Reuben in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve reuben
Beans & Barley
1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee
|Soup
|$3.75
Made from scratch using fresh ingredients and our own stocks. Check out our website or call our hotline for today's selections. (414) 278-7800
|Stirfry
Broccoli, pea pods, carrot, celery, bok choy, red pepper, and scallions. Choice of rice or noodles. Choice of sauce.
|Garden Salad
Leaf lettuce tossed with red cabbage and shredded carrot, topped with cucumber, broccoli, cauliflower, green pepper, tomato, sunflower seeds, cashews, and croutons. Choice of dressing.
To add on available proteins, see the SIDES menu.
Mo's Irish Pub
10842 W Bluemound Rd, Wauwatosa
|Mo's Shepherd's Pie
|$15.00
Family Recipe! A heavenly combination of slow simmered beef, potatoes, carrots, peas and leeks in a savory gravy. Topped with Mo’s Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
|Triple Grilled Cheese
|$13.50
Cheddar, American and Swiss cheeses with Applewood smoked bacon, tomato and avocado grilled between sliced sourdough bread.
|Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds
|$9.00
Harp® beer-battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese curds fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing.
Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee
700 W Lexington Blvd, Glendale
|Gulasch Over Spatzle
|$15.00
Braised Beef, Hungarian Paprika Broth, Sour Cream, Chive
|Perch Basket
|$17.00
4 pcs. of Perch w/ Fries
|Schnitzel
|$20.00
Choice of Pork or Chicken or Weiner Schnitzel - Veal & Topping Served with Choice of Fries or Spätzle
Weiner Schnitzel - Veal
Served with Spatzel & Lingonberry Jam
Three Lions Pub
4515 N OAKLAND AVE, SHOREWOOD
|Belizean
|$11.99
Black bean and roasted red pepper patty, served with lettuce, tomato, jalapeno jam, grilled red pepper, red onion and red pepper aioli. Served on a grilled brioche bun with your choice of a side of chips or a side caesar salad.
|Cheese Curds
|$10.49
When in WI! Beer battered cheese curds from Clock Shadow Creamery, in Walker's Point. 6oz of cheesehead heaven served with a side of ranch dressing.
|Pub Burger
|$10.99
1/2lb prime beef patty seasoned with Three Lions' seasoning and grilled. Served on a brioche bun, with a choice of extra toppings.
MATC - Food Service - Campus Cafe
700 W State St, Milwaukee
|Eggs 2
|$1.49
2 Eggs cooked to order
|Bacon
|$2.99
3 Slices
|Toast
|$1.49
White, wheat or rasin, buttered with choice of jelly
North Avenue Grill
7225 W NORTH AVE, WAUWATOSA
|SIDE OF RANCH
|$0.50
|BUFF CHIX WRAP
|$15.00
|MEAT LOVER skillet
|$15.00
Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar
2060 N Humboldt Blvd #200, Milwaukee
|Stubby's Cubano
|$13.95
House smoked ham, pulled pork, pickles, Swiss cheese and whole grain mustard on pressed French bread
|Classic Beer Battered Cod
|$15.95
Two pieces of fresh beer battered cod and your choice side of fries, tater tots, sweet potato fries, or sweet potato pancakes. Served with a side of coleslaw, tartar sauce, rye bread, & a lemon wedge.
|American AF Smash Burger
|$8.95
One quarter pound smash burger, American cheese, chopped onion, & pickles on a toasted Sheboygan hard roll.
Make it a double for +$3
Coach's Pub N Grill
5356 S 13th St, Milwaukee
|6 TRADITIONAL BONE-IN WINGS
|$10.00
6 wings deep fried & tossed in 1 of our signature sauces. Choice of (1) ranch or blue cheese as the dipping sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.
|THE "JR COACH"
|$6.50
(1) 100% all beef patty, one slice of American cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce and "BIG COACH" sauce on a slightly toasted fresh sesame seeded bun.
|12 TRADITIONAL BONE-IN WINGS
|$20.00
12 wings deep fried & tossed in 1 of our signature sauces. Choice of (1) ranch or blue cheese as the dipping sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.
Bavette
330 E Menomonee St, Milwaukee
|BURGER 5:00 PM
Offering a different burger every week. We have limited amounts for each time slot. Please no requests for different times than what is available.
|BURGER 6:30 PM
Offering a different burger every week. We have limited amounts for each time slot. Please no requests for different times than what is available.
|BURGER 5:15 PM
Offering a different burger every week. We have limited amounts for each time slot. Please no requests for different times than what is available.