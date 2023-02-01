Restaurant header imageView gallery

Steny's Tavern & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

800 South 2nd Street

Milwaukee, WI 53204

Order Again

Popular Items

Chili Cheese Fries
Reuben Rolls

Appetizers

App Platter

$24.99

A generous platter consisting of our baked spin & art dip w/ tortilla chips, chicken tenders, hand wrapped mozzarella sticks, cheese curds, & onion rings. Accompanied w/ ranch, chipotle ranch, marinara & BBQ sauce for dipping

Bacon Chz Mac

$12.99

BBQ Pork Mac

$12.99

Big Pretzel

$13.99

Milwaukee Pretzel Company pretzel butter brushed & topped w/ salt. Baked until warm & served w/ our house blanco cheese sauce.

Buffalo Mac

$12.99

Cheese Fries

$7.99

Cheesy Bread

$6.99
Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.99

Served w/ a side of ranch | PRO TIP: Add a side of Steny’s signature wing sauces for $0.75 for dipping!

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.99

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Chips/ Guac/ Salsa

$7.99
Crab Rangoon Dip

Crab Rangoon Dip

$12.99

A sweetened mixture of cream cheese, sour cream, scallions & imitation crab. Baked w/ parmesan & fontina cheese then topped w/ scallions. Served w/ fresh fried wonton chips & sweet thai chili sauce.

Curds 1/2 Pound

$8.99

Served w/ chipotle ranch

Curds 1 Pound

$17.99

Served w/ chipotle ranch

Full Order Nacho

$16.99

Tortilla chips topped w/ melted cheddar-jack cheese, house Blanco cheese sauce, black beans, tomato, black olives, raw onion & pickled jalapeños. Served w/ sides of fresh salsa verde, sour cream & guac. Add meat: Taco Beef, Chicken, Chorizo, Mississippi Beef or Pulled Pork for $2.50.

Half Order Nacho

$10.99

Tortilla chips topped w/ melted cheddar-jack cheese, house Blanco cheese sauce, black beans, tomato, black olives, raw onion & pickled jalapeños. Served w/ sides of fresh salsa verde, sour cream & guac. Add meat: Taco Beef, Chicken, Chorizo, Mississippi Beef or Pulled Pork for $2.50.

Jalapeño Popper Dip

$12.99

A baked blend of cream cheese, sour cream & chipotle sauce mixed w/ cheddar cheese, scallions, bacon pieces & diced jalapeños. Served w/ tortilla chips & a side of salsa verde.

Jerk Chicken Dip

$12.99

A baked blend of cream cheese, sour cream, jerk seasoning, pineapple, our house mild sauce, caramelized onion & diced chicken. Topped w/ pepper-jack cheese & fresh cilantro. Served w/ toasted naan.

Loaded Tots

$8.99

A mound of tater tots smothered in our house blanco cheese sauce. Topped w/ bacon pieces & scallions. Served w/ a side of sour cream.

Mound Of Fries

$5.99

Mozz Sticks

$8.99+

Topped w/ parmesan cheese & served w/ marinara.

OG Mac

$9.99

Onion Ring Basket

$7.99

Served w/ chipotle ranch or BBQ sauce

Quesadilla

$9.99

Grilled 12” flour tortilla loaded with cheddar-jack cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato & fresh salsa verde. Add chicken, chorizo, taco beef, pulled pork or shredded Mississippi beef for $2.99.

Reuben Rolls

Reuben Rolls

$12.99+

Slow braised angus corned beef, swiss bits & sauerkraut & served w/ a side of 1000 island

Spin & Art Dip

$12.99

A baked thick & creamy medley of chopped baby spinach, artichoke hearts, cream cheese, sour cream & parmesan cheese. Served w/ tortilla chips & toasted baguette.

Tot Basket

$5.99

Wings

6 Wings

$8.00

12 Wings

$16.00

18 Wings

$24.00

24 Wings

$32.00

Pizzas

Steny Special Pizza

$15.99+

Cheese, sausage, mushroom, onion.

Steny Stix

$12.99

Our 12" keto cauliflower crust topped w/ a butter garlic base & mozzarella cheese. Cut into shareable stix & served w/ sides of ranch, marinara & blanco cheese sauce.

Super Deluxe Pizza

$17.99+

Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper & black olives.

Dill Pickle Pizza

Dill Pickle Pizza

$16.99+

Pickle brine base topped w/ mozzarella cheese, dill pickle coins, bacon, dilly cream cheese chunks & fresh dill.

Crab Rangoon Pizza

Crab Rangoon Pizza

$16.99+

House made crab rangoon dip base topped w/ mozzarella, shredded fontina & parmesan cheese. Finished w/ wonton pieces, scallions & a sweet thai chili sauce drizzle.

BYO Pizza

$11.99+

POM

$16.99+Out of stock

Flatbread Special

$12.99

Handhelds

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Grilled or crispy chicken w/ your choice of cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato & chipotle ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla. Sub the chipotle ranch for a wing sauce for 50 cents!

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Blackened Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Cajun dusted blackened chicken breast w/ guacamole, salsa verde, shredded romaine lettuce & cheddar-jack cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

Chipotle Turkey Wrap

$14.99

Thinly sliced turkey breast, sautéed jalapeños, thick cut bacon, cheddar, pepper-jack & chipotle mayo wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ lettuce and tomato.

Steny's Fried Chicken Sandwich

Steny's Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Breaded fried chicken filet served on a toasted brioche bun topped w/ pickles, shredded lettuce & Steny’s house made bloody mary aioli. Garnished w/ a pickle & olive.

Chipotle Turkey Panini

$14.99

Thinly sliced turkey breast, sautéed jalapeños, thick cut bacon, cheddar, pepper-jack & chipotle mayo pressed on sourdough bread.

Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese

$14.99

Pepper-jack, cheddar, creamy bacon jalapeño popper dip, thick cut bacon & sautéed jalapeños on pressed sourdough. Make it vegetarian w/ no bacon!

Cuban

$14.99

Slow braised pulled pork, ham, swiss, pickles & dijonnaise dressing on a pressed hoagie style bun.

Bánh Mì

Bánh Mì

$14.99

Pulled pork simmered in sweet brown sauce, cilantro, cucumber, jalapeño, pickled carrot w/ daikon & sriracha aioli on stirato style bread.

BBQ Mac Daddy

BBQ Mac Daddy

$14.99

BBQ pork topped w/ our house mac & cheese & a beer-battered onion ring. Served on a toasted pretzel bun.

Greek Beef

Greek Beef

$15.99

Mississippi style shredded beef sautéed with green & red bell peppers, mushrooms, hot giardiniera & melted pepper-jack cheese. Finished w/ house made tzatziki on a toasted hoagie style bun.

Candied Bacon BLT

$14.99

Thick cut regular bacon & candied bacon, shredded romaine, basil aioli & sliced tomatoes served on toasted multigrain bread.

Red Wine Braised Beef Sandwich

Red Wine Braised Beef Sandwich

$14.99

Red wine slow braised beef shoulder, fontina cheese & caramelized onion pressed on a stirato style bread.

Philly

$14.99

Mississippi-style shredded beef topped w/ green & red bell peppers & onion. Topped w/ house blanco cheese sauce & served on a hoagie style bun.

Reuben

$14.99

House braised Guinness black angus corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese & house 1000 island on toasted marbled rye.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

1/2 pound Montreal seasoned chicken breast topped w/ fontina cheese, shredded romaine lettuce, tomato & garlic aioli on a toasted brioche bun.

Classic Club

$13.99

Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted white bread

Classic BLT

$9.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted white bread

Ham & Cheese

$7.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

G-Thang Wrap

$14.99

Caesar Wrap

$14.99

Burgers

Pub Burger

$14.99

Topped w/ swiss and cheddar cheese, thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato & finished with an onion ring.

Tex Mex

$14.99

Topped w/ thick cut bacon, pepper-jack cheese, guacamole, roasted jalapeño aioli & pico de gallo.

Smokehouse

Smokehouse

$13.99

BBQ seasoned patty topped w/ candied bacon, house blanco cheese sauce & pickled red onions on a pretzel bun.

Steny's Big Mack

$12.99

Topped w/ cheddar cheese, red onion, lettuce & house 1000 island sauce.

Mush/Swiss Patty Melt

$13.99

Topped w/ sautéed mushrooms, swiss cheese, caramelized onions & roasted garlic aioli on toasted marbled rye.

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$12.99

House turkey burger patty w/ dill topped w/ lettuce, tomato, cucumber, raw onion, melted fontina cheese & house made tzatziki on a toasted brioche bun.

BYO Burger

$9.99

Start with a juicy steak patty & toasted bun of your choice. Add your choice of cheese & any favorite toppings for additional charge

Salad

Chicken Caprese

Chicken Caprese

$14.99

Spring mix & romaine lettuce tossed in balsamic dressing w/ grape tomatoes & fresh basil. Topped w/ grilled chicken, avocado, fresh mozzarella, tomato wedges & a drizzle of balsamic reduction.

G-Thang

G-Thang

$14.99

Chopped romaine lettuce, cabbage, shredded carrots & cucumber tossed in sesame ginger dressing. Topped w/ avocado, tortilla strips & a grilled chicken breast drizzled w/ our signature sweet & spicy garlic sauce.

Caesar

$9.99

Chopped romaine lettuce tossed w/ shaved parmesan, savory croutons & house caesar dressing.

Side Caesar

$3.99

House Salad

$7.99

Spring mix topped w/ cucumbers, tomatoes & shredded carrots w/ your choice of dressing.

Side House Salad

$3.99

Chicken Breast

$7.99

Soup

Cup Chicken Noodle

$3.99

Bowl Chicken Noodle

$4.99

Cup Chili

$4.99

Bowl Chili

$5.99

Loaded Chili Bowl

$9.99

House-made chili topped w/ onions, jalapeños & cheddar cheese. Served w/ a side of sour cream & tortilla chips.

Cup Seasonal Soup

$3.99

Bowl Seasonal Soup

$4.99

Soup W/ Meal

Soup B4 Meal

Sides

Celery

$0.50

Carrots

$0.50

Side Avocado

$1.75

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Veggies

$2.50

Mac N Cheese Side

$4.00

Kettle Chips

$2.00

BLT Pasta Salad

$2.50

Pretzel Roll

$0.99

Naan Bread

$2.00

Spin Bread

$2.00

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Wonton Chips

$2.00

Egg

$0.99

Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

2oz 1000 Island

$0.50

4oz 1000 Island

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

2oz Marinara

$0.50

4oz Marinara

$0.99

Chip Ranch

$0.50

Sweet Thai Chili

$0.50

Aioli

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Chip Mayo

$0.50

Small Wing Sauce

$0.50

Large Wing Sauce

$1.00

2oz Blanco

$0.75

4oz Blanco

$1.50

2oz Guac

$0.99

4oz Guac

$1.99

2oz Salsa

$0.50

4oz Salsa

$0.99

Aus Jus

$0.50

2oz. Salad Dressings

$0.50

2oz Tzatziki

$0.50

Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Sprite

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Pineapple Juice

$2.25

Redbull

$4.50

Yellow Redbull

$4.50

SF Redbull

$4.50

Watermelon Redbull

$4.50

Seltzer

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Rootbeer

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Coffee

$1.75

Grapefruit Juice

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.50

Sour

$2.00

Employee Redbull

$2.00

Employee SF Redbull

$2.00

Employee Yellow Redbull

$2.00

Employee Watermln Redbull

$2.00

Hats

Stenys Hat

$35.00

Stenys Beanie

$30.00

Stenys Tee

Small Stenys Tee

$20.00

Medium Stenys Tee

$20.00

Large Stenys Tee

$20.00

XL Stenys Tee

$20.00

XXL Stenys Tee

$20.00

3XL Stenys Tee

$20.00

Polarbear Tee

Small Polarbear Tee

$20.00

Medium Polarbear Tee

$20.00

Large Polarbear Tee

$20.00

XL Polarbear Tee

$20.00

XXL Polarbear Tee

$20.00

3XL Polarbear Tee

$20.00

Polarbear 3/4 Sleeve

Small Polarbear 3/4 Sleeve

$30.00

Medium Polarbear 3/4 Sleeve

$30.00

Large Polarbear 3/4 Sleeve

$30.00

XL Polarbear 3/4 Sleeve

$30.00

XXL Polarbear 3/4 Sleeve

$30.00

3XL Polarbear 3/4 Sleeve

$30.00

Tank Top

Small Tank Top

$20.00

Medium Tank Top

$20.00

Large Tank Top

$20.00

XL Tank Top

$20.00

XXL Tank Top

$20.00

3XL Tank Top

$20.00

Crop Top

Small Crop Top

$15.00

Medium Crop Top

$15.00

Large Crop Top

$15.00

XL Crop Top

$15.00

XXL Crop Top

$15.00

3XL Crop Top

$15.00

Stenys Crew Neck

Small Stenys Crew Neck

$40.00

Medium Stenys Crew Neck

$40.00

Large Stenys Crew Neck

$40.00

XL Stenys Crew Neck

$40.00

XXL Stenys Crew Neck

$40.00

3XL Stenys Crew Neck

$40.00

Stenys Dri-Fit Hoodie

Small Stenys Dri-Fit Hoodie

$45.00

Medium Stenys Dri-Fit Hoodie

$45.00

Large Stenys Dri-Fit Hoodie

$45.00

XL Stenys Dri-Fit Hoodie

$45.00

XXL Stenys Dri-Fit Hoodie

$45.00

3XL Stenys Dri-Fit Hoodie

$45.00

Polar Hockey Hoodie

Small Polar Hockey Hoodie

$50.00

Medium Polar Hockey Hoodie

$50.00

Large Polar Hockey Hoodie

$50.00

XL Polar Hockey Hoodie

$50.00

XXL Polar Hockey Hoodie

$50.00

3XL Polar Hockey Hoodie

$50.00

Sweatpants

Small Sweatpants

$35.00

Medium Sweatpants

$35.00

Large Sweatpants

$35.00

XL Sweatpants

$35.00

XXL Sweatpants

$35.00

3XL Sweatpants

$35.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

We are Milwaukee’s #1 Sports bar! Steny’s is a family owned bar and restaurant that has been a Milwaukee icon since 1985. We are known for our T.B. chicken wings, great beer selection, our Award Winning Bloody Mary and lively atmosphere. Join us for one Wisconsin sports game and you won’t want to be anywhere else!

Website

Location

800 South 2nd Street, Milwaukee, WI 53204

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

