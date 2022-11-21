Restaurant header imageView gallery

Reunion Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

6610 West Greenfield Avenue

West Allis, WI 53214

Appetizers

Layered Nachos

$5.75

Tortilla chips layered with cheese, pico de gallo. Topped with queso, black olives, lettuce and sour cream. Add salsa for $0.49 and guacamole for $0.99.

Sliders

$5.99

3 beef sliders with bacon bits, sautéed onion, American cheese and garlic aioli.

Spinach Dip

$5.25

Loaded with 4 cheese, spinach, garlic, roasted red pepper and topped with tomatoes. Served with tortilla chips.

Fried Cauliflower

$4.49

Breaded and lightly brushed with lemon lime. This vegetarian option will give you the satisfaction of wings without the guilt.

Boneless Wings

$5.65

Chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, XXX, Sweet and Spicy, BBQ, Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan and Bourbon.

Cheese Curds

$5.49

A Wisconsin classic beer-battered and golden brown. Served with ranch or marinara sauce.

Chicken Crispers

$12.49

Chicken hand-dipped in our homemade batter then fried to perfection. Served with choice of dipping sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.49

Slices of mozzarella rolled in house in wonton wrappers. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Traditional Wings

$12.49

Chicken wings fried and tossed with your choice of sauce, XXX, Sweet and Spicy, BBQ, Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan and Bourbon.

Stuffed Chicken Bites

$13.99

Chicken stuffed with pepper jack cheese and wrapped in bacon, then fried till crispy.

Reuben Bites

$11.99

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and thousand island rolled in house in wonton wrappers and fried. Served with a side of thousand island dressing.

Giant Pretzel

$12.99

The Milwaukee Pretzel Company's 24 oz soft pretzel served with beer cheese sauce.

Chips and Guac

$8.99

Homemade guacamole made with fresh pico de gallo, served with tortilla chips.

Famous Stuffed Burgers

Old Fashioned

$9.99

Grab a drink and enjoy this gouda stuffed burger. Topped with brie, cherry jam, bacon and a bourbon glaze on a bed of spring mix.

Black and Bleu

$9.99

Bleu cheese stuffed burger seasoned with a cajun blend. Topped with pork belly and caramelized onions.

The Popeye

$9.99

This burger is stuffed with our homemade spinach dip and topped with mozzarella and garlic aioli.

113 Burger

$9.99

Cream cheese stuffed burger, topped with fried onions, bacon and beer cheese sauce.

The Hog

$9.99

This cheddar stuffed burger is topped with BBQ sauce, bacon, pepper jack, fried onion strings and a brat patty.

Borderline

$9.99

Cotija stuffed burger with jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, tortilla strips and cajun seasoning.

Portabella

$9.99

A vegetarian take on stuffed burgers. Portabella caps stuffed with cream cheese, mozzarella and topped with red pepper.

1/2 LB Burger

BYO 1/2 LB Burger

BYO 1/2 LB Burger

$11.99

All beef burger with your choice of toppings.

BYO Impossible Burger

$12.99

Veggie burger with your choice of toppings.

Deluxe

$12.49

Charbroiled all beef patty with lettuce, mayo, pickles, red onion and American cheese.

Hangover

$14.99

Charbroiled all beef patty with mayo, lettuce, tomato, bacon, fried egg and American cheese.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.99

Charbroiled all beef patty with mayo, mushrooms and swiss cheese.

Specialty Salad

Lava Cobb

$11.99

Spring salad mix topped with ham, bacon, onions, tomatoes, egg, avocado and turkey. Add chicken for $4.

Asian Chicken Thai

$11.99

Napa cabbage tossed in our ginger dressing. Topped with scallions, mandarin oranges, black sesame seeds, grilled chicken and topped with crispy fried wonton strips and a Thai sauce drizzle.

Caesar

$10.49

Crisp romaine tossed in Caesar dressing. Topped with croutons and shaved parmesan cheese. Choice of chicken, salmon or shrimp, add $4.

The Brussel

$13.99Out of stock

Shaved brussel sprouts with pine nuts, dried cranberries and grated parmesan cheese with a raspberry vinaigrette.

Quesadilla Salad

$12.99

This Southwest-inspired salad sits on a bed of crispy romaine. Covered with chicken, corn salsa, tomato, cheese blend, citrus balsamic dressing and cilantro ranch drizzle. Served with quesadilla wedges.

Sandwiches

California Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.49

Gouda cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and avocado with a drizzle of garlic aioli.

The Reunion Club

$12.99

A triple-decker sandwich packed with ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on Texas Toast. Add cheese for $0.99.

Prime Rib Steak Sandwich

$15.99

Swiss cheese and caramelized onions on a hoagie roll. Served with a side of au jus and horseradish sauce.

Reuben

$12.99

Marbled rye with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing.

Waldorf Chicken Salad Wrap

$12.99

Diced chicken with grapes, celery, roasted walnuts and red onion tossed with mayo and lemon juice.

Veggie Wrap

$10.99

Mushrooms, onions, corn relish, tomato and spring mix. Choose balsamic glaze or garlic aioli. Add an Impossible patty for $4.99.

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Sandwich

$12.99

Fried or grilled chicken breast with mozzarella cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato.

Prime Rib Quesadilla

$14.99

Slice prime rib, pico de gallo, mixed cheese, served with salsa and sour cream.

Classic Chicken Sandwhich

$12.99

Entrées

Ribeye

$28.99

This is a 14 oz cut grilled to your liking. Add Bleu Cheese for $1.99.

Baby Back Ribs Full Rack

$28.99

Grilled pork ribs. Choose your flavor: BBQ or Sweet and Spicy BBQ

California Cauliflower Steak

$13.99

A vegetarian delight. A seasoned cauliflower steak.

Baby Back Ribs Half Rack

$17.99

Grilled pork ribs. Choose your flavor: BBQ or Sweet and Spicy BBQ

Salmon Dinner

$17.99

Seared to perfection. Choose it your way: Garlic Butter, Lemon Pepper or Seasoned Salt.

Classic Corner

Chipped Beef on Toast

$11.99

White toast smothered in dry beef and gravy.

American Pot Pie

$11.99

Roasted chicken with homemade gravy topped with our flaky crust.

Return of the Mac

$15.79

Cavatappi noodles blended with our custom Wisconsin cheese recipe. Served with your choice of braised ribs, chicken, bacon or pork belly.

BYO Pizza

10" Pizza

$13.99

A fresh in-house crust topped with sauce, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings.

18" Pizza

$25.00Out of stock

Sides

Fries Your Way

$3.99

Fries with choice of seasonings (Seasoned, Cajun, Ranch, Garlic Parmesan)

Deviled Eggs

$3.99

Hard-boiled egg piped full of a mixture made of mayo and mustard topped with paprika.

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Mashed potatoes mixed with garlic and cream.

Grilled Asparagus

$3.99

Grilled asparagus with garlic.

Mac and Cheese

$3.99

Creamy cheddar and monterey jack mixed with cavatappi noodles.

Potato Salad

$3.99Out of stock

Homemade potato salad.

Side House Salad

$3.99

Spring mix, mixed cheese, cucumber, tomato, red onion and croutons.

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Romaine with our Caesar dressing, croutons and shaved parmesan.

Cup of Soup

$3.79

Chef's Daily Creation

Cup of Chili

$3.79

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.99

Baked potato stuffed with bacon, cheddar, sour cream and scallions.

Loaded Sweet Potato

$3.99

Baked sweet potato stuffed with marshmallows, caramel and brown sugar.

Soups

Cup of Soup

$3.79

Chef's Daily Creation

Cup of Chili

$3.79

Bowl of Soup

$4.99

Chef's Daily Creation

Bowl of Chili

$4.99

Desserts

Capri Cannoli

$5.99Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$5.99

New York Cheesecake

$5.99

Drizzled with a Chocolate/Caramel Drizzle

Skillet Cookie

$5.99

A LARGE double chocolate cookie, served warm with a scoop of ice cream on top.

Scoop Of Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.49

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Soda

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Sprecher Root Beer

$4.00

Kids Specialty Drinks

$2.99

Water

Tea

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Red Bull

$4.00

Emp Red Bull

$1.75

Apple Juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

White Wine

Champagne

$8.00

Moscato Picquitos

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Red Wine

Pinot Noir Arrogant Frog

$8.00Out of stock

Red Blend Apothic Red

$9.00

Cabernet

$8.00

Merlot

$8.00

Specialty Cocktails

Red White Blue

$3.00

Fresh Fruit, Brandy, Red Wine

Apple Cider Sangria

$8.00

Gourd Fashioned

$7.00

Azul Margarita

$9.00

Backwards Bloody

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Campfire Crunch

$9.00

Clear Pear Old Fashioned

$11.00

Clear Creek Pear Brandy, Orange Bitters

Cosmo Martini

$12.00

Cranberry Mule

$10.00

Dragon Berry Mojito

$10.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Long Island

$9.00

Margarita

$8.00

Strawberry, Raspberry or Mango

Mimosa

$9.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Pineapple Upside Down Tini

$10.00

Vanilla Vodka, Good Land Cherry Liquor, Pineapple Juice

Reunion Manhattan

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Virgin Mary

$5.00

White Russian

$8.00

Get Nutty Old Fashion

$9.00

Black Magic Sangria

$6.00

Vampire's Kiss

$7.00

Kids Speciality Drinks

Sharks vs Mermaids

$2.99

Unicorn Lemonade

$2.99

The Mad Scientist

$2.99

Disappearing Drink

$2.99

Drafts

3 Sheeps Rebel Kent

$6.00

Blue Moon Draft

$6.00

City Lights Hazy IPA Draft

$6.00

Guinness Draft

$6.00

Ope Laager

$6.00

Miller Lite Draft

$4.00

Modelo Especial Draft

$4.00

New Glarus Spotted Cow Draft

$6.00

Third Space Happy Place Draft

$6.00

Leines Toasted Bock

$6.00

Westallion Peanut Butter Porter Draft

$6.00

K4 Fantasy Factory

$6.00

Mud Puppy Porter

$6.00

Tyranena Rockys Revenge

$6.00

Scaredy Cat Stout

$6.00

Ekto Kooler

$6.00Out of stock

Non-Alcohol Beer

O'Doul's

$4.00

Lagunita's IPNA

$6.00

Bottles/Cans

Ace Space BTL

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser BTL

$4.00

Busch Light Tallboy

$4.00

Broken Bat Pablo

$7.00

Ciderboys First Press

$5.00

Cider Boys Strawberry

$5.00

Company Pink Goose

$5.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona Extra BTL

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Eagle Park Push Play

$5.00

Foggy Geezer

$5.00

High Noon Lemon

$6.00

High Noon Peach

$6.00

High Noon Pineapple

$6.00

High Noon Watermelon

$6.00

Lakefront IPA

$5.00

Lakefront Riverwest

$5.00

MobCraft Low pHunk

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Highlife

$4.00

Miller Light BTL

$4.00

PBR Tallboy

$4.00

Revolution Freedom Lemonade

$5.00

Stella BTL

$7.00

Third Space Frogweiss

$5.00

Volleyball Cherry Lime

$7.00

PBR Hard Coffee

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Lime

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00Out of stock

3 Sheeps Fresh Coast

$6.00

Edmund Fitzgerald

$5.00

Vodka

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Rail Vodka

$4.00

Rehorst Citrus Honey

$8.00

Rehorst Vodka

$8.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

Smirnoff Blueberry

$6.00

Smirnoff Cherry

$6.00

Smirnoff Citrus

$6.00

Smirnoff Orange

$6.00

Smirnoff Peach

$6.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$6.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$6.00

Titos

$6.00

Twisted Bloody

$8.00

Twisted Chai

$6.00

Prairie Cucumber

$6.00

Gin

Rail Gin

$4.00

Hendrick's

$8.00

Tanqueray

$6.00Out of stock

Rehorst Gin

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$4.25

Rum

Rail Rum

$4.00

Bacardi Superior

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Twisted Path

$6.00

Kraken Rum

$6.50Out of stock

Malibu

$6.00

Bacardi Limon

$6.00

Bacardi Dragon Berry

$6.00

Tequila

Casamigos Anejo

$9.00

Casamigos Blanco

$7.00

Casamigos Repasado

$8.00

Cazadores Anejo

$8.00

Cazadores Blanco

$6.00

Cazadores Repasado

$7.00

Don Julio Silver

$10.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Rail Tequila

$4.00

Hornitos

$5.00

Patron Reposado

Brandy

Clear Creek Pear Brandy

$8.00

Korbel

$6.00

Rail Brandy

$4.00

Rail Brandy Old Fashioned

$6.00

Liqueurs

Chambord

$4.00

Doctors Cherry

$4.00

Dr. McGillacuddys

$4.00

Good Land

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Irish Cream

$4.00

Jagermeister

$4.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Rumchata

$6.00

Rumplemintze

$4.00

Twisted Chair

$8.00

Amaretto

$4.00

Whiskey/Bourbon/Scotch

Aberfeldy Scotch

$8.00

Angel's Envy

$10.00

Buffalo Trace

$6.50

Bulleit Bourbon

$6.00

Bulleit Rye

$6.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Crown Peach

$6.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Crown Vanilla

$6.00

Dewars 12 Year

$8.00

Fireball

$4.00

Jack Danels

$6.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$6.00

Jack Daniels Winter Cider

$6.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jameson Orange

$6.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

JW Black

$10.00

JW Red

$8.00

Makers Mark

$6.00

Rail Bourbon

$4.00

Rail Bourbon Old Fashion

$6.00

Rail Whiskey

$4.00

Rail Whiskey Old Fashion

$6.00

Red Stag

$5.00

Segrams 7

$6.00

Segrams VO

$7.00

Sheep Dog PB

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Tullamore Dew

$6.00

Whistle Pig 6 Year

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Family Bundle

18" Pizza (FB)

$34.99

Soda Choice (FB)

Arcade Card (FB)

Kid's Menu

I Am Not Hungry (Mini Pizza)

$7.99

Mini pizza with choice of two toppings.

I Don't Care (Mac and Cheese)

$7.99

Creamy cheddar and monterrey jack mixed with cavatappi noodles.

Me Gusta Queso (Quesadilla)

$7.99

Monterrey jack and cheddar served with a side of sour cream.

Some Cheesy Name (Grilled Cheese)

$7.99

American on white bread and a side of fries.

I Don't Want That (Boneless Chicken)

$7.99

Served with a choice of sauce (BBQ or Garlic Parmesan) and a side of fries.

I'm Going to the Arcade (Kid's Slider)

$7.99

Two burger sliders, add cheese for $0.99.

Kid's Milk Refill

$0.99Out of stock

Kid's Juice Refill

$0.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A place for everyone to gather. The place where you can get a burger after your volleyball game or have a date night. Where you can dress up with the girls for a steak dinner or take the kids for a fun Friday night. Everyone will enjoy themselves and leave full of good food and entertained.

Website

Location

6610 West Greenfield Avenue, West Allis, WI 53214

Directions

