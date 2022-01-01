Chicken tenders in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve chicken tenders
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
JB's on 41
4040 S 27th St, Milwaukee
|Chicken Tenders & Fries
|$10.00
four chicken tenders, fries, coleslaw, served with choice of ranch, honey mustard, or bbq
Harry's Bar & Grill
3549 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$7.00
served with waffle fries
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Buckley's Restaurant & Bar
801 N. Cass St., Milwaukee
|Chicken Tenders
|$6.00
Breaded & fried chicken, BBQ & ranch dipping sauce, fries or salad.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mo's Irish Pub
10842 W Bluemound Rd, Wauwatosa
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
Fresh, never frozen, hand-battered chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce. Delicious!
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$6.00
Hand battered fresh chicken tenders served with seasoned French fries.
Pete's Pub on Brady
1234 E Brady Street, Milwaukee
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders, hand-cut fries, honey.
Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee
700 W Lexington Blvd, Glendale
|Chicken Fingers
|$6.00
Saz's State House
5539 W State Street, Milwuakee
|KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS
|$7.00
Served with fries
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
7808 W Layton Avenue, Greenfield
|Chicken Tender Wrap
|Chicken Tenders
BBQ sauce with cilantro lime slaw & crinkle-cut fries (1300 CAL.)
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Mo's A Place for Steaks
720 N Plankinton Ave, Milwaukee
|Chicken Tenders & French Fries
|$11.00
Cafe LuLu
2265 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$6.00
Served with choice of side
Brewski’s Sports Club Bar & Grill
304 N 76th St, Milwaukee
|Hand Cut Chicken Strips
|$11.00
Bottle House 42
1130 N. 9th Street, Milwaukee
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$11.00
Buttermilk-fried chicken strips, french fries, served with your choice of: ale-buffalo sauce, garlic-parmesan butter, smoked blue cheese-sriracha sauce, IPA BBQ sauce, or funky spice dry rub, house-made ranch dressing
J&B Blue Ribbon Bar and Grill
5230 W Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee
|Chicken Strips
|$12.00