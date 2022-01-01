Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Milwaukee

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

AJ Bombers image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

AJ Bombers

1247 N Water St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.3 (3881 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls$8.50
Chopped buffalo chicken and cheddar cheese with a side or ranch or bleu cheese.
Cheese Curds$6.50
Fresh Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Curds fried and served with chipotle ranch.
Frickles$7.00
Crispy fried dill pickles served with ranch.
More about AJ Bombers
Saz's State House image

 

Saz's State House

5539 W State Street, Milwuakee

No reviews yet
Takeout
MOZZARELLA MARINARA$10.00
Wonton-wrapped string cheese, house marinara
FESTIVAL COMBO$14.00
Mozzarella Marinara, sour cream & chive fries, Leinenkugel's beer-battered cheese curds, house dressing, Saz's Spicy White BBQ
LEINIE'S BATTERED CHEESE CURDS$10.00
Leinenkugel’s battered and fried white cheddar curds, house marinara, Saz’s Spicy White BBQ
More about Saz's State House
Fuel Cafe 5th Street image

 

Fuel Cafe 5th Street

630 S. Fifth St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Portobello Melt$12.00
Braised kale, portabello, bleu cheese, Green Goddess dressing, salted rye, lightly grilled
Smoked Turkey Melt$13.00
Swiss, slaw, dijonnaise, lightly toasted brioche
Tinga Salad$14.00
Grilled chicken breast tossed in tinga sauce, roasted corn salsa, house made pico, house made corn tortilla chips, shredded cheese, ranch dressing.
More about Fuel Cafe 5th Street
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS

Beto's Pizza Milwaukee

1234 S Cesar E Chavez Dr, Milwaukke

Avg 4.4 (961 reviews)
Takeout
14" Build Your Own Pizza$15.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza
18" Build Your Own Pizza$19.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza
12" Build Your Own Pizza$12.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza
More about Beto's Pizza Milwaukee

