Chocolate cake in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve chocolate cake
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Transfer Pizzeria Café
101 W Mitchell St, Milwaukee
|SM Cheese
|$9.75
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella
|SM The Dill
|$13.75
Garlic Sauce, bacon, pickles, parmesan and fresh dill
|SM Pepperoni
|$11.50
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni
Harry's Bar & Grill
3549 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood
|Rueben
|$14.00
corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, louis dressing, grilled rye bread
|The Shorewood
|$14.00
romaine, tomato, cucumber, onion, egss, bacon, bleu cheese, sweet corn, kalamata olives, tortilla strips, creamy garlic dressing
|Blackened Chicken Club
|$13.00
leaf lettuce, tomato, avocado, applewood bacon, pepperjack, roasted red pepper aoili, toasted ciabatta
Beans & Barley
1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee
|Soup
|$3.75
Made from scratch using fresh ingredients and our own stocks. Check out our website or call our hotline for today's selections. (414) 278-7800
|Stirfry
Broccoli, pea pods, carrot, celery, bok choy, red pepper, and scallions. Choice of rice or noodles. Choice of sauce.
|Garden Salad
Leaf lettuce tossed with red cabbage and shredded carrot, topped with cucumber, broccoli, cauliflower, green pepper, tomato, sunflower seeds, cashews, and croutons. Choice of dressing.
To add on available proteins, see the SIDES menu.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Buckley's Restaurant & Bar
801 N. Cass St., Milwaukee
|Carrot Cake
|$11.00
Walnuts, pineapple, cream cheese buttercream frosting.
|Truffled Fried Artichokes
|$13.00
Artichoke hearts, parmesan, chives, truffle oil.
|Ragu
|$24.00
housemade rigatoni . trumpet mushrooms . porcini . Italian sausage . peas
scallions . Sarvecchio Parmesan . chives
Onesto
221 N Broadway, Milwaukee
|Duck Egg Carbonara
|$21.00
cured egg yolk, pancetta, black pepper, parmesan, fresh herbs
|Bolognese
|$21.00
housemada pasta, brisket
|Fusilli
|$24.00
asparagus, cemini mushroom, truffle cream sauce
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Mo's A Place for Steaks
720 N Plankinton Ave, Milwaukee
|Onion Strings
|$11.00
|Truffle Mashed Potato
|$16.00
|Mashed Potato
|$12.00
MobCraft Beer
505 S 5th St, Milwaukee
|Chocolate Orange Sour 4-pack cans
|$20.00
One time special brew for our Sour Society members. Barrel aged sour stout with orange peel and cacao nibs.
|Ahopalypse 4-pack cans
|$11.00
Embracing the haze, we find ourselves in a prehistoric era dodging juicy hop meteorites as bitter dinos fight for survival. Hazy, juicy, citrusy - we raise a glass of this hazy IPA to honor these fallen creatures.
6.7% ABV
|Padishah Mixed Pack 2021 4-pack cans
|$20.00
4 new 2021 Padishah variants are included in this mixed pack.
Padishah, Padishah Buffalo Trace, Padishah Central Standard, and Padishah Old Fitzgerald. 11% ABV
Capri di Nuovo New
8340 w. Beloit rd., West Allis
|18" Milwaukee Pizza Crust
|$18.99
|18" Hand Tossed Crust
|$18.99
|12" Milwaukee Crust
|$12.99
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall
4260 S 76th Street, Greenfield
|Beef Pot Roast
|$12.00
Boneless sliced short rib slow cooked with peas, carrots, onions, and mashed potatoes, topped with a rich homemade gravy
|1/2 Broasted Chicken
|$10.50
The best in town! Tender, juicy and delicious…with coleslaw and choice of potato
|Baked Cod
|$14.50
choice of potato, coleslaw, tartar
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Mama Mia's - West Allis
8533 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis
|Lg Mozz Cheese
|$14.75
14” pizza with house-made pizza sauce and sauce and mozzarella cheese. Features our signature thin crust.
|Garlic Bread
|$2.95
One of our signature items and it's made fresh daily. A large piece of hot bread that has been dipped in 100% pure Wisconsin butter and sprinkled with garlic salt.
|Large Salad
|$12.95
A blend of iceberg and romaine lettuces, mozzarella cheese cubes, pepperoni, diced tomatoes & pepperoncini. Two orders of garlic bread are served with this salad.
Gordo Burger Milwaukee
2301 South Howell Avenue, Bay View
|Onion Rings
|$5.00
Carnaroli Rice | Chorizo | Manchego Cheese
|Cheese Curds
|$5.00
Tossed in Balsamic Vinaigrette
|Fried pickles
|$5.00
mozzarella cheese wrapped in wanton wraps served with a side of marinara.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Goodkind
2457 S. Wentworth Ave., Milwaukee
|GK Biscuit Breakfast Sammy
|$14.00
Pork sausage breakfast patty, rosemary ham, melted cheddar, pickled jalapeño, cherry marmalade and a fried egg, piled on a homemade fluffy yeast-y biscuit.
|Champagne Battered Mushrooms
|$15.00
*Vegan Oyster mushrooms dredged & fried, tossed in a honey vinaigrette with piquillo peppers, kohlrabi & parsley
*Fryer is not Vegan
|Spiced Chickpeas
|$6.00
*Vegan & Gluten Free
Crispy fried Chickpeas tossed in a GK spice mix.
*Fryer is not Vegan or GF
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • DONUTS
Cranky Al's
6901 West North Ave, Wauwatosa
|Vanilla Long John
|$1.50
Vanilla iced long john
|Chocolate Sprinkle
|$1.50
Chocolate iced raised ring with sprinkles on top
|Vanilla Sprinkle
|$1.50
Vanilla iced raised ring with sprinkles on top
The Riverwest Filling Station
701 East Keefe Avenue, Milwaukee
|The Meatwad*
|$16.95
8oz charbroiled hamburger with 4oz shaved house-smoked brisket, mushrooms, onions, and Fontina cheese, topped with tiger sauce on a burger bun
|Delivery to Amorphic Beer Brewery Only
Check out the new Brewery Amorphic at Address: 3700 N Fratney St, Milwaukee, WI 53212
|Cheese Curds
|$9.85
Deep-Fried Wisconsin white cheddar curds served with Ranch.