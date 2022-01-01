Chicken parmesan in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
JB's on 41
4040 S 27th St, Milwaukee
|Breakfast Burger
|$11.00
angus beef patty, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato, topped with a fried egg
|Four Cheese 16"
|$16.00
marinara sauce, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, and cheddar jack
|Traditional: 10 Wings
|$15.00
jumbo marinated and hand-breaded, mix of drums and flats
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mo's Irish Pub
10842 W Bluemound Rd, Wauwatosa
|Mo's Shepherd's Pie
|$15.00
Family Recipe! A heavenly combination of slow simmered beef, potatoes, carrots, peas and leeks in a savory gravy. Topped with Mo’s Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
|Triple Grilled Cheese
|$13.50
Cheddar, American and Swiss cheeses with Applewood smoked bacon, tomato and avocado grilled between sliced sourdough bread.
|Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds
|$9.00
Harp® beer-battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese curds fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing.
Balistreri Brother Pizza
3815 S 108th Street, Greenfield
|Supreme Pizza
|$20.00
Cheese | Pepperoni | Sausage | Mushroom | Onion | Black Olives | Green Pepper
|Sicilian Chop Salad
|$14.00
Mixed greens, Genoa salami, capicola, mozzarella cheese, and black olives, served with a side of dressing.
|Classic Pizza
|$18.00
PIZZA
Sorella
2535 Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee
|Cavatelli w/ Monday Sauce
|$19.00
Hand rolled Cavatelli with a Broken Meatball, Sausage and Pork Ragu, Ricotta. Just like Nonna made...sort of. CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE
|Cannoli
|$4.00
Ricotta and Chocolate filled to order in our crispy House-made Cannoli shell. Finished with Amarena Cherries and Cherry Syrup. | Sold by the piece
|Rigatoni alla Vodka
|$17.00
Pink Sauce with Calabrian Chile Breadcrumbs. V
Pizza Man
11500 West Burleigh Street, Wauwatosa
|Margherita
Italia red sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO
|Milwaukee
Classic sauce, Italian sausage, mushroom, yellow onion
|Pizza Man Special
Classic sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, mushroom, black olive
Capri di Nuovo New
8340 w. Beloit rd., West Allis
|18" Milwaukee Pizza Crust
|$18.99
|18" Hand Tossed Crust
|$18.99
|12" Milwaukee Crust
|$12.99
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Mama Mia's - West Allis
8533 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis
|Lg Mozz Cheese
|$14.75
14” pizza with house-made pizza sauce and sauce and mozzarella cheese. Features our signature thin crust.
|Garlic Bread
|$2.95
One of our signature items and it's made fresh daily. A large piece of hot bread that has been dipped in 100% pure Wisconsin butter and sprinkled with garlic salt.
|Large Salad
|$12.95
A blend of iceberg and romaine lettuces, mozzarella cheese cubes, pepperoni, diced tomatoes & pepperoncini. Two orders of garlic bread are served with this salad.
Chicken Man and Gianellis Pizza
8430 W Silver Spring Dr, Milwaukee
|14" Cheese w/2 Toppings
|$30.10
14" Cheese & 2 Topping Pizza
Buy One Get One FREE
|Chicken Dinner
|$11.50
4 Pieces Mixed Chicken, Served with Fries, Coleslaw, Roll & Cup of Ice Cream
|14" Cheese w/1 Topping
|$28.20
14" Pizza w/ Mozzarella Cheese & 1 Topping of your choice