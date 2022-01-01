Coleslaw in Milwaukee

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Busy Beestro image

 

The Busy Beestro

2378 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole
Creamy chicken, asparagus, mushroom, and wild rice in a delightful casserole.
Persilade Crusted Cod
Persilade Crusted Cod served with a side of asparagus and dill quinoa pilaf.
persilade = herbed bread crumb crust (gluten free)
Everything Bagel Chicken
Everything bagel seasoned roasted chicken thighs served with a side of parmesan herb roasted potatoes.
More about The Busy Beestro
Consumer pic

 

Pete's Pub on Brady

1234 E Brady Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Haddock and Chips$17.00
Authentic British Fish and Chips. 10 oz average fried hadock, hand-cut fries, tartar sauce, lemon, malt vinegar, mini brioche bun, and your choice of coleslaw or mushy peas
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders, hand-cut fries, honey.
Simple Smash Burger
1/3 lb smashed beef burger, extra sharp American cheese, raw or fried onions, tomato, lettuce, brioche bun.
Choose Single, Double or Triple patty.
More about Pete's Pub on Brady
Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee image

 

Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee

700 W Lexington Blvd, Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gulasch Over Spatzle$15.00
Braised Beef, Hungarian Paprika Broth, Sour Cream, Chive
Perch Basket$17.00
4 pcs. of Perch w/ Fries
Schnitzel$20.00
Choice of Pork or Chicken or Weiner Schnitzel - Veal & Topping Served with Choice of Fries or Spätzle
Weiner Schnitzel - Veal
Served with Spatzel & Lingonberry Jam
More about Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee
Lakefront Brewery image

 

Lakefront Brewery

1872 N Commerce St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Fry Basket$13.50
Two-piece Eastside Dark battered cod, seasoned fries, creamy coleslaw, tartar sauce and a lemon wedge.
Cheese Curds$9.00
Beer battered fried cheese curds served with garlic ranch.
Chicken Tender Basket$14.00
Crispy chicken strips, seasoned fries and garlic ranch. Buffalo-style +$1.50
More about Lakefront Brewery
Saz's State House image

 

Saz's State House

5539 W State Street, Milwuakee

No reviews yet
Takeout
MOZZARELLA MARINARA$10.00
Wonton-wrapped string cheese, house marinara
FESTIVAL COMBO$14.00
Mozzarella Marinara, sour cream & chive fries, Leinenkugel's beer-battered cheese curds, house dressing, Saz's Spicy White BBQ
LEINIE'S BATTERED CHEESE CURDS$10.00
Leinenkugel’s battered and fried white cheddar curds, house marinara, Saz’s Spicy White BBQ
More about Saz's State House
Kegel's Inn image

 

Kegel's Inn

5901 W National Ave, West Allis

Avg 4.1 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Walleye$19.00
Fish Fry Includes: French fries, coleslaw, rye bread, tartar, & lemon.
****Please pick-up online orders at our BEER GARDEN WINDOW on 59th street. The parking lot across the street on National Avenue is available for temporary parking while you pick up your order. PLEASE DO NOT GO THROUGH DRIVE THRU LANE FOR ONLINE PICK-UP****
5 Piece Classic Fish Fry$16.00
Fish Fry Includes: French fries, coleslaw, rye bread, tartar, & lemon.
****Please pick-up online orders at our BEER GARDEN WINDOW on 59th street. The parking lot across the street on National Avenue is available for temporary parking while you pick up your order. PLEASE DO NOT GO THROUGH DRIVE THRU LANE FOR ONLINE PICK-UP****
Extra Potato Pancakes$5.00
2 pancakes per order. Served with applesauce.
More about Kegel's Inn
Smoke Shack MKE image

 

Smoke Shack MKE

332 N Milwaukee Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$3.50
Four Cheese Mac N Cheese$4.00
Pulled Pork (by the pound)$16.00
More about Smoke Shack MKE
Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall image

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall

4260 S 76th Street, Greenfield

Avg 4.3 (147 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Pot Roast$12.00
Boneless sliced short rib slow cooked with peas, carrots, onions, and mashed potatoes, topped with a rich homemade gravy
1/2 Broasted Chicken$10.50
The best in town! Tender, juicy and delicious…with coleslaw and choice of potato
Baked Cod$14.50
choice of potato, coleslaw, tartar
More about Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall
Fool's Errand image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fool's Errand

316 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (28 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Burger$14.00
Truck Sauce, Pickles, Onion, American Cheese
Wedge$11.00
Blue Cheese Dressing, Bacon, Pickled Carrots, Herbs, Everything Crumble
Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Braised Greens, Tomato, Mayo, Onion Roll
More about Fool's Errand
Chicken Man and Gianellis Pizza image

 

Chicken Man and Gianellis Pizza

8430 W Silver Spring Dr, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
14" Cheese w/2 Toppings$30.10
14" Cheese & 2 Topping Pizza
Buy One Get One FREE
Chicken Dinner$11.50
4 Pieces Mixed Chicken, Served with Fries, Coleslaw, Roll & Cup of Ice Cream
14" Cheese w/1 Topping$28.20
14" Pizza w/ Mozzarella Cheese & 1 Topping of your choice
More about Chicken Man and Gianellis Pizza

