Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maggio's Wood Fired Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

7212 West North Avenue

Wauwatosa, WI 53213

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Appetizers

Torta Verde

$8.00

Savory Spinach & Chard Pie

Garlic Knots

$8.00

Bread Knots, Butter, Garlic Salt, Parsley

Meatballs

$9.00

Meatball, Tomato Sauce, Pecorino Romano

Cheese Bread

$10.00

Mozzarella, EVOO

Orange

$1.00

Yes, an Orange

Pecorino Toscano

$10.00

Soft Pecorino Cheese Drizzled with Honey

Salads & Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Parmeson, Black Pepper

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato, Basil

Meatball Sandwich

$9.00

Meatball, Tomato Sauce, Pecorino Romano

Eggplant Sandwich

$8.00

Eggplant, Tomato Sauce, Onion, Garlic, Parsley, Pecorino Romano

Pizza

Plain Cheese

$11.50

Tomato Base, Mozzarella

Margherita

$12.00

Tomato Base, Mozzarella, Parmesan, EVOO, Fresh Basil

Pepperoni

$13.00

Tomato Base, Mozzarella, Pepperoni

The Good Land

$14.00

Tomato Base, Mozzarella, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, EVOO

Jerk Chicken

$15.00

House-Made Dairy Free Ranch Base, Mozzarella, Onion, Jalapeno, Pineapple, Green Pepper, Cilantro

Fig & Proscuitto

$14.00

Tomato Base, Mozzarella, Fig Spread, Prosciutto, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze

Raclette

$15.00

Local Raclette Cheese, Purple Potato, Roasted Garlic Creme Fraiche, Green Onion, EVOO

Spicy Italian Pizza

$14.00

Tomato Base, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Calabrian Peppers, Honey

Veggie Pizza

$14.00

Tomato Base, Mozzarella, Onion, Black Olives, Green Pepper, Mushroom

Custom (3 Ingredient Max)

$12.00

Tomato Base, Mozzarella, Parmesan, EVOO

Drinks

Soda

$3.00

Sprecher Root Beer

$4.00

Apple Juice

$1.50

La Croix

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Online ordering is available Mon-Thurs. Take-out orders can still be called in Friday-Sunday. Online orders cannot be scheduled in advance. If you’d like to schedule an order for a later time please call us.

Website

Location

7212 West North Avenue, Wauwatosa, WI 53213

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

North Avenue Grill - 7225 W NORTH AVE
orange star4.5 • 550
7225 W NORTH AVE WAUWATOSA, WI 53213
View restaurantnext
BB's on North
orange star4.2 • 97
7237 West North Ave. Wauwatosa, WI 53213
View restaurantnext
The Fermentorium Barrel House - Wauwatosa
orange starNo Reviews
6933 W North Ave Wauwatosa, WI 53213
View restaurantnext
Cranky Al's - Future Orders
orange star4.7 • 1,213
6901 West North Ave Wauwatosa, WI 53213
View restaurantnext
Cranky Al's
orange starNo Reviews
6901 West North Ave wauwatosa, WI 53213
View restaurantnext
Drunken Cobra - 6818 W. North Ave
orange starNo Reviews
6818 W North Ave Wauwatosa, WI 53213
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Wauwatosa

The Brass Tap - Greenfield WI
orange star4.6 • 4,618
7808 W Layton Avenue Greenfield, WI 53220
View restaurantnext
AJ Bombers
orange star4.3 • 3,881
1247 N Water St Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Botanas II Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 3,173
1421 E Howard Ave Milwaukee, WI 53207
View restaurantnext
Onesto
orange star4.5 • 3,074
221 N Broadway Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Mo's A Place for Steaks
orange star4.7 • 2,805
720 N Plankinton Ave Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurantnext
The Knick - 1030 e juneau ave
orange star4.3 • 2,487
1030 e juneau ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wauwatosa
Brookfield
review star
Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)
Cudahy
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Menomonee Falls
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
New Berlin
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Thiensville
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Oak Creek
review star
Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)
Waukesha
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Muskego
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston