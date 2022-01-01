Buttermint Finer Dining & Cocktails
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Buttermint serves a finer style of dining and cocktails with Mid-Century Modern inspiration. Join us for the North Shore Happy Hour, featuring the "North Shore Pour" — a larger pour of wine, or additional select chaser to a beer or craft cocktail.
Location
4195 North Oakland Avenue, Shorewood, WI 53211
Gallery
