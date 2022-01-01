Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve pork belly

The National Cafe & Takeaway image

 

The National Cafe & Takeaway

839 W National Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (1270 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork Belly Bahn Miì$13.50
Seasoned Pork Belly on a Baguette topped with Jicama slaw, jalapenos, cilantro and sriracha mayo.
More about The National Cafe & Takeaway
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Company Brewing - Riverwest

735 E Center St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (910 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BRUNCH PORK BELLY BENEDICT$13.00
Pork Belly, Miso Hollandaise, Leek Micro Greens, English Muffin, Poached Eggs
More about Company Brewing - Riverwest
Three Lions Pub image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Three Lions Pub - TLP Milwaukee, WI

4515 N OAKLAND AVE, SHOREWOOD

Avg 4.3 (862 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Belly Bites$13.00
Crispy pork belly bites. Tossed in your choice of sauce.Buffalo | BBQ | Honey Habanero | Lion's Dry Rub | O Sauce | Sweet Chili
More about Three Lions Pub - TLP Milwaukee, WI
Item pic

TAPAS

Engine Company No. 3

217 W National Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (1248 reviews)
Takeout
Argentinian Pork Belly$15.00
house confit Maple Creek Farms pork belly | roasted garlic mashed potatoes | chimichurri | 3Brothers Farm poached egg (1) *gf*
More about Engine Company No. 3
Crossroads Collective image

 

Crossroads Collective - Milwaukee's Foodiest Food Hall

2238 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 5 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beer Braised Pork Belly$14.00
A skewer featuring pork belly confit braised in New Barons All Work and No Play IPA, pickled red onion, and nopales kimchee.
Pork Belly- Mole Rojo$18.00
A rice bowl featuring crispy pork belly, pickled onions, avocado, and tomatoes.
More about Crossroads Collective - Milwaukee's Foodiest Food Hall
Bavette image

 

Bavette - Third Ward, Milwaukee

217 North Broadway Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Belly Bahn Mi$16.00
With miso sriracha aioli, pickled cucumber and carrot
More about Bavette - Third Ward, Milwaukee
Midtown Grill image

 

Midtown Grill - 8913 W. North Ave.

8913 W. NORTH AVE, WAUWATOSA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Belly Sweet Potato Power Hash$14.50
More about Midtown Grill - 8913 W. North Ave.
4f752e15-10f1-40f9-b6e2-a59ead4b39cc image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

La Merenda

125 E National Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (1026 reviews)
Takeout
Argentinian Style Pork Belly$14.00
Maple Creek Farm Grilled Pork Belly Confit with Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, finished with Chimichurri Sauce.
*GF
More about La Merenda

