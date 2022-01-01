Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve rice bowls

The Busy Beestro image

 

The Busy Beestro

2378 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cashew Coconut Rice Bowl
Coconut rice tossed with red cabbage, carrots, peppers, onions, edamame, cucumbers, and cashews. Served with a side of ginger peanut sauce.
More about The Busy Beestro
Item pic

 

The National Cafe & Takeaway

839 W National Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (1270 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rice Bowl$14.00
Choice of bacon or tofu. // Avocado, sunny-side eggs, pickled cucumbers and peppers, sesame spinach, crispy shallots, and sriracha ketchup served on top of fried rice. (v, V, GF)
More about The National Cafe & Takeaway
Mo's Irish Pub image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mo's Irish Pub

10842 W Bluemound Rd, Wauwatosa

Avg 4.1 (1489 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Rice - Bowl$6.00
Mo's Family Recipe! A rich chicken stock with shredded chicken, carrots, onions and celery with fresh herbs and brown rice.
More about Mo's Irish Pub

