Restaurant header imageView gallery

Story Hill BKC

review star

No reviews yet

5100 West Bluemound Road

Milwaukee, WI 53208

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your friendly neighborhood liquor store is also a great gathering spot to enjoy high-quality dining for weekday lunch, weekend brunch, and a sharing-style dinner. Cozy customer service and chef-driven cuisine inspired by the ingredients of the Upper Midwest.

Location

5100 West Bluemound Road, Milwaukee, WI 53208

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Saz's State House
orange starNo Reviews
5539 W State Street Milwuakee, WI 53208
View restaurantnext
J&B Blue Ribbon Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
5230 W Bluemound Rd Milwaukee, WI 53208
View restaurantnext
Milwaukee Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 830
6024 W Bluemound Rd Milwaukee, WI 53213
View restaurantnext
Valentine Coffee Co. - Milwaukee
orange starNo Reviews
5918 West Vliet St Milwaukee, WI 53208
View restaurantnext
Maxie's
orange starNo Reviews
6732 West Fairview Avenue Milwaukee, WI 53213
View restaurantnext
National Pizza Pub & Grille
orange starNo Reviews
5501 W National Ave West Milwaukee, WI 53214
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Milwaukee

The Brass Tap - Greenfield WI
orange star4.6 • 4,618
7808 W Layton Avenue Greenfield, WI 53220
View restaurantnext
AJ Bombers
orange star4.3 • 3,881
1247 N Water St Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Mo's A Place for Steaks
orange star4.7 • 2,805
720 N Plankinton Ave Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurantnext
The Knick - 1030 e juneau ave
orange star4.3 • 2,487
1030 e juneau ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Screaming Tuna - Milwaukee
orange star4.3 • 2,444
106 W Seeboth Milwaukee, WI 53204
View restaurantnext
Carson's Ribs of Milwaukee - Milwaukee
orange star4.4 • 1,736
301 W Juneau Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Milwaukee
Brookfield
review star
Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)
Cudahy
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Menomonee Falls
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
New Berlin
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Thiensville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Oak Creek
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Waukesha
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Muskego
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston