Coleslaw in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve coleslaw
More about The Busy Beestro
The Busy Beestro
2378 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee
|Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole
Creamy chicken, asparagus, mushroom, and wild rice in a delightful casserole.
|Persilade Crusted Cod
Persilade Crusted Cod served with a side of asparagus and dill quinoa pilaf.
persilade = herbed bread crumb crust (gluten free)
|Everything Bagel Chicken
Everything bagel seasoned roasted chicken thighs served with a side of parmesan herb roasted potatoes.
More about Pete's Pub on Brady
Pete's Pub on Brady
1234 E Brady Street, Milwaukee
|Haddock and Chips
|$17.00
Authentic British Fish and Chips. 10 oz average fried hadock, hand-cut fries, tartar sauce, lemon, malt vinegar, mini brioche bun, and your choice of coleslaw or mushy peas
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders, hand-cut fries, honey.
|Simple Smash Burger
1/3 lb smashed beef burger, extra sharp American cheese, raw or fried onions, tomato, lettuce, brioche bun.
Choose Single, Double or Triple patty.
More about Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee
Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee
700 W Lexington Blvd, Glendale
|Gulasch Over Spatzle
|$15.00
Braised Beef, Hungarian Paprika Broth, Sour Cream, Chive
|Perch Basket
|$17.00
4 pcs. of Perch w/ Fries
|Schnitzel
|$20.00
Choice of Pork or Chicken or Weiner Schnitzel - Veal & Topping Served with Choice of Fries or Spätzle
Weiner Schnitzel - Veal
Served with Spatzel & Lingonberry Jam
More about Lakefront Brewery
Lakefront Brewery
1872 N Commerce St, Milwaukee
|Fish Fry Basket
|$13.50
Two-piece Eastside Dark battered cod, seasoned fries, creamy coleslaw, tartar sauce and a lemon wedge.
|Cheese Curds
|$9.00
Beer battered fried cheese curds served with garlic ranch.
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$14.00
Crispy chicken strips, seasoned fries and garlic ranch. Buffalo-style +$1.50
More about Saz's State House
Saz's State House
5539 W State Street, Milwuakee
|MOZZARELLA MARINARA
|$10.00
Wonton-wrapped string cheese, house marinara
|FESTIVAL COMBO
|$14.00
Mozzarella Marinara, sour cream & chive fries, Leinenkugel's beer-battered cheese curds, house dressing, Saz's Spicy White BBQ
|LEINIE'S BATTERED CHEESE CURDS
|$10.00
Leinenkugel’s battered and fried white cheddar curds, house marinara, Saz’s Spicy White BBQ
More about Kegel's Inn
Kegel's Inn
5901 W National Ave, West Allis
|Walleye
|$19.00
Fish Fry Includes: French fries, coleslaw, rye bread, tartar, & lemon.
****Please pick-up online orders at our BEER GARDEN WINDOW on 59th street. The parking lot across the street on National Avenue is available for temporary parking while you pick up your order. PLEASE DO NOT GO THROUGH DRIVE THRU LANE FOR ONLINE PICK-UP****
|5 Piece Classic Fish Fry
|$16.00
Fish Fry Includes: French fries, coleslaw, rye bread, tartar, & lemon.
****Please pick-up online orders at our BEER GARDEN WINDOW on 59th street. The parking lot across the street on National Avenue is available for temporary parking while you pick up your order. PLEASE DO NOT GO THROUGH DRIVE THRU LANE FOR ONLINE PICK-UP****
|Extra Potato Pancakes
|$5.00
2 pancakes per order. Served with applesauce.
More about Smoke Shack MKE
Smoke Shack MKE
332 N Milwaukee Street, Milwaukee
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.50
|Four Cheese Mac N Cheese
|$4.00
|Pulled Pork (by the pound)
|$16.00
More about Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall
4260 S 76th Street, Greenfield
|Beef Pot Roast
|$12.00
Boneless sliced short rib slow cooked with peas, carrots, onions, and mashed potatoes, topped with a rich homemade gravy
|1/2 Broasted Chicken
|$10.50
The best in town! Tender, juicy and delicious…with coleslaw and choice of potato
|Baked Cod
|$14.50
choice of potato, coleslaw, tartar
More about Fool's Errand
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fool's Errand
316 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee
|Burger
|$14.00
Truck Sauce, Pickles, Onion, American Cheese
|Wedge
|$11.00
Blue Cheese Dressing, Bacon, Pickled Carrots, Herbs, Everything Crumble
|Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Braised Greens, Tomato, Mayo, Onion Roll
More about Chicken Man and Gianellis Pizza
Chicken Man and Gianellis Pizza
8430 W Silver Spring Dr, Milwaukee
|14" Cheese w/2 Toppings
|$30.10
14" Cheese & 2 Topping Pizza
Buy One Get One FREE
|Chicken Dinner
|$11.50
4 Pieces Mixed Chicken, Served with Fries, Coleslaw, Roll & Cup of Ice Cream
|14" Cheese w/1 Topping
|$28.20
14" Pizza w/ Mozzarella Cheese & 1 Topping of your choice