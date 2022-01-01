Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maxie's

review star

No reviews yet

6732 West Fairview Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53213

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Oysters & Shrimp (Online)

(3) NOLA Grilled Oysters

(3) NOLA Grilled Oysters

$15.00

Rich parmesan butter, french bread

(6) NOLA Grilled Oysters

(6) NOLA Grilled Oysters

$22.00

Rich parmesan butter, french bread

New Orleans BBQ Shrimp*

New Orleans BBQ Shrimp*

$13.95

Grilled french bread

1/4 lb Peel-n-eat Shrimp (online)

$10.50

1/2 lb Peel-n-eat Shrimp (online)

$15.50

Appetizers (Online)

Tofu 'Wings'

Tofu 'Wings'

$12.95

(V) Zesty sauce, bleu cheese buttermilk dip

Pork Confit Flatbread

Pork Confit Flatbread

$13.95

Grit dough crust, creamy cheese sauce, bacon, sweet bbq sauce, baby arugula

Kentucky Nuggets

Kentucky Nuggets

$11.95

crispy fried chicken thigh nuggets,

Fried Green Tomatoes (online)

$12.95

Soup & Salad (Online)

CUP Crab & Corn Chowder

CUP Crab & Corn Chowder

$7.95
BOWL Crab & Corn Chowder

BOWL Crab & Corn Chowder

$9.95
CUP Maxie's Mighty-Mighty Gumbo

CUP Maxie's Mighty-Mighty Gumbo

$7.95

of chicken, andouille & crawfish, rice

BOWL Maxie's Mighty-Mighty Gumbo

BOWL Maxie's Mighty-Mighty Gumbo

$9.95
W/ Slaw - Maxie's Mighty-Mighty Gumbo

W/ Slaw - Maxie's Mighty-Mighty Gumbo

$13.95
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Romaine hearts, traditional dressing, 2-year Wisconsin parmesan cheese, croutons

Sandwiches (Online)

Niman Ranch Cheeseburger

$16.95

8 oz. prime angus cheeseburger, choice of cheese, caramelized onion, mayo, Cajun fries

Chicken Po'boy

$15.95

Grilled, bbq, fried or blackened, mayo, Cajun fries

Catfish Po'boy

Catfish Po'boy

$17.95

Blackened or fried, tartar sauce, Cajun fries

BBQ Tofu Sandwich

$15.95

Cajun fries, creamy slaw, house pickles

Sides (Online)

HALF Sweet Potato Fries (V)

HALF Sweet Potato Fries (V)

$7.50

Chive crème fraîche

WHOLE Sweet Potato Fries (V)

WHOLE Sweet Potato Fries (V)

$8.50
BBQ Beans

BBQ Beans

$5.95
Vegetarian Red Beans and Rice (V)

Vegetarian Red Beans and Rice (V)

$5.95

Yellow Grits

$7.95

Tasso sauce

Maple-Braised Collard Greens (V)

$7.95

Vegetable of the Day (V)

$6.95

Side White Cheddar Mac 'n' Cheese (Copy)

$9.50

Soul-Stirrin' Classics (Online)

Jambalaya "Me-Oh-My-A"

Jambalaya “Me-Oh-My-A”

$24.95

shrimp, andouille & chicken, zesty creole rice

Vegetarian Jambalaya (V)

Vegetarian Jambalaya (V)

$21.95

smoked tofu, pecans, spinach & red beans, zesty creole rice

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$23.95

Gulf shrimp, rich & spicy tasso sauce, over yellow grits

Beer Braised Duroc Pork Cheeks

Beer Braised Duroc Pork Cheeks

$22.95

Pimento and white cheddar grits, pickled kale & carrots, braising jus

Farmed Catfish

Farmed Catfish

$23.95

with red beans & rice, daily vegetable

4pc Buttermilk Fried Chicken

4pc Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$22.95Out of stock

Bell & Evans chicken, mashed potatoes with chicken gravy, maple-braised collard greens, orange-honey butter biscuit

Pecan-Crusted Rushing Waters Trout Filets

Pecan-Crusted Rushing Waters Trout Filets

$25.95

sweet potato-fennel hash, arugula salad, roasted apple, citrus sauce

BBQ Tofu Plate (V)

$17.95

yellow grits, daily vegetable, Creole sauce

NC Pulled Pork Sandwich

NC Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.95

Eastern North Carolina-style, creamy slaw, bbq beans

NC Pulled Pork Plate

NC Pulled Pork Plate

$17.95

Eastern North Carolina-style, creamy slaw, bbq beans

Half Rack BBQ St. Louis Spare Ribs

Half Rack BBQ St. Louis Spare Ribs

$28.95

hickory-smoked, tangy KC-style sauce, Cajun fries, bbq beans, fresh corn & arugula salad

Full Rack BBQ St. Louis Spare Ribs

Full Rack BBQ St. Louis Spare Ribs

$38.95

hickory-smoked, tangy KC-style sauce, Cajun fries, bbq beans, fresh corn & arugula salad

Slow-Smoked Angus Beef Brisket

Slow-Smoked Angus Beef Brisket

$34.95

hickory-smoked, tangy KC-style sauce, Cajun fries, bbq beans, fresh corn & arugula salad

White Cheddar Mac ‘n’ Cheese (V)

$14.50
Maxie's Fish Fry (FRIDAYS ONLY)

Maxie's Fish Fry (FRIDAYS ONLY)

$19.95Out of stock

fresh haddock, creamy coleslaw, housemade tartar sauce, Cajun fries

Kids Menu (Online)

for Children aged 12 and younger, all served with carrots and celery
Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$5.95

with French Fries

Kid's Pizza

Kid's Pizza

$5.95

Cheese or Pepperoni

Kids Fish Fry

Kids Fish Fry

$6.50

with French Fries

Burger

Burger

$5.95

with French Fries

Noodles

Noodles

$4.95

with Butter and Cheese or Marinara

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.95

with French Fries

Desserts (online)

Banana Chocolate Coconut Cream Pie

Banana Chocolate Coconut Cream Pie

$10.50
Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Bread Pudding

$10.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Our Southern inspiration includes "Low Country" cooking of the Carolinas, Creole and Cajun cooking of Louisiana, traditional slow-smoked Southern BBQ, and southern comfort cooking of all kinds.

