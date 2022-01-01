Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve reuben

Beans & Barley image

 

Beans & Barley

1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soup$3.75
Made from scratch using fresh ingredients and our own stocks. Check out our website or call our hotline for today's selections. (414) 278-7800
Stirfry
Broccoli, pea pods, carrot, celery, bok choy, red pepper, and scallions. Choice of rice or noodles. Choice of sauce.
Garden Salad
Leaf lettuce tossed with red cabbage and shredded carrot, topped with cucumber, broccoli, cauliflower, green pepper, tomato, sunflower seeds, cashews, and croutons. Choice of dressing.
To add on available proteins, see the SIDES menu.
More about Beans & Barley
Mo's Irish Pub image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mo's Irish Pub

10842 W Bluemound Rd, Wauwatosa

Avg 4.1 (1489 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mo's Shepherd's Pie$15.00
Family Recipe! A heavenly combination of slow simmered beef, potatoes, carrots, peas and leeks in a savory gravy. Topped with Mo’s Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
Triple Grilled Cheese$13.50
Cheddar, American and Swiss cheeses with Applewood smoked bacon, tomato and avocado grilled between sliced sourdough bread.
Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds$9.00
Harp® beer-battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese curds fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing.
More about Mo's Irish Pub
Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee image

 

Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee

700 W Lexington Blvd, Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gulasch Over Spatzle$15.00
Braised Beef, Hungarian Paprika Broth, Sour Cream, Chive
Perch Basket$17.00
4 pcs. of Perch w/ Fries
Schnitzel$20.00
Choice of Pork or Chicken or Weiner Schnitzel - Veal & Topping Served with Choice of Fries or Spätzle
Weiner Schnitzel - Veal
Served with Spatzel & Lingonberry Jam
More about Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee
Mo's Irish Pub image

 

Mo's Irish Pub

142 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Triple Grilled Cheese$13.50
Cheddar, American and Swiss cheeses with Applewood smoked bacon, tomato and avocado grilled between sliced sourdough bread.
Mo's Shepherd's Pie$15.00
Family Recipe! A heavenly combination of slow simmered beef, potatoes, carrots, peas and leeks in a savory gravy. Topped with Mo’s Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds$9.00
Harp® beer-battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese curds fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing.
More about Mo's Irish Pub
Three Lions Pub image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Three Lions Pub

4515 N OAKLAND AVE, SHOREWOOD

Avg 4.3 (862 reviews)
Takeout
Belizean$11.99
Black bean and roasted red pepper patty, served with lettuce, tomato, jalapeno jam, grilled red pepper, red onion and red pepper aioli. Served on a grilled brioche bun with your choice of a side of chips or a side caesar salad.
Cheese Curds$10.49
When in WI! Beer battered cheese curds from Clock Shadow Creamery, in Walker's Point. 6oz of cheesehead heaven served with a side of ranch dressing.
Pub Burger$10.99
1/2lb prime beef patty seasoned with Three Lions' seasoning and grilled. Served on a brioche bun, with a choice of extra toppings.
More about Three Lions Pub
MATC - Food Service - Campus Cafe image

 

MATC - Food Service - Campus Cafe

700 W State St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggs 2$1.49
2 Eggs cooked to order
Bacon$2.99
3 Slices
Toast$1.49
White, wheat or rasin, buttered with choice of jelly
More about MATC - Food Service - Campus Cafe
North Avenue Grill image

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

North Avenue Grill

7225 W NORTH AVE, WAUWATOSA

Avg 4.5 (550 reviews)
Takeout
SIDE OF RANCH$0.50
BUFF CHIX WRAP$15.00
MEAT LOVER skillet$15.00
More about North Avenue Grill
Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar

2060 N Humboldt Blvd #200, Milwaukee

Avg 4 (696 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Stubby's Cubano$13.95
House smoked ham, pulled pork, pickles, Swiss cheese and whole grain mustard on pressed French bread
Classic Beer Battered Cod$15.95
Two pieces of fresh beer battered cod and your choice side of fries, tater tots, sweet potato fries, or sweet potato pancakes. Served with a side of coleslaw, tartar sauce, rye bread, & a lemon wedge.
American AF Smash Burger$8.95
One quarter pound smash burger, American cheese, chopped onion, & pickles on a toasted Sheboygan hard roll.
Make it a double for +$3
More about Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar
Coach's Pub N Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Coach's Pub N Grill

5356 S 13th St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (838 reviews)
Takeout
6 TRADITIONAL BONE-IN WINGS$10.00
6 wings deep fried & tossed in 1 of our signature sauces. Choice of (1) ranch or blue cheese as the dipping sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.
THE "JR COACH"$6.50
(1) 100% all beef patty, one slice of American cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce and "BIG COACH" sauce on a slightly toasted fresh sesame seeded bun.
12 TRADITIONAL BONE-IN WINGS$20.00
12 wings deep fried & tossed in 1 of our signature sauces. Choice of (1) ranch or blue cheese as the dipping sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.
More about Coach's Pub N Grill
Bavette image

 

Bavette

330 E Menomonee St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
BURGER 5:00 PM
Offering a different burger every week. We have limited amounts for each time slot. Please no requests for different times than what is available.
BURGER 6:30 PM
Offering a different burger every week. We have limited amounts for each time slot. Please no requests for different times than what is available.
BURGER 5:15 PM
Offering a different burger every week. We have limited amounts for each time slot. Please no requests for different times than what is available.
More about Bavette
Midtown Grill image

 

Midtown Grill

8913 W. NORTH AVE, WAUWATOSA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sauces and Such
The Basics
Caesar Wrap$12.50
More about Midtown Grill

