRUNCH PORK BELLY BENEDICT
|$13.00
Pork Belly, Miso Hollandaise, Leek Micro Greens, English Muffin, Poached Eggs
More about Three Lions Pub - TLP Milwaukee, WI
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Three Lions Pub - TLP Milwaukee, WI
4515 N OAKLAND AVE, SHOREWOOD
|Pork Belly Bites
|$13.00
Crispy pork belly bites. Tossed in your choice of sauce.Buffalo | BBQ | Honey Habanero | Lion's Dry Rub | O Sauce | Sweet Chili
More about Engine Company No. 3
TAPAS
Engine Company No. 3
217 W National Ave, Milwaukee
|Argentinian Pork Belly
|$15.00
house confit Maple Creek Farms pork belly | roasted garlic mashed potatoes | chimichurri | 3Brothers Farm poached egg (1) *gf*
More about Crossroads Collective - Milwaukee's Foodiest Food Hall
Crossroads Collective - Milwaukee's Foodiest Food Hall
2238 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee
|Beer Braised Pork Belly
|$14.00
A skewer featuring pork belly confit braised in New Barons All Work and No Play IPA, pickled red onion, and nopales kimchee.
|Pork Belly- Mole Rojo
|$18.00
A rice bowl featuring crispy pork belly, pickled onions, avocado, and tomatoes.
More about Bavette - Third Ward, Milwaukee
Bavette - Third Ward, Milwaukee
217 North Broadway Street, Milwaukee
|Pork Belly Bahn Mi
|$16.00
With miso sriracha aioli, pickled cucumber and carrot
More about Midtown Grill - 8913 W. North Ave.
Midtown Grill - 8913 W. North Ave.
8913 W. NORTH AVE, WAUWATOSA
|Pork Belly Sweet Potato Power Hash
|$14.50