Rice bowls in Milwaukee

The Busy Beestro
2378 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee
|Cashew Coconut Rice Bowl
Coconut rice tossed with red cabbage, carrots, peppers, onions, edamame, cucumbers, and cashews. Served with a side of ginger peanut sauce.
The National Cafe & Takeaway
839 W National Ave, Milwaukee
|Rice Bowl
|$14.00
Choice of bacon or tofu. // Avocado, sunny-side eggs, pickled cucumbers and peppers, sesame spinach, crispy shallots, and sriracha ketchup served on top of fried rice. (v, V, GF)