Reunion Restaurant
6610 West Greenfield Avenue
West Allis, WI 53214
Appetizers
Layered Nachos
Tortilla chips layered with cheese, pico de gallo. Topped with queso, black olives, lettuce and sour cream. Add salsa for $0.49 and guacamole for $0.99.
Sliders
3 beef sliders with bacon bits, sautéed onion, American cheese and garlic aioli.
Spinach Dip
Loaded with 4 cheese, spinach, garlic, roasted red pepper and topped with tomatoes. Served with tortilla chips.
Fried Cauliflower
Breaded and lightly brushed with lemon lime. This vegetarian option will give you the satisfaction of wings without the guilt.
Boneless Wings
Chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, XXX, Sweet and Spicy, BBQ, Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan and Bourbon.
Cheese Curds
A Wisconsin classic beer-battered and golden brown. Served with ranch or marinara sauce.
Chicken Crispers
Chicken hand-dipped in our homemade batter then fried to perfection. Served with choice of dipping sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
Slices of mozzarella rolled in house in wonton wrappers. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Traditional Wings
Chicken wings fried and tossed with your choice of sauce, XXX, Sweet and Spicy, BBQ, Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan and Bourbon.
Stuffed Chicken Bites
Chicken stuffed with pepper jack cheese and wrapped in bacon, then fried till crispy.
Reuben Bites
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and thousand island rolled in house in wonton wrappers and fried. Served with a side of thousand island dressing.
Giant Pretzel
The Milwaukee Pretzel Company's 24 oz soft pretzel served with beer cheese sauce.
Chips and Guac
Homemade guacamole made with fresh pico de gallo, served with tortilla chips.
Famous Stuffed Burgers
Old Fashioned
Grab a drink and enjoy this gouda stuffed burger. Topped with brie, cherry jam, bacon and a bourbon glaze on a bed of spring mix.
Black and Bleu
Bleu cheese stuffed burger seasoned with a cajun blend. Topped with pork belly and caramelized onions.
The Popeye
This burger is stuffed with our homemade spinach dip and topped with mozzarella and garlic aioli.
113 Burger
Cream cheese stuffed burger, topped with fried onions, bacon and beer cheese sauce.
The Hog
This cheddar stuffed burger is topped with BBQ sauce, bacon, pepper jack, fried onion strings and a brat patty.
Borderline
Cotija stuffed burger with jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, tortilla strips and cajun seasoning.
Portabella
A vegetarian take on stuffed burgers. Portabella caps stuffed with cream cheese, mozzarella and topped with red pepper.
1/2 LB Burger
BYO 1/2 LB Burger
All beef burger with your choice of toppings.
BYO Impossible Burger
Veggie burger with your choice of toppings.
Deluxe
Charbroiled all beef patty with lettuce, mayo, pickles, red onion and American cheese.
Hangover
Charbroiled all beef patty with mayo, lettuce, tomato, bacon, fried egg and American cheese.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Charbroiled all beef patty with mayo, mushrooms and swiss cheese.
Specialty Salad
Lava Cobb
Spring salad mix topped with ham, bacon, onions, tomatoes, egg, avocado and turkey. Add chicken for $4.
Asian Chicken Thai
Napa cabbage tossed in our ginger dressing. Topped with scallions, mandarin oranges, black sesame seeds, grilled chicken and topped with crispy fried wonton strips and a Thai sauce drizzle.
Caesar
Crisp romaine tossed in Caesar dressing. Topped with croutons and shaved parmesan cheese. Choice of chicken, salmon or shrimp, add $4.
The Brussel
Shaved brussel sprouts with pine nuts, dried cranberries and grated parmesan cheese with a raspberry vinaigrette.
Quesadilla Salad
This Southwest-inspired salad sits on a bed of crispy romaine. Covered with chicken, corn salsa, tomato, cheese blend, citrus balsamic dressing and cilantro ranch drizzle. Served with quesadilla wedges.
Sandwiches
California Grilled Chicken Wrap
Gouda cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and avocado with a drizzle of garlic aioli.
The Reunion Club
A triple-decker sandwich packed with ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on Texas Toast. Add cheese for $0.99.
Prime Rib Steak Sandwich
Swiss cheese and caramelized onions on a hoagie roll. Served with a side of au jus and horseradish sauce.
Reuben
Marbled rye with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing.
Waldorf Chicken Salad Wrap
Diced chicken with grapes, celery, roasted walnuts and red onion tossed with mayo and lemon juice.
Veggie Wrap
Mushrooms, onions, corn relish, tomato and spring mix. Choose balsamic glaze or garlic aioli. Add an Impossible patty for $4.99.
Buffalo Chicken Ranch Sandwich
Fried or grilled chicken breast with mozzarella cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato.
Prime Rib Quesadilla
Slice prime rib, pico de gallo, mixed cheese, served with salsa and sour cream.
Classic Chicken Sandwhich
Entrées
Ribeye
This is a 14 oz cut grilled to your liking. Add Bleu Cheese for $1.99.
Baby Back Ribs Full Rack
Grilled pork ribs. Choose your flavor: BBQ or Sweet and Spicy BBQ
California Cauliflower Steak
A vegetarian delight. A seasoned cauliflower steak.
Baby Back Ribs Half Rack
Grilled pork ribs. Choose your flavor: BBQ or Sweet and Spicy BBQ
Salmon Dinner
Seared to perfection. Choose it your way: Garlic Butter, Lemon Pepper or Seasoned Salt.
Classic Corner
Chipped Beef on Toast
White toast smothered in dry beef and gravy.
American Pot Pie
Roasted chicken with homemade gravy topped with our flaky crust.
Return of the Mac
Cavatappi noodles blended with our custom Wisconsin cheese recipe. Served with your choice of braised ribs, chicken, bacon or pork belly.
BYO Pizza
Sides
Fries Your Way
Fries with choice of seasonings (Seasoned, Cajun, Ranch, Garlic Parmesan)
Deviled Eggs
Hard-boiled egg piped full of a mixture made of mayo and mustard topped with paprika.
Mashed Potatoes
Mashed potatoes mixed with garlic and cream.
Grilled Asparagus
Grilled asparagus with garlic.
Mac and Cheese
Creamy cheddar and monterey jack mixed with cavatappi noodles.
Potato Salad
Homemade potato salad.
Side House Salad
Spring mix, mixed cheese, cucumber, tomato, red onion and croutons.
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine with our Caesar dressing, croutons and shaved parmesan.
Cup of Soup
Chef's Daily Creation
Cup of Chili
Loaded Baked Potato
Baked potato stuffed with bacon, cheddar, sour cream and scallions.
Loaded Sweet Potato
Baked sweet potato stuffed with marshmallows, caramel and brown sugar.
Soups
Desserts
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
Specialty Cocktails
Red White Blue
Fresh Fruit, Brandy, Red Wine
Apple Cider Sangria
Gourd Fashioned
Azul Margarita
Backwards Bloody
Bloody Mary
Campfire Crunch
Clear Pear Old Fashioned
Clear Creek Pear Brandy, Orange Bitters
Cosmo Martini
Cranberry Mule
Dragon Berry Mojito
Lemon Drop Martini
Long Island
Margarita
Strawberry, Raspberry or Mango
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Pineapple Upside Down Tini
Vanilla Vodka, Good Land Cherry Liquor, Pineapple Juice
Reunion Manhattan
Tequila Sunrise
Virgin Mary
White Russian
Get Nutty Old Fashion
Black Magic Sangria
Vampire's Kiss
Kids Speciality Drinks
Drafts
3 Sheeps Rebel Kent
Blue Moon Draft
City Lights Hazy IPA Draft
Guinness Draft
Ope Laager
Miller Lite Draft
Modelo Especial Draft
New Glarus Spotted Cow Draft
Third Space Happy Place Draft
Leines Toasted Bock
Westallion Peanut Butter Porter Draft
K4 Fantasy Factory
Mud Puppy Porter
Tyranena Rockys Revenge
Scaredy Cat Stout
Ekto Kooler
Non-Alcohol Beer
Bottles/Cans
Ace Space BTL
Bud Light
Budweiser BTL
Busch Light Tallboy
Broken Bat Pablo
Ciderboys First Press
Cider Boys Strawberry
Company Pink Goose
Coors Light
Corona Extra BTL
Corona Premier
Eagle Park Push Play
Foggy Geezer
High Noon Lemon
High Noon Peach
High Noon Pineapple
High Noon Watermelon
Lakefront IPA
Lakefront Riverwest
MobCraft Low pHunk
Michelob Ultra
Miller Highlife
Miller Light BTL
PBR Tallboy
Revolution Freedom Lemonade
Stella BTL
Third Space Frogweiss
Volleyball Cherry Lime
PBR Hard Coffee
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Lime
White Claw Mango
3 Sheeps Fresh Coast
Edmund Fitzgerald
Vodka
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Rail Vodka
Rehorst Citrus Honey
Rehorst Vodka
Smirnoff
Smirnoff Blueberry
Smirnoff Cherry
Smirnoff Citrus
Smirnoff Orange
Smirnoff Peach
Smirnoff Raspberry
Smirnoff Vanilla
Titos
Twisted Bloody
Twisted Chai
Prairie Cucumber
Rum
Tequila
Liqueurs
Whiskey/Bourbon/Scotch
Aberfeldy Scotch
Angel's Envy
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Canadian Club
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Crown Royal
Crown Vanilla
Dewars 12 Year
Fireball
Jack Danels
Jack Daniels Fire
Jack Daniels Winter Cider
Jameson
Jameson Orange
Jim Beam
JW Black
JW Red
Makers Mark
Rail Bourbon
Rail Bourbon Old Fashion
Rail Whiskey
Rail Whiskey Old Fashion
Red Stag
Segrams 7
Segrams VO
Sheep Dog PB
Southern Comfort
Tullamore Dew
Whistle Pig 6 Year
Woodford Reserve
Kid's Menu
I Am Not Hungry (Mini Pizza)
Mini pizza with choice of two toppings.
I Don't Care (Mac and Cheese)
Creamy cheddar and monterrey jack mixed with cavatappi noodles.
Me Gusta Queso (Quesadilla)
Monterrey jack and cheddar served with a side of sour cream.
Some Cheesy Name (Grilled Cheese)
American on white bread and a side of fries.
I Don't Want That (Boneless Chicken)
Served with a choice of sauce (BBQ or Garlic Parmesan) and a side of fries.
I'm Going to the Arcade (Kid's Slider)
Two burger sliders, add cheese for $0.99.
Kid's Milk Refill
Kid's Juice Refill
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
A place for everyone to gather. The place where you can get a burger after your volleyball game or have a date night. Where you can dress up with the girls for a steak dinner or take the kids for a fun Friday night. Everyone will enjoy themselves and leave full of good food and entertained.
6610 West Greenfield Avenue, West Allis, WI 53214