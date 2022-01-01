La Merenda
1,026 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Take out orders available Mon-Fri 11a-8:30p & Sat 5p-8:30p
Location
125 E National Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53204
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette
4.8 • 215
135 East National Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53204
View restaurant