La Merenda

1,026 Reviews

$$

125 E National Ave

Milwaukee, WI 53204

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Empanadas
Butter Chicken
Empanadas Vegetarianas

Cold Items

Local Cheese Plate

Local Cheese Plate

$9.00

A selection of 3 Local Cheeses along with Roasted Kalamata Olives and Troubadour Bakery Bread. *GF upon request

La Merenda Salad

La Merenda Salad

$10.00

Local Arugula, Sartori Gorgonzola Dolcina Cheese, Roasted Hazelnuts, and Braised Cherries with Cherry Ginger Vinaigrette on the side. *GF *Vegetarian *Vegan upon request

Pistachio Salad

Pistachio Salad

$10.00

Local Arugula, Candied Pistachios, and Sartori Gorgonzola Dolcina Cheese with Pistachio Vinaigrette on the side *GF *Vegetarian *Vegan upon request

Prosciutto Salad

Prosciutto Salad

$11.00

Local Arugula, Roasted Pistachios, Sartori Gorgonzola Dolcina Cheese, and La Quercia Prosciutto with Pistachio Vinaigrette on the side *GF

Hot Items

Truffled Potato Skins

Truffled Potato Skins

$7.00

Fried Local Potato Skins topped with Local Parmesan Cheese and Urbani Truffle Oil *GF *Vegetarian *Vegan upon request

Beef Empanadas

Beef Empanadas

$10.00

Savory Fried Cornmeal Pastry stuffed with House Smoked Grass-Fed Beef, Clock Shadow Creamery Queso Menonita, and Papas Chorreadas. Served with Aji Dipping Sauce 4pc per order *GF

Empanadas Vegetarianas

Empanadas Vegetarianas

$8.00

Savory Fried Pastry stuffed with Local Sweet Potato, Driftless Organics Chili Beans, Local Squash, Grilled Sweet Corn, and Sofrito. Served with Aji Dipping Sauce 4pc per order *GF *Vegan

Goat Cheese Curds

Goat Cheese Curds

$10.00

LaClare Farms Goat Cheese Curds simmered in a Tia Paquita Chorizo Cream Sauce with Troubadour Crostini *Vegetarian upon request

Sauteed Spinach

Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

Local Spinach Sauteed with Garlic, and topped with Local Parmesan Cheese *GF *Vegetarian

Local Mushroom Risotto

Local Mushroom Risotto

$9.00

Risotto made with Chicken Stock, Local Parmesan Cheese, and River Valley Ranch Mushrooms, topped with Gremolata. *GF *Vegetarian upon request

Gnocchi d' Autunno

$12.00

Local seasonal vegetables with Housemade Gnocchi tossed in a porcini masala cream Sauce, topped with Shaved Pleasant Ridge Reserve Cheese and pecans.

Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$12.00

Prairie Folk Farm Chicken in an Indian Style Curry made with Cream, Ginger, Garlic, and Turmeric topped with Tomato, Cilantro, and Cashews. Served with White Rice *GF

Sambal Goreng Udang

Sambal Goreng Udang

$13.00

Gulf Shrimp (4pc) sauteed with Garlic, Ginger, Sambal Chili Paste, Tomatoes and Coconut Milk served over Coconut Mashed Igl Farms Potatoes *GF *Pescatarian

Veg Sambal

Veg Sambal

$12.00

Sautéed Seasonal Vegetables with Garlic, Ginger, Sambal Chili Paste, Tomatoes and Coconut Milk served over Coconut Mashed Igl Farms Potatoes *GF *Vegan

Chorizo y Patatas Bravas

Chorizo y Patatas Bravas

$10.00

Fried Igl Farms Potatoes tossed in Spicy Bravas Sauce topped with Garlic Aioli and Tia Paquita smoked chorizo *GF

Patatas Bravas (Vegetarian)

Patatas Bravas (Vegetarian)

$7.00

Fried Igl Farms potatoes tossed in Spicy Bravas Sauce topped with Garlic Aioli *GF *Vegetarian *Vegan upon request

Argentinian Style Beef

Argentinian Style Beef

$19.00

Grilled Wisconsin Meadows Beef Tenderloin over Garlic Mashed Potatoes with House Chimichurri *gf

Argentinian Style Pork Belly

Argentinian Style Pork Belly

$14.00

Maple Creek Farm Grilled Pork Belly Confit with Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, finished with Chimichurri Sauce. *GF

Seared Trout

Seared Trout

$15.00

Seared Rushing Waters Trout in Ginger-Miso Dashi with Turtle Creek Broccoli and River Valley Ranch Mushrooms served with a side of White Rice *GF

Gambas al Ajillo

Gambas al Ajillo

$13.00

4pc Gulf White Shrimp sauteed in Olive Oil with Garlic and Red Pepper Flakes. Served with Troubadour Bakery Bread and Lemon. *GF upon request (i.e. no bread)

Moroccan Goat

Moroccan Goat

$15.00

local goat braised in Moroccan spices over saffron-scented pearl couscous with chopped dates, and topped with harissa, and garlic lemon cilantro yogurt

Lamb Bolognese

Lamb Bolognese

$15.00

Local Lamb Bolognese and River Valley Ranch Mushrooms over Housemade Gnocchi with House Smoked Goat's Milk Ricotta Salata

Duck Leg Confit Poutine

Duck Leg Confit Poutine

$14.00

IGL Farm Russet Fries with Maple Leaf Farms Duck Confit, LaClare Goat Cheese Curds, and Duck Gravy. *GF

Ram Don

$16.00

Organic grass-fed beef tenderloin and udon noodles sauteed with a medley of vegetables and a spicy ram don sauce: garlic, brown sugar, mirin, sesame oil, ginger, and soy sauce.

Veg Ram Don

$11.00

Udon noodles sauteed with a medley of vegetables and a spicy ram don sauce: garlic, brown sugar, mirin, sesame oil, ginger, and soy sauce.

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Extra Rice

$0.75

Dessert To Go

Car Bomb Cake

Car Bomb Cake

$6.00

Chocolate cake soaked in Guiness, and Bailey's topped with Jameson Cream Cheese Frosting *9" Round ($45) and Half Sheet ($75) cakes available for pre-order; please call 414-389-0125. Minimum 48 hours notice required.

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$6.00

White Cake soaked in a combination of Coconut Milk, Heavy Cream, and Sweetened Condensed Milk with Whipped Cream Frosting topped with fresh Strawberries. *9" Round ($35) and Half Sheet ($50) cakes available for pre-order; please call 414-389-0125. Minimum 48 hours notice required.

Wine To Go (Price Listed Reflects 50% Off)

***Prices listed already reflect 50% off***
Truchard Pinot Noir, 2020

Truchard Pinot Noir, 2020

$21.00Out of stock

100% Pinot Noir - Los Carneros, California

Decero Malbec, 2018

Decero Malbec, 2018

$19.00

100% Malbec - Mendoza, Argentina

Borsao, Tres Picos, 2018

Borsao, Tres Picos, 2018

$17.00

Grenacha - Campo de Borgia, Spain

Clos Gebrat, Vinicola de Priorat, 2020

Clos Gebrat, Vinicola de Priorat, 2020

$21.00

Garnache - Carignan - Merlot - Cabernet Sauvignon - Syrah Taragona, Spain

Easton, Amador County Zinfandel, 2015

Easton, Amador County Zinfandel, 2015

$20.00

100% Zinfandel - Plymouth, California

E. Guigal, Gigondas, 2018

E. Guigal, Gigondas, 2018

$32.50

Grenache / Syrah / Mourvedre Gigondas, Rhone, France

Tommasi, Ripasso, 2016

Tommasi, Ripasso, 2016

$25.00

Vapolicella (Corvina Veronese - Rondinella - Corvinone) Valoplicella, Italy

Trione, Alexander Valley Henry's Blend, 2019

Trione, Alexander Valley Henry's Blend, 2019

$39.00

Bordeaux Blend - Alexander Valley, California

Robert Sinskey Vineyards POV, 2014

Robert Sinskey Vineyards POV, 2014

$50.00

Merlot - Cabernet Sauvignon - Petit Verdot - Tannat - Los Carneros, California

Gianni Gagliardo Nebbiolo, 2015

Gianni Gagliardo Nebbiolo, 2015

$42.50

Nebbiolo - Barolo, Italy

Karl Erbes, Ürsiger Würzgarten, Riesling, 2019

Karl Erbes, Ürsiger Würzgarten, Riesling, 2019

$17.00

Riesling - Kabinett, Germany

Foris Pinot Gris 2021 Btl

Foris Pinot Gris 2021 Btl

$19.00

Pinot Gris - Willamette Valley, Oregon

Mount Riley Sauvignon Blanc, 2021

Mount Riley Sauvignon Blanc, 2021

$17.00

Sauvignon Blanc - Marlborough, New Zealand

Manoella Field Blend, 2018

Manoella Field Blend, 2018

$18.00

Field Blend - Douro Valley, Portugal

Terre Rouge, Viognier, 2017

Terre Rouge, Viognier, 2017

$18.00

Viognier - Plymouth, California

Buehler Chardonnay, 2018

Buehler Chardonnay, 2018

$19.00

Chardonnay - Russian River Valley, California

Little James' Basket Press, 2020

Little James' Basket Press, 2020

$17.00

Viognier - Sauvignon Blanc - St Cosme, France

Valdesil Montenovo Godello 2020

Valdesil Montenovo Godello 2020

$19.00

Chardonnay - Sauvignon Blanc - Macabeo - Requena, Spain

Château D'Epire, Savennières, 2016

Château D'Epire, Savennières, 2016

$27.00Out of stock

Chenin Blanc - Anjou, Loire, France

Villa Wolf, Wachenheimer Belz 2012

Villa Wolf, Wachenheimer Belz 2012

$32.00

Riesling - Pfalz, Germany

Gruet Blanc de Noirs, Sparkling

Gruet Blanc de Noirs, Sparkling

$18.00

Methode Champoenoise, American Sparkling Wine - New Mexico

Minuty Cotes De Provence Still Rose

$15.00

Gruet Rose BTL

$21.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Take out orders available Mon-Fri 11a-8:30p & Sat 5p-8:30p

Location

125 E National Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53204

