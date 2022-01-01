Restaurant header imageView gallery

C-Viche - Shorewood

review star

No reviews yet

4330 N Oakland ave

Shorewood, WI 53211

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Roasted Potatoes
Ceviche Vegeterian
Tallarines Verdes con Ribeye

Bar Drinks

Margaritas TO - GO

Margaritas TO - GO

$12.00
Mojitos TO - GO

Mojitos TO - GO

$12.00
Pisco Sour TO -GO

Pisco Sour TO -GO

$13.00
Palomas TO - GO

Palomas TO - GO

$11.00

Chilcano TO- GO

$10.00

Sangria Dominicana

$12.00

Ceviches

Ceviche Clasico

$18.00

Ceviche Mixto

$27.00

Ceviche de camaron

$19.00

Ceviche Nikkei

$25.00

Ceviche Vegeterian

$15.00

Ceviche of the Day

$28.00

Ceviche Carretillero

$28.00

appetizers

Ensalada de Palta

$13.00

Papa a la huancaina

$12.00

Grilled octopus

$24.00

Anticuchos

$13.00

patatas Bravas

$15.00

jalea Mixta

$28.00

Esquite

$13.00

Yuca a la Huancaina

$11.00

C Viche T Shirt

$20.00

Salads

Quinoa Salad

$13.00

Grilled Octopus Cesar

$25.00

Salada de atum

$19.00

Squid Cesar salad

$17.00

Chicken Cesar Salad

$13.00

Salmon Cesar Salad

$24.00

Steak Cesar Salad

$16.00

Entrees

Churrasco Argentino

$54.00

Tlacoyos

$19.50

Lomo Saltado

$26.00

Chaufa de Mariscos

$27.00

Chaufa de steak

$19.00

chaufa de pollo

$16.00

Chaufa Vegetariano

$13.00

Tostadas de Tinga

$19.50

Escabeche de pescado

$33.50

Tacos de Carne Asada

$16.00

Scallops Tacos

$23.00

Shirmp Mole Enchiladas

$24.50

Whole Pollo a la Brasa

$32.00

Half Pollo a la Brasa

$18.00

Saltado de Mariscos

$28.00

Enchiladas Verdes de Pollo

$18.00

Carne Tampiquena

$35.00

Tallarin Saltado

$19.00

Chef Special

$47.50

Tallarines Verdes con Ribeye

$29.00

Tallarines Verdes Chicken

$19.00

Tallarin saltado Seafood

$26.00

Tallarin Saltado Chicken

$19.00

Tallarin Saltado Steak

$22.00

Chicken Mole enchiladas

$18.00

Steak Mole Enchiladas

$19.00

Tallarin Verde Con Veggies

$13.00

Tallarin Saltado Con Veggie

$13.00

Desserts

Tres Leches Cake

$10.00

Alfajores

$8.00

Picarones

$10.00

Lucuma Mousse

$8.00

Churros

$9.00

Purple Cheesecake

$12.00

Birthday Dessert!!

C

$12.00

Side order

Frejoles Puercos

$3.00

Platanitos

$6.00

Grilled Asparaguss

$5.00

Roasted Potatoes

$4.00

Yucca Frita

$7.00

Papas Fritas

$3.00

Rice Limeño

$4.50

Mexican rice

$3.00

Black beans

$2.00

Side Salsa roja

$1.00

side avocado

$3.00

side Palta only

$8.00

Side Tostadas

$1.00

Side of cancha

$1.00

Side Chifles

$4.00

Side Choclo

$2.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

side Ketchup

$0.50

side Aji Verde

$1.00

Side sour cream

$0.50

Side French Toast

$5.00

side Pancake

$5.00

2 Eggs

$2.00

side Bacon

$4.00

Side Toast Bread

$2.00

Side Fruit

$4.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Side Tortillas Chips

$2.00

Add Shrimp

$8.00

Side Wontons

$1.50

Side Steak

$9.00

SUNDAY BRUNCH

HUARACHE

$14.50

BENEDICTO

$16.00

LOMO ENVUELTO

$13.95

TACOS DE CHORIZO CON HUEVO

$11.90

CHILAQUILES HIDALGO

$14.50

TRES LECHES PANCAKES

$9.50

VACA FRITA

$18.00

HAM OMELET

$12.00

EL GRINGO

$17.00

BLT + HUEVO

$10.00

HUEVOS DIVORCIADOS

$11.50

PAN DULCE

$8.50

CHURRO BITES

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Be Safe!

Website

Location

4330 N Oakland ave, Shorewood, WI 53211

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Riley's Sandwich Co.
orange star4.9 • 71
4473 N Oakland Ave Shorewood, WI 53211
View restaurantnext
Three Lions Pub - TLP Milwaukee, WI
orange star4.3 • 862
4515 N OAKLAND AVE SHOREWOOD, WI 53211
View restaurantnext
Cloud Red
orange starNo Reviews
4488 North Oakland Avenue Shorewood, WI 53211
View restaurantnext
Buttermint Finer Dining & Cocktails
orange starNo Reviews
4195 North Oakland Avenue Shorewood, WI 53211
View restaurantnext
Harry's Bar & Grill - 3549 N Oakland Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3549 N Oakland Ave Shorewood, WI 53211
View restaurantnext
Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar - Milwaukee
orange star4.0 • 696
2060 N Humboldt Blvd #200 Milwaukee, WI 53212
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Shorewood

The Brass Tap - Greenfield WI
orange star4.6 • 4,618
7808 W Layton Avenue Greenfield, WI 53220
View restaurantnext
AJ Bombers
orange star4.3 • 3,881
1247 N Water St Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Botanas II Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 3,173
1421 E Howard Ave Milwaukee, WI 53207
View restaurantnext
Onesto
orange star4.5 • 3,074
221 N Broadway Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Mo's A Place for Steaks
orange star4.7 • 2,805
720 N Plankinton Ave Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurantnext
The Knick - 1030 e juneau ave
orange star4.3 • 2,487
1030 e juneau ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Shorewood
Brookfield
review star
Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)
Cudahy
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Menomonee Falls
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
New Berlin
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Thiensville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Oak Creek
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Waukesha
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Muskego
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston