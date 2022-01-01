Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in Milwaukee

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve buffalo wings

The Knick image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Knick - 1030 e juneau ave

1030 e juneau ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.3 (2487 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Buffalo Wings$16.00
House Made Buffalo Sauce, Gorgonzola Dipping Sauce, Carrots, Celery. Ask for Knick Style!
More about The Knick - 1030 e juneau ave
Item pic

 

Flour Girl and Flame

8121 W National Ave, West Allis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Honey Buffalo Chicken Wings$13.00
Sous vide, Wood-Fired Chicken Wings Tossed in House Hot Honey Buffalo Sauce
More about Flour Girl and Flame
Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall image

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall

4260 S 76th Street, Greenfield

Avg 4.3 (147 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Wings$15.50
10 jumbo wings lightly breaded in seasoned flour, then broasted, and tossed in your choice of sauce: BBQ, buffalo, garlic sesame or mango habanero, served with your choice of dipping sauce: homemade ranch or bleu cheese
More about Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall

Map

Map

