Patty melts in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve patty melts
Pete’s Pub
1234 E Brady Street, Milwaukee
|Engine No. 6 Patty Melt
|$14.00
2 x 1/3 lb smashed beef burgers, pickled jalapenos, 2 slices of pepper jack cheese, R.I.Pete glazed bacon, sliced sourdough.
Make it 2 Beyond plant based patties for $2.
Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall
4260 S 76th Street, Greenfield
|Patty Melt
|$0.00
sautéed onions and Swiss cheese, grilled on rye bread
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fool's Errand - 316 N. Milwaukee St.
316 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee
|Patty Melt
|$14.00
Russian Dressing, Caramelized Onion, Swiss, Marble Rye