Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Engine Company No. 3

1,248 Reviews

$$

217 W National Ave

Milwaukee, WI 53204

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Now Offering Curbside Pick Up Thursday - Sunday 8:30am - 1 pm

Location

217 W National Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53204

Directions

Gallery
Engine Company No. 3 image
Engine Company No. 3 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette
orange star4.8 • 215
135 East National Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53204
View restaurantnext
Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria
orange star4.3 • 1,251
249 N. Water St Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Toast Milwaukee
orange starNo Reviews
231 S 2nd Street Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Smoke Shack MKE
orange starNo Reviews
332 N Milwaukee Street Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
The Explorium Brewpub - Third Ward
orange starNo Reviews
143 W Saint Paul Ave Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurantnext
MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid
orange starNo Reviews
600 S 6th Steet Milwaukee, WI 53204
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Milwaukee

The National Cafe & Takeaway
orange star4.4 • 1,270
839 W National Ave Milwaukee, WI 53204
View restaurantnext
Don's Grocery & liquor
orange star4.6 • 1,151
1100 S 1st St Milwaukee, WI 53204
View restaurantnext
La Merenda
orange star4.5 • 1,026
125 E National Ave Milwaukee, WI 53204
View restaurantnext
The Laughing Taco
orange star4.5 • 495
1033 S 1st St Milwaukee, WI 53204
View restaurantnext
Great Lakes Distillery
orange star4.6 • 236
616 W Virginia St Milwaukee, WI 53204
View restaurantnext
Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette
orange star4.8 • 215
135 East National Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53204
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Milwaukee
East Side
review star
Avg 5 (15 restaurants)
Bronzeville
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Bay View
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
East Town
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Historic Third Ward
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Lower East Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Riverwest
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston