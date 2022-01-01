Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve patty melts

Consumer pic

 

Pete’s Pub

1234 E Brady Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Engine No. 6 Patty Melt$14.00
2 x 1/3 lb smashed beef burgers, pickled jalapenos, 2 slices of pepper jack cheese, R.I.Pete glazed bacon, sliced sourdough.
Make it 2 Beyond plant based patties for $2.
More about Pete’s Pub
Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall image

 

Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall

4260 S 76th Street, Greenfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Patty Melt$0.00
sautéed onions and Swiss cheese, grilled on rye bread
More about Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall
Fool's Errand image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fool's Errand - 316 N. Milwaukee St.

316 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (28 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Patty Melt$14.00
Russian Dressing, Caramelized Onion, Swiss, Marble Rye
More about Fool's Errand - 316 N. Milwaukee St.
Midtown Grill image

 

Midtown Grill - 8913 W. North Ave.

8913 W. NORTH AVE, WAUWATOSA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Patty Melt$11.00
More about Midtown Grill - 8913 W. North Ave.

