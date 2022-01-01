Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Gyoza in
Milwaukee
/
Milwaukee
/
Gyoza
Milwaukee restaurants that serve gyoza
KIN by Rice n Roll
7484 West State Street, Wauwatosa
No reviews yet
Veggie Gyoza
$7.00
(V)
Chicken Gyoza
$7.00
More about KIN by Rice n Roll
Kawa ramen and sushi
275 West Wisconsin Avenue Suite 100, Milwaukee
No reviews yet
Gyoza(6pc)
$8.00
Pan-fried Chicken and vegetable dumplings
More about Kawa ramen and sushi
Browse other tasty dishes in Milwaukee
Chicken Wraps
Chicken Salad
Chef Salad
Pudding
Potstickers
Jerk Chicken
Belgian Waffles
Street Tacos
Neighborhoods within Milwaukee to explore
Walker's Point
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Lower East Side
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Bay View
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
East Side
Avg 5
(15 restaurants)
East Town
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Bronzeville
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Historic Third Ward
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Riverwest
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
More near Milwaukee to explore
Brookfield
Avg 3.9
(15 restaurants)
Thiensville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Menomonee Falls
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Oak Creek
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Waukesha
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Muskego
No reviews yet
New Berlin
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Germantown
Avg 5
(4 restaurants)
Cudahy
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Racine
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.4
(139 restaurants)
Oshkosh
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(82 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(217 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1520 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(309 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(575 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston