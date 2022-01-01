Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Transfer Pizzeria Café image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Transfer Pizzeria Café

101 W Mitchell St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.2 (715 reviews)
Takeout
SM Cheese$9.75
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella
SM The Dill$13.75
Garlic Sauce, bacon, pickles, parmesan and fresh dill
SM Pepperoni$11.50
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni
More about Transfer Pizzeria Café
Harry's Bar & Grill image

 

Harry's Bar & Grill

3549 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rueben$14.00
corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, louis dressing, grilled rye bread
The Shorewood$14.00
romaine, tomato, cucumber, onion, egss, bacon, bleu cheese, sweet corn, kalamata olives, tortilla strips, creamy garlic dressing
Blackened Chicken Club$13.00
leaf lettuce, tomato, avocado, applewood bacon, pepperjack, roasted red pepper aoili, toasted ciabatta
More about Harry's Bar & Grill
Beans & Barley image

 

Beans & Barley

1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soup$3.75
Made from scratch using fresh ingredients and our own stocks. Check out our website or call our hotline for today's selections. (414) 278-7800
Stirfry
Broccoli, pea pods, carrot, celery, bok choy, red pepper, and scallions. Choice of rice or noodles. Choice of sauce.
Garden Salad
Leaf lettuce tossed with red cabbage and shredded carrot, topped with cucumber, broccoli, cauliflower, green pepper, tomato, sunflower seeds, cashews, and croutons. Choice of dressing.
To add on available proteins, see the SIDES menu.
More about Beans & Barley
Buckley's Restaurant & Bar image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Buckley's Restaurant & Bar

801 N. Cass St., Milwaukee

Avg 4.6 (1123 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$11.00
Walnuts, pineapple, cream cheese buttercream frosting.
Truffled Fried Artichokes$13.00
Artichoke hearts, parmesan, chives, truffle oil.
Ragu$24.00
housemade rigatoni . trumpet mushrooms . porcini . Italian sausage . peas
scallions . Sarvecchio Parmesan . chives
More about Buckley's Restaurant & Bar
Onesto image

 

Onesto

221 N Broadway, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (3074 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Duck Egg Carbonara$21.00
cured egg yolk, pancetta, black pepper, parmesan, fresh herbs
Bolognese$21.00
housemada pasta, brisket
Fusilli$24.00
asparagus, cemini mushroom, truffle cream sauce
More about Onesto
Mo's A Place for Steaks image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mo's A Place for Steaks

720 N Plankinton Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (2805 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Onion Strings$11.00
Truffle Mashed Potato$16.00
Mashed Potato$12.00
More about Mo's A Place for Steaks
MobCraft Beer image

 

MobCraft Beer

505 S 5th St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (184 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Orange Sour 4-pack cans$20.00
One time special brew for our Sour Society members. Barrel aged sour stout with orange peel and cacao nibs.
Ahopalypse 4-pack cans$11.00
Embracing the haze, we find ourselves in a prehistoric era dodging juicy hop meteorites as bitter dinos fight for survival. Hazy, juicy, citrusy - we raise a glass of this hazy IPA to honor these fallen creatures.
6.7% ABV
Padishah Mixed Pack 2021 4-pack cans$20.00
4 new 2021 Padishah variants are included in this mixed pack.
Padishah, Padishah Buffalo Trace, Padishah Central Standard, and Padishah Old Fitzgerald. 11% ABV
More about MobCraft Beer
Capri di Nuovo New image

 

Capri di Nuovo New

8340 w. Beloit rd., West Allis

No reviews yet
Takeout
18" Milwaukee Pizza Crust$18.99
18" Hand Tossed Crust$18.99
12" Milwaukee Crust$12.99
More about Capri di Nuovo New
Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall image

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall

4260 S 76th Street, Greenfield

Avg 4.3 (147 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Pot Roast$12.00
Boneless sliced short rib slow cooked with peas, carrots, onions, and mashed potatoes, topped with a rich homemade gravy
1/2 Broasted Chicken$10.50
The best in town! Tender, juicy and delicious…with coleslaw and choice of potato
Baked Cod$14.50
choice of potato, coleslaw, tartar
More about Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall
Mama Mia's - West Allis image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Mama Mia's - West Allis

8533 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis

Avg 4 (81 reviews)
Takeout
Lg Mozz Cheese$14.75
14” pizza with house-made pizza sauce and sauce and mozzarella cheese. Features our signature thin crust.
Garlic Bread$2.95
One of our signature items and it's made fresh daily. A large piece of hot bread that has been dipped in 100% pure Wisconsin butter and sprinkled with garlic salt.
Large Salad$12.95
A blend of iceberg and romaine lettuces, mozzarella cheese cubes, pepperoni, diced tomatoes & pepperoncini. Two orders of garlic bread are served with this salad.
More about Mama Mia's - West Allis
Gordo Burger Milwaukee image

 

Gordo Burger Milwaukee

2301 South Howell Avenue, Bay View

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Onion Rings$5.00
Carnaroli Rice | Chorizo | Manchego Cheese
Cheese Curds$5.00
Tossed in Balsamic Vinaigrette
Fried pickles$5.00
mozzarella cheese wrapped in wanton wraps served with a side of marinara.
More about Gordo Burger Milwaukee
Goodkind image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Goodkind

2457 S. Wentworth Ave., Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (587 reviews)
Takeout
GK Biscuit Breakfast Sammy$14.00
Pork sausage breakfast patty, rosemary ham, melted cheddar, pickled jalapeño, cherry marmalade and a fried egg, piled on a homemade fluffy yeast-y biscuit.
Champagne Battered Mushrooms$15.00
*Vegan Oyster mushrooms dredged & fried, tossed in a honey vinaigrette with piquillo peppers, kohlrabi & parsley
*Fryer is not Vegan
Spiced Chickpeas$6.00
*Vegan & Gluten Free
Crispy fried Chickpeas tossed in a GK spice mix.
*Fryer is not Vegan or GF
More about Goodkind
Cranky Al's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • DONUTS

Cranky Al's

6901 West North Ave, Wauwatosa

Avg 4.7 (1213 reviews)
Takeout
Vanilla Long John$1.50
Vanilla iced long john
Chocolate Sprinkle$1.50
Chocolate iced raised ring with sprinkles on top
Vanilla Sprinkle$1.50
Vanilla iced raised ring with sprinkles on top
More about Cranky Al's
The Riverwest Filling Station image

 

The Riverwest Filling Station

701 East Keefe Avenue, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
The Meatwad*$16.95
8oz charbroiled hamburger with 4oz shaved house-smoked brisket, mushrooms, onions, and Fontina cheese, topped with tiger sauce on a burger bun
Delivery to Amorphic Beer Brewery Only
Check out the new Brewery Amorphic at Address: 3700 N Fratney St, Milwaukee, WI 53212
Cheese Curds$9.85
Deep-Fried Wisconsin white cheddar curds served with Ranch.
More about The Riverwest Filling Station

