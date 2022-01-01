Grilled chicken salad in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
AJ Bombers
1247 N Water St, Milwaukee
|Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls
|$8.50
Chopped buffalo chicken and cheddar cheese with a side or ranch or bleu cheese.
|Cheese Curds
|$6.50
Fresh Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Curds fried and served with chipotle ranch.
|Frickles
|$7.00
Crispy fried dill pickles served with ranch.
Saz's State House
5539 W State Street, Milwuakee
|MOZZARELLA MARINARA
|$10.00
Wonton-wrapped string cheese, house marinara
|FESTIVAL COMBO
|$14.00
Mozzarella Marinara, sour cream & chive fries, Leinenkugel's beer-battered cheese curds, house dressing, Saz's Spicy White BBQ
|LEINIE'S BATTERED CHEESE CURDS
|$10.00
Leinenkugel’s battered and fried white cheddar curds, house marinara, Saz’s Spicy White BBQ
Fuel Cafe 5th Street
630 S. Fifth St, Milwaukee
|Portobello Melt
|$12.00
Braised kale, portabello, bleu cheese, Green Goddess dressing, salted rye, lightly grilled
|Smoked Turkey Melt
|$13.00
Swiss, slaw, dijonnaise, lightly toasted brioche
|Tinga Salad
|$14.00
Grilled chicken breast tossed in tinga sauce, roasted corn salsa, house made pico, house made corn tortilla chips, shredded cheese, ranch dressing.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS
Beto's Pizza Milwaukee
1234 S Cesar E Chavez Dr, Milwaukke
|14" Build Your Own Pizza
|$15.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza
|18" Build Your Own Pizza
|$19.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza
|12" Build Your Own Pizza
|$12.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza