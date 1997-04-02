Drunken Cobra 6818 W. North Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Conveniently nestled between Rocket Baby Bakery and Speedway - Drunken Cobra is a low-key neighborhood tavern where friends, family, neighbors and the community get together for classic cocktails, a variety of brews, locally-inspired food and great tunes.
Location
6818 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI 53213
