Steny's Tavern & Grill
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
We are Milwaukee’s #1 Sports bar! Steny’s is a family owned bar and restaurant that has been a Milwaukee icon since 1985. We are known for our T.B. chicken wings, great beer selection, our Award Winning Bloody Mary and lively atmosphere. Join us for one Wisconsin sports game and you won’t want to be anywhere else!
800 South 2nd Street, Milwaukee, WI 53204
