Buffalo wings in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve buffalo wings
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Knick - 1030 e juneau ave
1030 e juneau ave, Milwaukee
|Grilled Buffalo Wings
|$16.00
House Made Buffalo Sauce, Gorgonzola Dipping Sauce, Carrots, Celery. Ask for Knick Style!
Flour Girl and Flame
8121 W National Ave, West Allis
|Hot Honey Buffalo Chicken Wings
|$13.00
Sous vide, Wood-Fired Chicken Wings Tossed in House Hot Honey Buffalo Sauce
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall
4260 S 76th Street, Greenfield
|Buffalo Wings
|$15.50
10 jumbo wings lightly breaded in seasoned flour, then broasted, and tossed in your choice of sauce: BBQ, buffalo, garlic sesame or mango habanero, served with your choice of dipping sauce: homemade ranch or bleu cheese