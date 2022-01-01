Chicken tenders in Milwaukee

Chicken Tenders & Fries image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

JB's on 41

4040 S 27th St, Milwaukee

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders & Fries$10.00
four chicken tenders, fries, coleslaw, served with choice of ranch, honey mustard, or bbq
More about JB's on 41
Harry's Bar & Grill image

 

Harry's Bar & Grill

3549 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Fingers$7.00
served with waffle fries
More about Harry's Bar & Grill
Buckley's Restaurant & Bar image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Buckley's Restaurant & Bar

801 N. Cass St., Milwaukee

Avg 4.6 (1123 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$6.00
Breaded & fried chicken, BBQ & ranch dipping sauce, fries or salad.
More about Buckley's Restaurant & Bar
Chicken Tenders image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mo's Irish Pub

10842 W Bluemound Rd, Wauwatosa

Avg 4.1 (1489 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Fresh, never frozen, hand-battered chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce. Delicious!
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.00
Hand battered fresh chicken tenders served with seasoned French fries.
More about Mo's Irish Pub
Consumer pic

 

Pete's Pub on Brady

1234 E Brady Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders, hand-cut fries, honey.
More about Pete's Pub on Brady
Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee image

 

Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee

700 W Lexington Blvd, Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fingers$6.00
More about Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS image

 

Saz's State House

5539 W State Street, Milwuakee

No reviews yet
Takeout
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS$7.00
Served with fries
More about Saz's State House
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

7808 W Layton Avenue, Greenfield

Avg 4.6 (4618 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tender Wrap
Chicken Tenders
BBQ sauce with cilantro lime slaw & crinkle-cut fries (1300 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Mo's A Place for Steaks image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mo's A Place for Steaks

720 N Plankinton Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (2805 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders & French Fries$11.00
More about Mo's A Place for Steaks
Chicken Tenders image

 

Mo's Irish Pub

142 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Fresh, never frozen, hand-battered chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce. Delicious!
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.00
Hand battered fresh chicken tenders served with seasoned French fries.
More about Mo's Irish Pub
Cafe LuLu image

 

Cafe LuLu

2265 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.00
Served with choice of side
More about Cafe LuLu
Brewski’s Sports Club Bar & Grill image

 

Brewski’s Sports Club Bar & Grill

304 N 76th St, Milwaukee

Avg 3 (72 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hand Cut Chicken Strips$11.00
More about Brewski’s Sports Club Bar & Grill
Bottle House 42 image

 

Bottle House 42

1130 N. 9th Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN TENDERS$11.00
Buttermilk-fried chicken strips, french fries, served with your choice of: ale-buffalo sauce, garlic-parmesan butter, smoked blue cheese-sriracha sauce, IPA BBQ sauce, or funky spice dry rub, house-made ranch dressing
More about Bottle House 42
J&B Blue Ribbon Bar and Grill image

 

J&B Blue Ribbon Bar and Grill

5230 W Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Strips$12.00
More about J&B Blue Ribbon Bar and Grill
Lakefront Brewery image

 

Lakefront Brewery

1872 N Commerce St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tender Basket$14.00
Crispy chicken strips, seasoned fries and garlic ranch. Buffalo-style +$1.50
More about Lakefront Brewery

