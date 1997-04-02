Restaurant header imageView gallery

Drunken Cobra 6818 W. North Ave

review star

No reviews yet

6818 W North Ave

Wauwatosa, WI 53213

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

RYAN TAMER - CHICKEN
RED DOT POUTINE
TAIT - BURGER

APPS

CHAVOLLA'S CHEESE CURDS

$10.00

Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds, breaded & fried. Served with a choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese dipping sauce.

NICOLE'S NACHOS

$12.00

Corn Tortilla Chips, Queso, Melted Blend of Cheddar Jack cheese, Black Olives, Onions, Tomatoes, Fresh Jalapenos, salsa & sour cream on the side. Add grilled chicken $3.

KNIPP'S CHIPS

$9.00

French Fries Pesto Mayo, Pesto & Parmesan - Garlic Aioli dipping sauce

RED DOT POUTINE

$12.00

Fresh Fries of Tater Tots with brown gravy & fresh cheese curds

NEK'S BONELESS WINGS

$12.00

Tossed in your choice of sauce: Honey Garlic, BBQ or Spicy Buffalo served with celery sticks. Choice of ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce.

DOMBROSKI TENDERS

$12.00

Hand breaded chicken tenders served with ranch, blue cheese, BBQ or Vinny's sauce (1/2 A-1 & 1/2 Ketchup).

B-RENT'S CROSTINI

$11.00

Crostini with goat cheese & sautéed mushrooms. Drizzled with honey & balsamic.

PATTY L

$11.00

Warm spinach & artichoke dip served with tortilla chips and sliced bread.

ROLL EM UP SEAV

$12.00

Homemade chicken egg rolls filled with fresh shredded cabbage, carrots in a sweet Jerk sauce served with sweet chili sauce.

BASKET - FRIES

$6.00

Basket of French Fries

BASKET - TOTS

$6.00

Basket of Tater Tots.

BASKET - 1/2 FRIES 1/2 TOTS

$6.00

Basket with 1/2 tots & 1/2 fries.

BURGER/BRAT

BRATKOWSKI - BRAT

$8.00

Kewaskum Meats Brat with fried onions served on a fresh bun with sauerkraut on the side.

DEACON - BURGER

$14.00

Beef patty with Monterey Jack, avocado, lettuce, spicy mayo & pico de gallo served on a fresh roll.

HEFF-NER

$12.00

Beef patty with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and original Cobra sauce, served on a fresh roll.

TAIT - BURGER

$14.00

Beef patty with cheddar, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, fried onions and garlic aioli, served on a fresh roll.

MUSHROOM SWISS

$12.00

CHICKEN

DEACON - CHICKEN

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast with Monterey Jack, avocado, lettuce, spicy mayo & pico de gallo, served on a fresh roll.

PLUNKER - CHICKEN

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and the original Cobra sauce served on a fresh roll.

RYAN TAMER - CHICKEN

$14.00

Hand breaded chicken cutlets topped with homemade creamy coleslaw, pickles & Cobra sauce served on a fresh roll.

TAIT - CHICKEN

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast with cheddar, bacon sautéed mushrooms, fried onions and garlic aioli, served on a fresh roll.

PANINI

DODGE

$10.00

Grilled Panini bread with melted Cheddar, Provolone and Mozzarella.

FULTON

$11.00

Grilled panini bread with thin sliced grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and pesto mayo.

WILHELM

$10.00

Grilled panini bread with marinated portobello mushrooms, zucchini, roasted red peppers, grilled red onions with melted Monterey Jack finished with garlic aioli.

WRAP IT UP LEAH

$12.00

DENISE LEE BLT

$10.00

SALAD

K-DOGG

$10.00

Chopped romaine with creamy Caesar dressing, garlic croutons and parmesan.

MRS. B'S

$12.00

Mixed greens with dried cranberries, candied pecans, sliced apples and crumbled chevre cheese. Finished with a homemade lemon honey vinaigrette.

VEGETARIAN

BRATKOWSKI - PLANT SAUSAGE

$11.00

Beyond Brat with fried onions served on a fresh brat bun with sauerkraut on the side.

DEACON - IMPOSSIBLE PATTY

$13.00

Impossible Burger with Monterey Jack, avocado, lettuce, spicy mayo & pico de gallo, served on a fresh roll.

MIKEY P - IMPOSSIBLE PATTY

$12.00

Impossible patty with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and original Cobra sauce, served on a fresh roll.

RYAN TAMER - PLANT CHIX

$13.00

Vegetarian breaded chik'n patty topped with homemade creamy coleslaw, pickles & spicy mayo served on a fresh roll.

TAIT - IMPOSSIBLE PATTY

$14.00

Impossible Patty with cheddar, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, fried onions and garlic aioli, served on a fresh roll.

KIDS FARE

BIG G'S CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.00

Hand breaded chicken tenders served with French fries and applesauce cup

BONE'S BURGER

$8.00

Kid size burger served with French fries and applesauce cup.

CHEESE CRAFTY

$8.00

Grilled panini bread with American cheese served with French fries and applesauce cup.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Conveniently nestled between Rocket Baby Bakery and Speedway - Drunken Cobra is a low-key neighborhood tavern where friends, family, neighbors and the community get together for classic cocktails, a variety of brews, locally-inspired food and great tunes.

Location

6818 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI 53213

Directions

Gallery
Drunken Cobra image
Drunken Cobra image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Fermentorium Barrel House - Wauwatosa
orange starNo Reviews
6933 W North Ave Wauwatosa, WI 53213
View restaurantnext
North Avenue Grill - 7225 W NORTH AVE
orange star4.5 • 550
7225 W NORTH AVE WAUWATOSA, WI 53213
View restaurantnext
BelAir Cantina - Wauwatosa
orange starNo Reviews
6817 North Avenue Wauwatosa, WI 53213
View restaurantnext
BB's on North
orange star4.2 • 97
7237 West North Ave. Wauwatosa, WI 53213
View restaurantnext
Cranky Al's - Future Orders
orange star4.7 • 1,213
6901 West North Ave Wauwatosa, WI 53213
View restaurantnext
Cranky Al's
orange starNo Reviews
6901 West North Ave wauwatosa, WI 53213
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Wauwatosa

The Brass Tap - Greenfield WI
orange star4.6 • 4,618
7808 W Layton Avenue Greenfield, WI 53220
View restaurantnext
AJ Bombers
orange star4.3 • 3,881
1247 N Water St Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Botanas II Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 3,173
1421 E Howard Ave Milwaukee, WI 53207
View restaurantnext
Onesto
orange star4.5 • 3,074
221 N Broadway Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Mo's A Place for Steaks
orange star4.7 • 2,805
720 N Plankinton Ave Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurantnext
The Knick - 1030 e juneau ave
orange star4.3 • 2,487
1030 e juneau ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wauwatosa
Brookfield
review star
Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)
Cudahy
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Menomonee Falls
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
New Berlin
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Thiensville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Oak Creek
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Waukesha
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Muskego
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston